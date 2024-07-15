« previous next »
Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21800 on: July 15, 2024, 07:26:10 am »
Well done Alcaraz.
Offline RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21801 on: July 15, 2024, 10:06:41 am »
He's gonna win 30 plus grand slams.

Probably be on 20 by the time this decade is over.


Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21802 on: July 15, 2024, 10:08:23 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 15, 2024, 10:06:41 am
He's gonna win 30 plus grand slams.

Probably be on 20 by the time this decade is over.

Thats impossible to predict.

He would also need to win 16 of the next 21 Slams to finish the decade on 20.


Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21803 on: July 15, 2024, 10:10:02 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July 14, 2024, 07:25:40 pm
Think thats a little harsh. He only lost to the 3 greats who were usually at their best

Murray said the same himself.

He was unlucky playing the big three in all those losses.


Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21804 on: July 15, 2024, 10:28:10 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on July 15, 2024, 10:08:23 am
Thats impossible to predict.

He would also need to win 16 of the next 21 Slams to finish the decade on 20.
Thought Red was joking?
Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21805 on: July 15, 2024, 10:49:28 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 15, 2024, 10:28:10 am
Thought Red was joking?

He probably was.

Think I have a fuzzy brain after all this sport 😬


Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21806 on: July 15, 2024, 10:57:58 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on July 15, 2024, 10:49:28 am
He probably was.

Think I have a fuzzy brain after all this sport 😬
;D
Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21807 on: July 15, 2024, 11:48:01 am »
78 of the last 79 Slams won by Europeans. Tennis outside of Europe is a joke now. Not a top player in sight. Del Porto was the last great one.
Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21808 on: July 15, 2024, 01:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 15, 2024, 11:48:01 am
78 of the last 79 Slams won by Europeans. Tennis outside of Europe is a joke now. Not a top player in sight. Del Porto was the last great one.

Was he the one who one the other one? Did Nishikori never win one? What happened to him, he seemed to fade away quite quickly. Not many top Aussies or Americans these days. Although theres a few more of them knocking around the top 20-30 than there were a few years ago.
Offline RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21809 on: July 15, 2024, 02:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2024, 01:14:56 pm
Was he the one who one the other one? Did Nishikori never win one? What happened to him, he seemed to fade away quite quickly. Not many top Aussies or Americans these days. Although theres a few more of them knocking around the top 20-30 than there were a few years ago.

Rather difficult for someone of a small stature to win. When was the last time that happened? Michael Chang? But he had court speed and endurance.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21810 on: July 15, 2024, 02:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 15, 2024, 11:48:01 am
78 of the last 79 Slams won by Europeans. Tennis outside of Europe is a joke now. Not a top player in sight. Del Porto was the last great one.
Wow. Dreadful statistic for the Americans in particular that.
Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21811 on: July 15, 2024, 02:56:33 pm »
Alcaraz seems likely only to be derailed by injuries given how much he runs and throws himself around.

I have hopes for Shelton. But he needs to develop more than serve.

My son has gotten quite good through high school - his teammate was the state of Maryland 4A (largest high schools) boys champion and plays on the Jr Tour (and for his college now) - he told him that he doesn't even have a prayer of making the main tour because the level of competition jumps exponentially. Something in the US isn't working for tennis these days - maybe they will dominate pickleball.
Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21812 on: July 15, 2024, 03:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 15, 2024, 11:48:01 am
78 of the last 79 Slams won by Europeans. Tennis outside of Europe is a joke now. Not a top player in sight. Del Porto was the last great one.

Barty was good.
Offline TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21813 on: July 15, 2024, 06:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 15, 2024, 03:51:30 pm
Barty was good.

Gerry hates women's tennis though so that doesn't count :P

Plenty of others in recent years post Serena Williams like Gauff, Osaka, Andreescu, Kenin and arguably Rybakina too, depending on if you class her as Russian or Kazakhstani and whether you count Kazakhstan as Europe or not. :P
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21814 on: Yesterday at 07:50:24 pm »
Tennis star Jannik Sinner tested positive for a steroid twice but will not be suspended

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/tennis-star-jannik-sinner-tested-positive-for-a-steroid-twice-but-will-not-be-suspended/ar-AA1p7u9w?ocid=msedgntp&pc=SMTS&cvid=9aad373ea5fb4b50a1eee3a55ce7f424&ei=33

Quote
During the Indian Wells hard-court event in March, Sinner tested positive for low levels of a metabolite of Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid that can be used for ophthalmological and dermatological use. Its the same drug for which San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended by MLB in 2022.

Sinner tested positive again eight days later in an out-of-competition sample.

Sinner said his test results happened because his fitness trainer purchased an over-the-counter spray in Italy that contained Clostebol and gave it to Sinner's physiotherapist to treat a cut on the physiotherapist's finger. The physiotherapist then treated Sinner while not wearing gloves.

The ITIA said it accepted Sinners explanation and determined the violation was not intentional. An independent panel held a hearing on Aug. 15 and determined a finding of No Fault or Negligence applied in the case, resulting in no period of ineligibility, according to the ITIA.


Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21815 on: Yesterday at 08:21:32 pm »
I have nothing other to say than if he wasnt World number 1 with a very marketable personality and a good rivalry bubbling with Alcaraz we would not be looking at the same conclusions being drawn. Thats all.
Offline BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21816 on: Yesterday at 08:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:21:32 pm
I have nothing other to say than if he wasnt World number 1 with a very marketable personality and a good rivalry bubbling with Alcaraz we would not be looking at the same conclusions being drawn. Thats all.

Imagine if something similar came out about Djokovic. :)
Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21817 on: Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm »
Seems a strange excuse.


Offline slimbo

  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21818 on: Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 15, 2024, 03:51:30 pm
Barty was good.

Loved Barty, not just because of her mental strength but because she didn't play like the other robots and made others have to think about how to change their game to beat her. The variety of the hard court game and spin off both forehand and backhand was refreshing to watch
Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21819 on: Yesterday at 11:19:31 pm »
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21820 on: Today at 09:26:09 am »
His story adds up to be fair to him.

Clostebol is in over the counter drugs in Italy, and the amount they found in his system equated to less than a billionth of a gram. If you were intentionally taking it, you'd be dosing at anywhere from 20-80mg a day so would have much higher levels.

The alternative is of course that he was cycling it intentionally but had come off well in advance of these tests so only had trace amounts left in him. However, I'd imagine previous tests would disprove this theory, unless he hadn't been tested for months prior.


Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21821 on: Today at 09:34:26 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:26:09 am
His story adds up to be fair to him.

Clostebol is in over the counter drugs in Italy, and the amount they found in his system equated to less than a billionth of a gram. If you were intentionally taking it, you'd be dosing at anywhere from 20-80mg a day so would have much higher levels.

The alternative is of course that he was cycling it intentionally but had come off well in advance of these tests so only had trace amounts left in him. However, I'd imagine previous tests would disprove this theory, unless he hadn't been tested for months prior.

I dont know if hes guilty, I feel like sports as a whole need a seriously sceptical eye casting over them but all Im saying is hes lucky his face fits so to speak. If this was somebody less involved at the top end or less of a liked personality theyd have not turned a blind eye to it; thats all I know. Alexandre Muller or Roberto Carballes Baena dont get off as lightly if they were the ones in this position.
