« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 523 524 525 526 527 [528]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 956131 times)

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,306
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21080 on: Yesterday at 09:43:02 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:14:31 am
That would have made it 2-2 in 5th right ?

Why dont they use Hawkeye ?


Hawkeye isn't as accurate on clay apparently. They haven't disclosed what tech they're using from next year.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:44:49 am by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,306
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21081 on: Yesterday at 09:46:37 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on June  9, 2024, 10:47:24 pm
No it was his second serve, so he double faulted. Zverev broke back. It was actually called out as well, but the umpire came down and overruled it. Horrific officiating but it could all be avoided if they stopped with the tradition of not using Hawkeye on clay. I know theres so much that can happen after but tennis is such a game of momentum swings that Zverev has every right to say hes been robbed there.

Zverev is over it. Maybe there could be another out of court settlement though.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,882
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21082 on: Today at 10:12:51 am »
Gerry's favourite time of the tennis season, currently.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 523 524 525 526 527 [528]   Go Up
« previous next »
 