Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 972530 times)

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21480 on: Today at 02:15:46 pm »
Sun playing some great stuff
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21481 on: Today at 02:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:40:38 pm
The draw looks pretty lopsided. Alcaraz v Paul could be decent as well.

Hard to look past Djokovic on the other side isnt it? Does anyone else there have the weapons to hurt him?

Djokovic's run to the final will be p*ss easy.  Compare his matches to Sinner and Alcaraz.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21482 on: Today at 02:41:51 pm »
Medevev blew that.

Offline Bioluminescence

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21483 on: Today at 02:42:54 pm »
Shame it had to end on a double fault. Some incredible hitting, you've got to wonder how long they can play at that level.
Offline BoRed

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21484 on: Today at 03:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 02:15:46 pm
Sun playing some great stuff

5-0 down in the decider now. ;)
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21485 on: Today at 03:20:26 pm »
So pleased for Vekic. She had some bad injuries but is a proper fighter.
Offline Bioluminescence

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21486 on: Today at 03:23:44 pm »
Well done Vekic. She'll obviously enjoy the victory once she's recovered  ;D
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21487 on: Today at 03:26:52 pm »
Medevev gets the second set.

This is going to be tight.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21488 on: Today at 03:34:13 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 03:11:27 pm
5-0 down in the decider now. ;)

Ran out of steam. Great tournament though
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21489 on: Today at 03:40:44 pm »
Sinner getting medical attention.

He is a break down in 3rd.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21490 on: Today at 03:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:40:44 pm
Sinner getting medical attention.

He is a break down in 3rd.
Injury or illness do you think?  There's been so many injuries this year.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21491 on: Today at 03:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:51:44 pm
Injury or illness do you think?  There's been so many injuries this year.

It looked as though he was moving badly at start of match following a slip.

But then he indicated he was dizzy.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21492 on: Today at 03:55:11 pm »
Wonder if closing the roof had caused moisture built up on the ground that resulted in players slipping and injuring themselves more often during this tournament.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21493 on: Today at 04:17:57 pm »
Medevev broken when serving for set.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21494 on: Today at 04:33:45 pm »
Medevev takes the 3rd.

Alcaraz on serve.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21495 on: Today at 04:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:33:45 pm
Medevev takes the 3rd.

Alcaraz on serve.

Is Alcaraz match any good? I am watching Sinner's match and it is quite gripping  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21496 on: Today at 04:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:33:45 pm
Medevev takes the 3rd.

Alcaraz on serve.

Sinner two breaks up in 4th. Going all the way this. Was he getting treatment earlier on in the match?
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21497 on: Today at 04:49:27 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:47:57 pm
Is Alcaraz match any good? I am watching Sinner's match and it is quite gripping  ;D

Watching Medevev too.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21498 on: Today at 04:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:48:59 pm
Sinner two breaks up in 4th. Going all the way this. Was he getting treatment earlier on in the match?

Ill health apparently.
Online Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21499 on: Today at 04:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:50:09 pm
Ill health apparently.

Cheers, was half watching. Fully invested now ;D
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21500 on: Today at 04:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:50:42 pm
Cheers, was half watching. Fully invested now ;D

Its ebbed and flowed.

Fancy Sinner to take the fifth.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21501 on: Today at 04:56:14 pm »
Tommy Paul takes first set 7-5.

Hes serving first in second.
Online Peabee

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21502 on: Today at 05:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:56:14 pm
Tommy Paul takes first set 7-5.

Hes serving first in second.

2-0 up in the second!
Offline Bioluminescence

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21503 on: Today at 05:07:32 pm »
Alcaraz breaks back straight away in the second set. A proper match.
Online Peabee

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21504 on: Today at 05:20:15 pm »
Alcarez a break up now. Nice turnaround this set.
Online Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21505 on: Today at 05:23:18 pm »
Sinner now a break down in the 5th
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21506 on: Today at 05:42:42 pm »
Medevev wins.

What a player.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21507 on: Today at 05:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:42:42 pm
Medevev wins.

What a player.

His limbs look longer than they should.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21508 on: Today at 05:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:45:48 pm
His limbs look longer than they should.

I think he's brilliant. He is tactically very clever.

He is super funny too.

Online B0151?

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21509 on: Today at 05:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:42:42 pm
Medevev wins.

What a player.
Great win
Online Number 7

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21510 on: Today at 05:54:04 pm »
Great 5th set by Medvedev. Didn't really try and engage in long rallies and tried to be aggressive with his winners.

Not sure what was wrong with Sinner but definitely didn't look 100% in the 5th.

Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21511 on: Today at 05:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:54:04 pm
Great 5th set by Medvedev. Didn't really try and engage in long rallies and tried to be aggressive with his winners.

Not sure what was wrong with Sinner but definitely didn't look 100% in the 5th.



I think he has only lost 4 times this year before today.

It must be so hard to play someone injured as Sinner was still good.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21512 on: Today at 06:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:45:48 pm
His limbs look longer than they should.
Kind of the opposite to Pickford?
