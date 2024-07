For someone who seems to get to semi finals of slams quite often Medvedev is incredibly average. I donít think thereís a single shot he has that makes him feared.



You always get players like that though. David Ferrer back in the day (on clay anyway). And before that was it Davydenko who was always about 3 or 4 in the world but never really threatened to win anything, just very steady.I think Medvedev is better than that in fairness, but just a very solid player.