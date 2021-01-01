That would have made it 2-2 in 5th right ? Why dont they use Hawkeye ?
No it was his second serve, so he double faulted. Zverev broke back. It was actually called out as well, but the umpire came down and overruled it. Horrific officiating but it could all be avoided if they stopped with the tradition of not using Hawkeye on clay. I know theres so much that can happen after but tennis is such a game of momentum swings that Zverev has every right to say hes been robbed there.
