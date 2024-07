Not only was that a really poor performance from Gauff but also quite bizarre. It was like she completely forgot how to play her forehand. At times she couldn’t get a forehand over the net. And she kept looking up at her box as if it was only her coach who could get her out of it. She has to be able to find her way out herself in situations like these. It was really strange watching her not even put many shots together. It almost felt like she didn’t want to be there.



Take nothing away from Navarro, she was superb.