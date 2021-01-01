« previous next »
TepidT2O

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:13:40 pm
Where do female tennis players put the ball?  Do they have a built in pouch?
Alf

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:33:15 pm
Really harsh for Keys earlier, Humbert gave Alcaraz a real test earleir too. Radacanu's got her work cut out here.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:44:01 pm by Alf »
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:36:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:13:40 pm
Where do female tennis players put the ball?  Do they have a built in pouch?

The shorts they wear under their skirts have elastic pockets in them that hold the tennis balls.

TepidT2O

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:37:29 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:36:14 pm
The shorts they wear under their skirts have elastic pockets in them that hold the tennis balls.


Who knew?!! 


(All women, I know, I know )
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:40:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:13:40 pm
Where do female tennis players put the ball?  Do they have a built in pouch?

Dirty get.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:41:22 pm
Had there ever been a half decent New Zealand tennis player before? Have a feeling a Kiwi man lost in the final to McEnroe in the early 80s but that could be bollocks!
TepidT2O

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:44:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:40:00 pm
Dirty get.
Theres always one isnt there?

Arches eyebrow!
duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:49:55 pm
Go on Emma!

Radacanu really battled for that
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:50:15 pm
Go on Emma!

She's been second best for most of this match but she's dug deep to win that set. All to play for now.
Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:50:15 pm
Quote from: Alf on Today at 06:33:15 pm
Really harsh for Keys earlier, Humbert gave Alcaraz a real test earleir too. Radacanu's got her work cut out here.

Just won the second set. Good determination but unforced errors from Sun cost her.

Great shot from Raducanu to set up the set point though.

Didn't see it coming but hopefully Raducanu can go on and win it now.
Kekule

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:50:54 pm
Yes Emma!
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:51:56 pm
Think Sun will still be dangerous here but Raducanu serving first which should be a slight advantage.
Phineus

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:53:37 pm
Battled her way back into that brilliantly
Anfield Kopite

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:56:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:41:22 pm
Had there ever been a half decent New Zealand tennis player before? Have a feeling a Kiwi man lost in the final to McEnroe in the early 80s but that could be bollocks!
I think your right about a kiwi getting to the final before losing to McEnroe. I think his name was Chris Lewis but i think he was unseeded and just had that one great run i  a slam event.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:59:34 pm
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 06:56:53 pm
I think your right about a kiwi getting to the final before losing to McEnroe. I think his name was Chris Lewis but i think he was unseeded and just had that one great run i  a slam event.

Yes, think thats his name. Was also thinking of Kevin Curran but thats who Becker beat for his first title I think.
duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:59:43 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:51:56 pm
Think Sun will still be dangerous here but Raducanu serving first which should be a slight advantage.
Itll be ok Emma has her sun visor on

Spoke too soon. Nasty slip
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:00:53 pm
This doesn't look good.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:00:59 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:59:43 pm
Itll be ok Emma has her sun visor on

Spoke too soon. Nasty slip

Please leave.

duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:05:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:00:59 pm
Please leave.


:)
Lulu in with a real shout after this injury time out
Anfield Kopite

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:05:56 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:59:34 pm
Yes, think thats his name. Was also thinking of Kevin Curran but thats who Becker beat for his first title I think.
Don't think Curran was a kiwi. South African i think.
Anfield Kopite

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:06:42 pm
Home Emma is ok
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:08:41 pm
The courts seem to be really slippery over recent years.

Dimitrov hurt himself too.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:10:55 pm
Poor game, but she seems to be moving okay at least.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:14:02 pm
Dimitrov retired hurt.
duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:55:35 pm
Fuck did my terrible puns break RAWK

I havent been able to post for the last 40 mins

Well played Lulu Sun. Too strong in the end but good to see Emma finding a bit of form again, hopefully she can stay fit and build on it
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:56:34 pm
Fair play to Sun. Such a clean hitter, kept going for her shots and held her nerve. Too good today. What a story.

Shame for Raducanu but good to see her back and those top ten wins in the last few weeks should hopefully give her some confidence.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:56:44 pm
Had absolutely no clue who this Sun was. I switched over to see how Ratacanu was getting on, then the commentator said Sun was from New Zealand



Bloody impressive
sinnermichael

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:57:58 pm
She plays Vekic next then probably Gauff in the semis.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:01:45 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:57:58 pm
She plays Vekic next then probably Gauff in the semis.

Vekic was good today despite all the rain breaks.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:02:12 pm
Gutted for Raducanu but well played Sun, she deserved to win that.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:03:44 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:02:12 pm
Gutted for Raducanu but well played Sun, she deserved to win that.

Shes got a great temperament too.

Be a good QF.
