Not at Roland Garros.
Djokovic is going to have surgery on a meniscus tear and will likely miss Wimbledon. The target is to get back for the Olympics at the end of July.
@TennisPodcastNovak Djokovic has withdrawn from Roland Garros due to a right knee injury.
Sabalenka gone! Andreeva looks the real deal.
That was Sabalenka's first ever Slam quarter final loss after winning her first 8.I think Chris Evert's record is safe for a while. She won her first 48 quarter finals.Meanwhile De Minaur just blew a 5-0 lead in the 2nd set tie break that would have tied the match. Instead Zverev has a 2 set lead and it's a long, long way back now.
De Minaur is going to be a nearly man, his game just isnt big enough.
He's far better on grass/hard courts.For reference there are less than 50 Tier-1 clay courts in Australia.
Andreeva or Paolini against Swiatek in the final. Think id be looking to flog my ticket, youre not going to get value for money by going.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Sinner takes the first set 6-2 and has a shout of an early break in the second. Im guessing he was probably favourite to win this one? Long way to go obviously.
Alcaraz has a break in S2. This has a long way to go yet.
Alcaraz breaks again in set 3.
