So shall we watch the 2nd match or its basically a walkover:=)
A bit unfair to say walkover, I just think she's got too big a game, if she's on it.
Feels like womens tennis has one sided matches quite often but some crackers today.
The first was a cracker because it was close, not because it was good. Both with a negative unforced errors to winners ratio. That would normally get you killed in a Grand Slam semi final but doesnt hurt you as much when youre not playing a top player.
Some effort that from Krejcikova.Two excellent semi finals today. Hopefully the final will be similarly gripping.
Medvedev saying "Fuck you bitch" to the umpire. Surprised he wasn't DQ'd.
BBC say he didnt swear
Looks like "fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, bitch" from the close-ups. I doubt she would have got the team out on the court if he hadn't sworn or said something misogynous.
