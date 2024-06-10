« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 523 524 525 526 527 [528]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 959019 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,327
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21080 on: June 10, 2024, 09:43:02 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on June 10, 2024, 08:14:31 am
That would have made it 2-2 in 5th right ?

Why dont they use Hawkeye ?


Hawkeye isn't as accurate on clay apparently. They haven't disclosed what tech they're using from next year.

« Last Edit: June 10, 2024, 09:44:49 am by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,327
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21081 on: June 10, 2024, 09:46:37 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on June  9, 2024, 10:47:24 pm
No it was his second serve, so he double faulted. Zverev broke back. It was actually called out as well, but the umpire came down and overruled it. Horrific officiating but it could all be avoided if they stopped with the tradition of not using Hawkeye on clay. I know theres so much that can happen after but tennis is such a game of momentum swings that Zverev has every right to say hes been robbed there.

Zverev is over it. Maybe there could be another out of court settlement though.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,946
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21082 on: June 11, 2024, 10:12:51 am »
Gerry's favourite time of the tennis season, currently.  ;D
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,242
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21083 on: June 12, 2024, 12:03:11 am »
Quote from: Peabee on June 10, 2024, 09:43:02 am

Hawkeye isn't as accurate on clay apparently. They haven't disclosed what tech they're using from next year.

Electronic line calling will be introduced in 2025

I've been told by a member of the All England Club it's not possible at Wimbledon 2024 due to a officiating clothing contract of Ralph Lauren, presumably it's in the final year

There was a dispute in Roland Garros this year with the company providing the Net technology, it was pulled and the Umpires were self calling the serves, 2025 should see line technology in Paris too, it's been muted



Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21084 on: June 12, 2024, 01:46:51 pm »
Nadal and Alcaraz are going to play doubles together at the Olympics. You love to see it; Nadal will be handing the torch over for good in his own back yard.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,340
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21085 on: June 12, 2024, 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 12, 2024, 01:46:51 pm
Nadal and Alcaraz are going to play doubles together at the Olympics. You love to see it; Nadal will be handing the torch over for good in his own back yard.

That's going to be real fun to watch.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21086 on: June 13, 2024, 02:02:18 pm »
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,015
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21087 on: June 13, 2024, 03:49:47 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 13, 2024, 02:02:18 pm

Means he's played his last ever match at Wimbledon.

Apart from when he was young and dominant, it's never been his slam. Always felt like he could get upset there in a way that wouldn't happen anywhere else. Nadal gradually getting closer and closer to Federer and then finally beating him at Wimbledon 2008 in that final was probably the most exciting tennis rivalry I've ever seen though.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,248
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21088 on: June 13, 2024, 06:18:46 pm »
How many Wimbledons had he won, only two? Still decent given the era and the fact it was far from his favoured surface and when you think how many greats from other eras struggles to complete a Grand Slam.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,416
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21089 on: June 13, 2024, 06:43:37 pm »
Disappointing that.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,431
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21090 on: June 14, 2024, 11:01:26 am »
Quote from: S on June 13, 2024, 03:49:47 pm
Means he's played his last ever match at Wimbledon.

Apart from when he was young and dominant, it's never been his slam. Always felt like he could get upset there in a way that wouldn't happen anywhere else. Nadal gradually getting closer and closer to Federer and then finally beating him at Wimbledon 2008 in that final was probably the most exciting tennis rivalry I've ever seen though.
2007 and 2008 were epic, really some of the highest quality tennis you'll ever see.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,248
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21091 on: June 16, 2024, 02:53:38 pm »
Good win for Draper over Berettini in Stuttgart to win his first tour level title.

Raducanu and Boulter a set all in their semi final in Nottingham.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21092 on: June 16, 2024, 03:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 16, 2024, 02:53:38 pm
Good win for Draper over Berettini in Stuttgart to win his first tour level title.

Raducanu and Boulter a set all in their semi final in Nottingham.

Good from Draper because though Berretini is a full time model that occasionally plays some tennis now hes still very dangerous, especially on grass.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,119
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21093 on: June 16, 2024, 07:42:59 pm »
And Katie Boulter has successfully defended the Nottingham Open title beating Pliskova in the final.

Don't you just love the grass court season :)
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21094 on: Yesterday at 05:32:37 pm »
Murray retires injured at Queens.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,946
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21095 on: Yesterday at 05:52:14 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:32:37 pm
Murray retires injured at Queens.

Probably one and done at Wimbledon, too.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,119
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21096 on: Yesterday at 06:10:46 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:32:37 pm
Murray retires injured at Queens.

Didn't look good at all. I've always said in the past that he has nothing to prove in terms of results and could play as long as he wanted but at this point you have to question whether he is just causing his body even more lasting damage by continuing.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,248
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21097 on: Yesterday at 06:21:09 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:32:37 pm
Murray retires injured at Queens.

Well thats not the update I was hoping for. Seems very obvious his retirement was imminent but was desperate for him to go out on his terms with one last Wimbledon appearance, however brief. Would be pretty cruel if he wont make it.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,946
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21098 on: Yesterday at 07:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:21:09 pm
Well thats not the update I was hoping for. Seems very obvious his retirement was imminent but was desperate for him to go out on his terms with one last Wimbledon appearance, however brief. Would be pretty cruel if he wont make it.

I think he'll show and then retire/lose.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,248
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21099 on: Today at 02:57:30 pm »
Draper a set and a break up against Alcaraz! First set went to a tie break without even a break point so its been a very tight game. Draper more than holding his own though, but will be a good test to see if he can get it over the line.
Logged

Online LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21100 on: Today at 03:02:33 pm »
one of the biggest wins of his career if he finishes here.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,248
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21101 on: Today at 03:19:02 pm »
Fair play. Almost broke him again and then held his nerve from 0-30 when serving for the match.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,208
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21102 on: Today at 03:20:44 pm »
Done it. Very impressive. Alcaraz just couldnt make any inroads on his serve at all
Logged

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21103 on: Today at 03:31:11 pm »
brilliant from draper, was listening to murray talking about him the other day - sounds like he has a lot of potential.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 523 524 525 526 527 [528]   Go Up
« previous next »
 