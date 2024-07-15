His story adds up to be fair to him.
Clostebol is in over the counter drugs in Italy, and the amount they found in his system equated to less than a billionth of a gram. If you were intentionally taking it, you'd be dosing at anywhere from 20-80mg a day so would have much higher levels.
The alternative is of course that he was cycling it intentionally but had come off well in advance of these tests so only had trace amounts left in him. However, I'd imagine previous tests would disprove this theory, unless he hadn't been tested for months prior.