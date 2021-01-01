« previous next »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 05:40:45 pm
elsewhere:
So shall we watch the 2nd match or its basically a walkover:=)

A bit unfair to say walkover, I just think she's got too big a game, if she's on it.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 06:40:35 pm
Krejcikova really putting it up to Rybakina now. Into a deciding set.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 06:44:01 pm
Red-Soldier:
A bit unfair to say walkover, I just think she's got too big a game, if she's on it.

Feels like womens tennis has one sided matches quite often but some crackers today.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 06:51:28 pm
Knight:
Feels like womens tennis has one sided matches quite often but some crackers today.

Watched the first semi, which was great.  Not seen much of the second one.  I thought they both could be tight.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 06:56:53 pm
Knight:
Feels like womens tennis has one sided matches quite often but some crackers today.

The first was a cracker because it was close, not because it was good. Both with a negative unforced errors to winners ratio. That would normally get you killed in a Grand Slam semi final but doesnt hurt you as much when youre not playing a top player.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:05:33 pm
Gerry Attrick:
The first was a cracker because it was close, not because it was good. Both with a negative unforced errors to winners ratio. That would normally get you killed in a Grand Slam semi final but doesnt hurt you as much when youre not playing a top player.

You're such a scrooge  :P
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:16:25 pm
Some effort that from Krejcikova.

Two excellent semi finals today. Hopefully the final will be similarly gripping.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:17:50 pm
Three 28 year olds, in the semis.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:18:20 pm
TheShanklyGates:
Some effort that from Krejcikova.

Two excellent semi finals today. Hopefully the final will be similarly gripping.

I think it will be.

Both are pretty exciting to watch.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:14:00 pm
Medevev a break up in first set.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:28:29 pm
Medvedev saying "Fuck you bitch" to the umpire. Surprised he wasn't DQ'd.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:32:54 pm
Peabee:
Medvedev saying "Fuck you bitch" to the umpire. Surprised he wasn't DQ'd.

BBC say he didnt swear
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:39:30 pm
Medvedev wins tie break.

Alcaraz was so inconsistent.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:40:07 pm
Nick110581:
BBC say he didnt swear

Looks like "fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, bitch" from the close-ups. I doubt she would have got the team out on the court if he hadn't sworn or said something misogynous.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:42:32 pm
Peabee:
Looks like "fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, bitch" from the close-ups. I doubt she would have got the team out on the court if he hadn't sworn or said something misogynous.

Isnt it an automatic disqualification if you do that ?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:56:19 pm
alcaraz is a brilliant player but i find his vamos after every point he wins really irritating
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:01:00 pm
