The draw looks pretty lopsided. Alcaraz v Paul could be decent as well.Hard to look past Djokovic on the other side isnt it? Does anyone else there have the weapons to hurt him?
Sun playing some great stuff
5-0 down in the decider now.
Sinner getting medical attention. He is a break down in 3rd.
Injury or illness do you think? There's been so many injuries this year.
Medevev takes the 3rd.Alcaraz on serve.
Is Alcaraz match any good? I am watching Sinner's match and it is quite gripping
Sinner two breaks up in 4th. Going all the way this. Was he getting treatment earlier on in the match?
Ill health apparently.
Cheers, was half watching. Fully invested now
Tommy Paul takes first set 7-5.Hes serving first in second.
Medevev wins. What a player.
Crosby Nick never fails.
His limbs look longer than they should.
Great 5th set by Medvedev. Didn't really try and engage in long rallies and tried to be aggressive with his winners.Not sure what was wrong with Sinner but definitely didn't look 100% in the 5th.
