Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21040 on: June 7, 2024, 07:09:27 pm »
Impressive from Ruud. Let's see if he can keep it up.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21041 on: June 7, 2024, 07:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on June  7, 2024, 07:09:27 pm
Impressive from Ruud. Let's see if he can keep it up.

Broken in first game of second.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21042 on: June 7, 2024, 07:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on June  7, 2024, 07:13:13 pm
Broken in first game of second.
Apparently, the answer was no.  ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21043 on: June 7, 2024, 07:33:53 pm »
Looks like this will go to 1-1
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21044 on: June 7, 2024, 09:04:06 pm »
Total garbage by Ruud after the 1st set.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21045 on: June 7, 2024, 09:09:15 pm »
Talk of him being sick and just tried to finish the match
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21046 on: June 7, 2024, 09:09:55 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on June  7, 2024, 09:04:06 pm
Total garbage by Ruud after the 1st set.

He was ill / injured for last two sets.

Think Zverev might win the whole thing.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21047 on: June 7, 2024, 09:13:10 pm »
Soldiered on with illness. Sad to see after a great start.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21048 on: Yesterday at 09:49:08 am »
Tempted to pound some serious money on Paolini Money Line
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21049 on: Yesterday at 10:15:03 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:49:08 am
Tempted to pound some serious money on Paolini Money Line
I assume you mean in the doubles, cos she won't win 7 games against Swiatek.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21050 on: Yesterday at 03:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on June  7, 2024, 06:26:11 pm
Each to their own, but I find her way more talented and her style more compelling than ball smashers like Sabalenka and Rybakina. She usually makes short work of her opposition, but that's on them not her.

Fair enough man. As you say, each to their own.

If it was Rybakina v Sabalenka, Id be tuning in. But Swiatek  Id rather watch paint dry. She just has little on court or off court charisma unfortunately. Just a damn good player that plays her own game to win, and I can respect that but Im not interested in watching it. Low viewing figures will reflect this opinion.

Tennis is generally like watching a neutral football match. Swiatek is a bit like tuning in to watch Croatia. Background boredom
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21051 on: Yesterday at 03:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on June  7, 2024, 06:26:11 pm
Each to their own, but I find her way more talented and her style more compelling than ball smashers like Sabalenka and Rybakina. She usually makes short work of her opposition, but that's on them not her.

I agree I love watching her play.........reminds me of Hingis is many respects. But more robust.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21052 on: Yesterday at 03:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:15:03 am
I assume you mean in the doubles, cos she won't win 7 games against Swiatek.
I was far too optimistic
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21053 on: Yesterday at 05:37:06 pm »
The funny thing is, Osaka should've knocked her out, in the second round.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21054 on: Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21055 on: Today at 01:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:37:06 pm
The funny thing is, Osaka should've knocked her out, in the second round.

Fingers crossed Osaka can find top form again. Womens game definitely needs her, and hopefully this time round they can stop being raging assholes when it comes to accommodating her need for mental recovery. The way the tournaments behaved last time, forcing her to do press conferences when she was clearly overwhelmed and unwell was disgraceful.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21056 on: Today at 01:59:12 pm »
Zverev serve will be key today as he can blow players away with it.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21057 on: Today at 03:44:29 pm »
About to go 1 set all here. Very windy which is causing a few issues.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21058 on: Today at 03:44:40 pm »
Strange match.

Alcaraz in complete control and gone from 2-1 up in second set to 5-2 down.

He does switch off and get sloppy.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21059 on: Today at 04:42:18 pm »
Think its been a really strange match.

Alcaraz serving to win the third and then throws it away again.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21060 on: Today at 05:36:51 pm »
We head to a fifth set.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21061 on: Today at 05:48:40 pm »
Youd think a 5 setter in the final would be an epic match but this has been shit. Weve been blessed for too long with Djokovic/Nadal/Fed battles in grand slams, I dont think well see that level of tennis again for a long time, if ever. 
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21062 on: Today at 06:31:58 pm »
fuck this, I really wanted Zverev to win it
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21063 on: Today at 06:33:01 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 05:48:40 pm
Youd think a 5 setter in the final would be an epic match but this has been shit. Weve been blessed for too long with Djokovic/Nadal/Fed battles in grand slams, I dont think well see that level of tennis again for a long time, if ever. 

True. I always said that the only way the big 3 would stop winning slams would be when they dropped off rather than because others raised to their level. Alcaraz  beating Djokovic at Wimbledon last year is the only instance I can think of of a next generation player beating one of them at close to their peak.

For today, great to see Zverev lose.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21064 on: Today at 06:34:54 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 05:48:40 pm
Youd think a 5 setter in the final would be an epic match but this has been shit. Weve been blessed for too long with Djokovic/Nadal/Fed battles in grand slams, I dont think well see that level of tennis again for a long time, if ever. 

Plenty of their Finals have been poor too.

It was a strange match and far from shit. They both played well but not at the same time.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21065 on: Today at 06:37:59 pm »
Alcaraz really ramped up his game in the last set, just when he needed it. Some of his shot making on Zverev service games were out of this world. Sign of a great player.
Now he's won slams on all 3 surfaces.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21066 on: Today at 06:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:37:59 pm
Alcaraz really ramped up his game in the last set, just when he needed it. Some of his shot making on Zverev service games were out of this world. Sign of a great player.
Now he's won slams on all 3 surfaces.

His first three slams too.
