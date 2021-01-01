« previous next »
Online JRed

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21720 on: Today at 03:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:16:53 pm
I havent posted since it started. :wanker
Youre not Nick the prick!

Youre Nick the twat!
Sorry for the confusion.
Online Peabee

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21721 on: Today at 03:19:53 pm »
Good to see Kate's double in the royal box.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21722 on: Today at 03:21:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:19:47 pm
Youre not Nick the prick!

Youre Nick the twat!
Sorry for the confusion.

Must mean me then 😬
Online amir87

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21723 on: Today at 03:22:21 pm »
Alcarathhh destroying him and its glorious to watch.
Offline Snail

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21724 on: Today at 03:23:11 pm »
This is very, very, very entertaining. I hope McEnroe's enjoying it as much as we are.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21725 on: Today at 03:25:53 pm »
This is a joy to watch.
Online JRed

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21726 on: Today at 03:26:04 pm »
They think its all over
Online Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21727 on: Today at 03:26:08 pm »
This is total dominance here.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21728 on: Today at 03:26:27 pm »
This match doesnt reflect particularly well on the rest of the field at the moment.

Wouldnt write Djokovic off but that would be a fully fit version and not one who had knee surgery recently.
Online S.Red please

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21729 on: Today at 03:27:32 pm »
You just have to admire great tennis sometimes. Fair play Alcaraz, on another level here today.
Online Peabee

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21730 on: Today at 03:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:26:27 pm
This match doesnt reflect particularly well on the rest of the field at the moment.

Wouldnt write Djokovic off but that would be a fully fit version and not one who had knee surgery recently.

The knee doesn't seem have affected him so far. He was doing hill sprints the other day.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21731 on: Today at 03:31:54 pm »
9/2 to win
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21732 on: Today at 03:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:26:27 pm
This match doesnt reflect particularly well on the rest of the field at the moment.

Wouldnt write Djokovic off but that would be a fully fit version and not one who had knee surgery recently.

Yep. Alcaraz (and arguably Sinner, although he still has a way to go) is the only player to have risen to the level of Federer/Nadal/Djokovic rather than just hoping for them to drop off as their careers come to an end. The Zverev/Tsitispas/Hurkacz/Rublev/Fritz etc. generation haven't really got anywhere close.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21733 on: Today at 03:36:30 pm »
That's outrageous from Alcaraz ;D
Online amir87

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21734 on: Today at 03:41:13 pm »
The shot making from him as some of the best youll ever see. Making Novak look like a wildcard.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21735 on: Today at 03:51:39 pm »
Djokovic serving first here may be an advantage if can continue to hold.

Alcaraz may tighten up towards the end of set. His level hasnt really dropped since the start.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21736 on: Today at 04:05:27 pm »
Big hold that for Alcaraz. You can just sense the momentum starting to shift a bit.
Online John C

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21737 on: Today at 04:05:41 pm »
There's no escape from Alcaraz :)
