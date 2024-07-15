Alcaraz seems likely only to be derailed by injuries given how much he runs and throws himself around.



I have hopes for Shelton. But he needs to develop more than serve.



My son has gotten quite good through high school - his teammate was the state of Maryland 4A (largest high schools) boys champion and plays on the Jr Tour (and for his college now) - he told him that he doesn't even have a prayer of making the main tour because the level of competition jumps exponentially. Something in the US isn't working for tennis these days - maybe they will dominate pickleball.