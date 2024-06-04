« previous next »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 4, 2024, 06:51:22 pm
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 4, 2024, 08:17:32 pm
Alcaraz a set up and a break in second

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 4, 2024, 09:07:18 pm
He is two sets up

Second went to a tie break
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 03:46:31 am
Sinner v Alcaraz is a mouthwatering clash. Could be spectacular.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 03:55:56 am
Great semifinal matchups.

Its likely to be Sinner vs Alcaraz for the foreseeable future. At least theyre fun to watch and likeable guys
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 04:26:12 am
Ruud is just sitting there hoping the matches go long.

Alcarez v Sinner has the makings of an epic semi final.

Ruud is sitting there waiting for the winner of Zverev and De Minuar.

Ruud could go into the final massively more fresh than his opponent.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 08:28:03 am
What is the situation with the semi finals for both draws?

There are two women's QF today and the Final is Saturday.

Aren't the SF normally on same day?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 10:41:25 am
Djokovic is going to have surgery on a meniscus tear and will likely miss Wimbledon. The target is to get back for the Olympics at the end of July.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 12:45:25 pm
Ah shame ;)
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 02:05:42 pm
Rybakina needs to lock in ASAP here because shes in danger of gifting it away to a jobber.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 03:34:22 pm
Rybakina out to Paolini. Hadn't seen her play before but quite liked watching Paolini there but Rybakina was pretty bad, apart from part of the second set.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 03:52:15 pm
Sabalenka likes that result.  Should be a couple of easy matches for her, to the final.

Paolini is in the best form of her career, though, currently.  Won a 1,000 series title, this year.  Ranked inside the top 15.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 04:52:13 pm
Sabalenka is a proper scrapper. Shes nowhere near it here and looks a bit injured but shes still grinding it out. Got to love that.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 05:42:53 pm
Quote from: Ray K on June  4, 2024, 03:57:51 pm
@TennisPodcast

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Roland Garros due to a right knee injury.


Is he off the "gluten-free" diet?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 06:01:48 pm
Thought Sabalenka was going to run away with it now but no back on serve!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 06:18:55 pm
Sabalenka gone! Andreeva looks the real deal.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 06:24:41 pm
Fair play to Andreeva.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 06:26:35 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June  5, 2024, 06:18:55 pm
Sabalenka gone! Andreeva looks the real deal.

Wow, never expected that!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 06:54:34 pm
Andreeva or Paolini against Swiatek in the final. Think id be looking to flog my ticket, youre not going to get value for money by going.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 09:47:06 pm
That was Sabalenka's first ever Slam quarter final loss after winning her first 8.

I think Chris Evert's record is safe for a while. She won her first 48 quarter finals.

Meanwhile De Minaur just blew a 5-0 lead in the 2nd set tie break that would have tied the match. Instead Zverev has a 2 set lead and it's a long, long way back now.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 5, 2024, 09:53:23 pm
Quote from: Ray K on June  5, 2024, 09:47:06 pm
That was Sabalenka's first ever Slam quarter final loss after winning her first 8.

I think Chris Evert's record is safe for a while. She won her first 48 quarter finals.

Meanwhile De Minaur just blew a 5-0 lead in the 2nd set tie break that would have tied the match. Instead Zverev has a 2 set lead and it's a long, long way back now.

De Minaur blew that.

Think Zverev will make Final. Hopefully, one of the other two beat him.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:04:57 am
De Minaur is going to be a nearly man, his game just isnt big enough.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:17:54 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:04:57 am
De Minaur is going to be a nearly man, his game just isnt big enough.

He's far better on grass/hard courts.

For reference there are less than 50 Tier-1 clay courts in Australia.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:45:20 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:17:54 am
He's far better on grass/hard courts.

For reference there are less than 50 Tier-1 clay courts in Australia.

No doubt but hard to see a scenario in which he can win a really big one if Alcaraz, Sinner and Djokovic turn up in top nick. Even then theres still a few Id say are more likely. Hes already 25 too so not much time left at his absolute peak.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:54:28 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  5, 2024, 06:54:34 pm
Andreeva or Paolini against Swiatek in the final. Think id be looking to flog my ticket, youre not going to get value for money by going.

Looking like a 1 hour final that one, though nowt will ever trump Graf v Zvereva
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 10:28:48 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  5, 2024, 06:54:34 pm
Andreeva or Paolini against Swiatek in the final. Think id be looking to flog my ticket, youre not going to get value for money by going.

I've had arguments over this with Swiatek fans who insist neutrals would pay good money to watch her play. I agree with you. The best scenario at this point is for Gauff to go through.

I can't stand Zverev and won't watch his matches so Ruud had better win. Looking forward to Sinner-Alcaraz - great and likeable players, shame they're meeting at this stage.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 04:00:13 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:04:57 am
De Minaur is going to be a nearly man, his game just isnt big enough.

A consistent player like David Nalbandian and that's it. There is nothing exciting about his De Minaur's game that make you want to sit up to watch.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:25:51 pm
Sinner takes the first set 6-2 and has a shout of an early break in the second. Im guessing he was probably favourite to win this one? Long way to go obviously.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:35:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:25:51 pm
Sinner takes the first set 6-2 and has a shout of an early break in the second. Im guessing he was probably favourite to win this one? Long way to go obviously.

Books had Alcaraz as favourite at around 4/6 vs 6/5.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:55:51 pm
Alcaraz has a break in S2.  This has a long way to go yet.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:56:37 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:55:51 pm
Alcaraz has a break in S2.  This has a long way to go yet.

They both seem decent, but I do enjoy watching Alcaraz in particular, hope he does win.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:33:17 pm
Alcaraz breaks again in set 3.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:59:54 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:33:17 pm
Alcaraz breaks again in set 3.

But is now a break down! 2-5.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:57:56 pm
Into a fifth.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 05:29:35 pm
Actually a very low quality semi-final truth be told.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 05:41:17 pm
The match turned on that missed smash from Sinner at 4-5, 30-15. Alcaraz won the next two points and 4 of the next 5 games.
