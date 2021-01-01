« previous next »
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21440 on: Yesterday at 09:25:10 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 08:49:50 pm

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Is saying this still a thing? Thought it died down years ago when you all realised he doesnt actually give a shit.

Think he proved your point with that interview.
RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21441 on: Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 08:49:50 pm

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Is saying this still a thing? Thought it died down years ago when you all realised he doesnt actually give a shit.

I swear theres nothing better than this thread than when Djokovic is playing well in a Grand Slam. Brings me joy seeing some of the reactions. Hes such a prick literally 4x a year every year :lmao

aged really well...pathetic
JRed

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21442 on: Yesterday at 09:26:38 pm
Deserves to be booed after that interview. What a prick.
Get some blue shite fans in next game. Theyll sort him out.
killer-heels

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21443 on: Yesterday at 09:28:06 pm
Kyrgios is clearly cold. Talk about an out of season coat.
Peabee

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21444 on: Yesterday at 09:28:58 pm
He'd have had nothing but praise after the match but for his insecure petulance.

There were quite a few Danish fans there. God forbid they should cheer on their man - it must be all about Djokovic.
The Final Third

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21445 on: Yesterday at 10:20:50 pm
To make a slight point in his defence. The guy's been booed pretty much all his career, rightly or wrongly, and has no doubt suffered PTSD from it. For large parts of it he saw it as challenge to him personally, tried to appease it, in the end he just accepted he'd never win the 'detractors' over and now expediently uses it to drive him. He's well and truly turned into a heel and is in the IDGAF stage of his career, hell bent on chasing the last few records down.

In terms of what actually transpired during the match, he definitely misinterpreted the "Ruuuuune" shouts as boos, asked the umpire what was going on, was told it was in fact the former but in his mind he still felt there was a nuance of booing mixed in with it which the crowd was 'employing to cynically put him off' and ultimately used it as fuel. There's a lingering insecurity there that he's simply and forever going to mask right over - trust me, it's a Balkan thing.
Agent99

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21446 on: Yesterday at 10:31:20 pm
Novax and his coach after the game.



TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21447 on: Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:31:20 pm
Novax and his coach after the game.





Except in this case they were *actually* saying Boo-urns ;D
duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21448 on: Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:28:06 pm
Kyrgios is clearly cold. Talk about an out of season coat.
Just highlighting his half price hooligan allegiance
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21449 on: Today at 08:16:32 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm
So I think that confirms he believes they were booing.

And hes just made things worse for himself.

Whether he gives a shit or not, it seems to help him raise his game rather than put him off

I think he often does it on purpose, for this very thing.  He needs to be riled up, to play his best.  He feeds off the crowd.  If the crowd is flat (not cheering or booing), he seems to drop a level.

Rune was never going to win that match, though.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21450 on: Today at 08:38:17 am
Rune was poor throughout the whole match and had no real plan.

The interview with Djokovic post match is embarrassing. He said he knows what he heard when it was clearly the Danish fans cheering Rune on.
MD1990

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21451 on: Today at 08:42:12 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:38:17 am
Rune was poor throughout the whole match and had no real plan.

The interview with Djokovic post match is embarrassing. He said he knows what he heard when it was clearly the Danish fans cheering Rune on.
you were at the venue?
if not im not sure how it can be so clear then
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21452 on: Today at 08:45:19 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:42:12 am
you were at the venue?
if not im not sure how it can be so clear then

I wasn't at the venue but he was told by Umpire.

Why did he need to double down?
The Final Third

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21453 on: Today at 08:54:02 am
From a BBC reporter that was there:

Sara Thornton@SaraThornton1
As I sat on Centre Court I thought there were some absolute jerks in the crowd booing Novak #Djokovic using the disguise of the name Rune and sadly it became infectious. But as a tennis fan, Id say that was far outweighed by those delighting in the skillful play on both sides.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #21454 on: Today at 08:56:25 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 08:54:02 am
From a BBC reporter that was there:

Sara Thornton@SaraThornton1
As I sat on Centre Court I thought there were some absolute jerks in the crowd booing Novak #Djokovic using the disguise of the name Rune and sadly it became infectious. But as a tennis fan, Id say that was far outweighed by those delighting in the skillful play on both sides.

He's told at the end that they were cheering for Rune and he disagrees.

He then uses the phrase 'you can't touch me'.
