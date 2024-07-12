« previous next »
Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21680 on: Yesterday at 02:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:46:51 pm
The old bathroom break trick, to change the momentum.  Within he rules, but it's shite.

It is just the ebb and flow of a match.

Krejcikova will naturally tighten up as she has been so good and the prize is closer.



Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21681 on: Yesterday at 03:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 02:58:21 pm
It is just the ebb and flow of a match.

Krejcikova will naturally tighten up as she has been so good and the prize is closer.

No it's not. 

Going off court is not a natural eb and flow.


Offline androulla

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21682 on: Yesterday at 03:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 12, 2024, 07:08:15 pm
Djokovic nowhere near his peak these days but still too good for nearly all the players.


An amazing final last year.

I hope he wins it this year ☺️


Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21683 on: Yesterday at 03:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:00:07 pm
No it's not. 

Going off court is not a natural eb and flow.

How does it change things so drastically tho?

They don't always help.



Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21684 on: Yesterday at 03:06:36 pm »
Whats wrong with it? End of the set, going off court feels entirely reasonable.


Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21685 on: Yesterday at 03:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:06:36 pm
Whats wrong with it? End of the set, going off court feels entirely reasonable.

They've only just gone on.  It's not reasonable, for me.  It kills all the momentum and tennis is one of the biggest momentum sports, there is.

It's pretty much cheating, but within the rules.



Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21686 on: Yesterday at 03:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:15:41 pm
They've only just gone on.  It's not reasonable, for me.  It kills all the momentum and tennis is one of the biggest momentum sports, there is.

It's pretty much cheating, but within the rules.



Its not cheating if its within the rules

One set all.



Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21687 on: Yesterday at 04:05:57 pm »
Terrific final. Krejcikova just about deserved that.





Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21688 on: Yesterday at 04:07:54 pm »
Great final. 


Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21689 on: Yesterday at 04:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:05:57 pm
Terrific final. Krejcikova just about deserved that.

She played superbly in sets 1 and 3, especially on serve.


Offline jizzspunk

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21690 on: Yesterday at 05:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:05:57 pm
Terrific final. Krejcikova just about deserved that.

It really wasn't..It didn't sparkle at all, watchable for the intrigue of who would get over the line
Neither player had their game at the same time and we found ourselves at 3-3 in the third set, then a bit of tension kicked in and we got the conclusion...



Offline kellan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21691 on: Yesterday at 05:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:24:42 pm
Women's tennis over the past few years leaves me a bit cold. Very difficult to invest in any player as time at the top seems so transitional. Where are the dominant players and the great rivalries we saw in the 70s, 80s and 90s? Even the Williams sisters gave you someone to support or go against.
I'll preface by saying I only dip in and out of tennis, so I'm by no means familiar with the general attitudes within and around the sport. But I would have thought dominance plays out the same in tennis as in anything else, and I'm struggling to recall 'anybody can win' being considered a negative when applicable to other sports?

I can see the appeal of a rivalry, sure. And maybe women's tennis is indeed lacking that main event face-off element currently. But I've found this particular Wimbledon to be a really quite refreshing experience specifically because it was wide open and because I would have been satisfied no matter who came out a winner of any given match. It really did make a nice change to be able to watch sport and not be wound up by the sight of someone's face, or by the result, or be generally bored to death because it's the same old players just on a different court.

Maybe in time I'll have had my fill of the above and will want a few heavyweights to emerge so I can have a bit of that experience instead. Maybe some are already at this point because they watch more tennis than I do.


Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21692 on: Yesterday at 07:25:11 pm »
Great Final earlier. Pleased for Krejcikova.

The Mens Doubles is also superb.



Offline KevLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21693 on: Yesterday at 07:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:46:51 pm
The old bathroom break trick, to change the momentum.  Within he rules, but it's shite.

Sometimes players do need the loo. Although it helped, a fresh start and a new set can just do that anyway, different approach, nothing to lose so to speak.


Online Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21694 on: Yesterday at 08:00:04 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 05:48:50 pm
I'll preface by saying I only dip in and out of tennis, so I'm by no means familiar with the general attitudes within and around the sport. But I would have thought dominance plays out the same in tennis as in anything else, and I'm struggling to recall 'anybody can win' being considered a negative when applicable to other sports?

I can see the appeal of a rivalry, sure. And maybe women's tennis is indeed lacking that main event face-off element currently. But I've found this particular Wimbledon to be a really quite refreshing experience specifically because it was wide open and because I would have been satisfied no matter who came out a winner of any given match. It really did make a nice change to be able to watch sport and not be wound up by the sight of someone's face, or by the result, or be generally bored to death because it's the same old players just on a different court.

Maybe in time I'll have had my fill of the above and will want a few heavyweights to emerge so I can have a bit of that experience instead. Maybe some are already at this point because they watch more tennis than I do.
All completely fair and reasonable. Ive enjoyed a lot of the womens tennis. Raducanu, for instance, is someone I think can be really strong if she keeps fit. Plus, the semis and final were very good. However, theres no obvious personality in the womens game right now. Nobody to hang your hat on. I do like an edge and some element of grudge etc.


Offline Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21695 on: Yesterday at 08:14:06 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 05:15:53 pm
It really wasn't..It didn't sparkle at all, watchable for the intrigue of who would get over the line
Neither player had their game at the same time and we found ourselves at 3-3 in the third set, then a bit of tension kicked in and we got the conclusion...

This is a common misconception these days. A 3 setter and tight conclusion doesnt equal a good match.


Online BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21696 on: Yesterday at 08:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:46:51 pm
The old bathroom break trick, to change the momentum.  Within he rules, but it's shite.

Yeah, it's either that or taking the piss. ;)


Offline JerseyKloppite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21697 on: Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm »
That men's doubles final was outstanding. So tense.


Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21698 on: Yesterday at 09:52:49 pm »
A doubles final with 3 tie-breaks, no breaks of serve, and only 3 break points all match honestly sounds like a pretty grim spectacle to me.





Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21699 on: Today at 01:17:29 pm »
Think Djokovic wins this.

5 hours less on Court and played really well in SF.



Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21700 on: Today at 01:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:17:29 pm
Think Djokovic wins this.

5 hours less on Court and played really well in SF.

S.Reds already in improbable day about to get a little more perfect.

Come on the Wolf Boy of Alcaraz.


Offline Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21701 on: Today at 01:30:23 pm »
Alcaraz clearly only gives a shit about Grand Slams. Hes barely made a final in the last year that isnt a big one.


Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21702 on: Today at 01:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:17:29 pm
Think Djokovic wins this.

5 hours less on Court and played really well in SF.

In the context of a Tennis grand slam, its not that big a disadvantage.


Offline DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21703 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm »
Carlos to win. Djokovic will begin to already worry about his slam record if he loses here, Alcaraz will be getting them on the board big time this early with no competition though a lot can happen in the future, injuries, motivation, other players etc etc


Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21704 on: Today at 02:19:18 pm »
This already feels like its going to be a war of attrition



Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21705 on: Today at 02:30:16 pm »
I take it back Alcaraz might annihilate him

Really forcing it to try and finish the points


