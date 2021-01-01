Where do female tennis players put the ball? Do they have a built in pouch?
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
The shorts they wear under their skirts have elastic pockets in them that hold the tennis balls.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Dirty get.
Really harsh for Keys earlier, Humbert gave Alcaraz a real test earleir too. Radacanu's got her work cut out here.
Had there ever been a half decent New Zealand tennis player before? Have a feeling a Kiwi man lost in the final to McEnroe in the early 80s but that could be bollocks!
I think your right about a kiwi getting to the final before losing to McEnroe. I think his name was Chris Lewis but i think he was unseeded and just had that one great run i a slam event.
Think Sun will still be dangerous here but Raducanu serving first which should be a slight advantage.
Itll be ok Emma has her sun visor onSpoke too soon. Nasty slip
Please leave.
Yes, think thats his name. Was also thinking of Kevin Curran but thats who Becker beat for his first title I think.
She plays Vekic next then probably Gauff in the semis.
Gutted for Raducanu but well played Sun, she deserved to win that.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.77]