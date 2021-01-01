« previous next »
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21040 on: Yesterday at 07:09:27 pm »
Impressive from Ruud. Let's see if he can keep it up.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21041 on: Yesterday at 07:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:09:27 pm
Impressive from Ruud. Let's see if he can keep it up.

Broken in first game of second.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21042 on: Yesterday at 07:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:13:13 pm
Broken in first game of second.
Apparently, the answer was no.  ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21043 on: Yesterday at 07:33:53 pm »
Looks like this will go to 1-1
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21044 on: Yesterday at 09:04:06 pm »
Total garbage by Ruud after the 1st set.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21045 on: Yesterday at 09:09:15 pm »
Talk of him being sick and just tried to finish the match
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21046 on: Yesterday at 09:09:55 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:04:06 pm
Total garbage by Ruud after the 1st set.

He was ill / injured for last two sets.

Think Zverev might win the whole thing.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21047 on: Yesterday at 09:13:10 pm »
Soldiered on with illness. Sad to see after a great start.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21048 on: Today at 09:49:08 am »
Tempted to pound some serious money on Paolini Money Line
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21049 on: Today at 10:15:03 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:49:08 am
Tempted to pound some serious money on Paolini Money Line
I assume you mean in the doubles, cos she won't win 7 games against Swiatek.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21050 on: Today at 03:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:26:11 pm
Each to their own, but I find her way more talented and her style more compelling than ball smashers like Sabalenka and Rybakina. She usually makes short work of her opposition, but that's on them not her.

Fair enough man. As you say, each to their own.

If it was Rybakina v Sabalenka, Id be tuning in. But Swiatek  Id rather watch paint dry. She just has little on court or off court charisma unfortunately. Just a damn good player that plays her own game to win, and I can respect that but Im not interested in watching it. Low viewing figures will reflect this opinion.

Tennis is generally like watching a neutral football match. Swiatek is a bit like tuning in to watch Croatia. Background boredom
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21051 on: Today at 03:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:26:11 pm
Each to their own, but I find her way more talented and her style more compelling than ball smashers like Sabalenka and Rybakina. She usually makes short work of her opposition, but that's on them not her.

I agree I love watching her play.........reminds me of Hingis is many respects. But more robust.
