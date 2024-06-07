Each to their own, but I find her way more talented and her style more compelling than ball smashers like Sabalenka and Rybakina. She usually makes short work of her opposition, but that's on them not her.



Fair enough man. As you say, each to their own.If it was Rybakina v Sabalenka, Id be tuning in. But Swiatek Id rather watch paint dry. She just has little on court or off court charisma unfortunately. Just a damn good player that plays her own game to win, and I can respect that but Im not interested in watching it. Low viewing figures will reflect this opinion.Tennis is generally like watching a neutral football match. Swiatek is a bit like tuning in to watch Croatia. Background boredom