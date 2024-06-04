Yer mas a c*nt No.25 coming soon
Not at Roland Garros.
Djokovic is going to have surgery on a meniscus tear and will likely miss Wimbledon. The target is to get back for the Olympics at the end of July.
@TennisPodcastNovak Djokovic has withdrawn from Roland Garros due to a right knee injury.
Sabalenka gone! Andreeva looks the real deal.
That was Sabalenka's first ever Slam quarter final loss after winning her first 8.I think Chris Evert's record is safe for a while. She won her first 48 quarter finals.Meanwhile De Minaur just blew a 5-0 lead in the 2nd set tie break that would have tied the match. Instead Zverev has a 2 set lead and it's a long, long way back now.
