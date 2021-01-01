This match doesnt reflect particularly well on the rest of the field at the moment.



Wouldnt write Djokovic off but that would be a fully fit version and not one who had knee surgery recently.



Yep. Alcaraz (and arguably Sinner, although he still has a way to go) is the only player to have risen to the level of Federer/Nadal/Djokovic rather than just hoping for them to drop off as their careers come to an end. The Zverev/Tsitispas/Hurkacz/Rublev/Fritz etc. generation haven't really got anywhere close.