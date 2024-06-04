« previous next »
Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 4, 2024, 06:51:22 pm
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 4, 2024, 08:17:32 pm
Alcaraz a set up and a break in second

Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 4, 2024, 09:07:18 pm
He is two sets up

Second went to a tie break
Gerry Attrick

Yesterday at 03:46:31 am
Sinner v Alcaraz is a mouthwatering clash. Could be spectacular.
Menace2Sobriety

Yesterday at 03:55:56 am
Great semifinal matchups.

Its likely to be Sinner vs Alcaraz for the foreseeable future. At least theyre fun to watch and likeable guys
Eeyore

Yesterday at 04:26:12 am
Ruud is just sitting there hoping the matches go long.

Alcarez v Sinner has the makings of an epic semi final.

Ruud is sitting there waiting for the winner of Zverev and De Minuar.

Ruud could go into the final massively more fresh than his opponent.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:28:03 am
What is the situation with the semi finals for both draws?

There are two women's QF today and the Final is Saturday.

Aren't the SF normally on same day?
Ray K

Yesterday at 10:41:25 am
Djokovic is going to have surgery on a meniscus tear and will likely miss Wimbledon. The target is to get back for the Olympics at the end of July.
The G in Gerrard

Yesterday at 12:45:25 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:41:25 am
Djokovic is going to have surgery on a meniscus tear and will likely miss Wimbledon. The target is to get back for the Olympics at the end of July.
Ah shame ;)
Gerry Attrick

Yesterday at 02:05:42 pm
Rybakina needs to lock in ASAP here because shes in danger of gifting it away to a jobber.
Hazell

Yesterday at 03:34:22 pm
Rybakina out to Paolini. Hadn't seen her play before but quite liked watching Paolini there but Rybakina was pretty bad, apart from part of the second set.
Red-Soldier

Yesterday at 03:52:15 pm
Sabalenka likes that result.  Should be a couple of easy matches for her, to the final.

Paolini is in the best form of her career, though, currently.  Won a 1,000 series title, this year.  Ranked inside the top 15.
Gerry Attrick

Yesterday at 04:52:13 pm
Sabalenka is a proper scrapper. Shes nowhere near it here and looks a bit injured but shes still grinding it out. Got to love that.
Peabee

Yesterday at 05:42:53 pm
Quote from: Ray K on June  4, 2024, 03:57:51 pm
@TennisPodcast

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Roland Garros due to a right knee injury.


Is he off the "gluten-free" diet?
The G in Gerrard

Yesterday at 06:01:48 pm
Thought Sabalenka was going to run away with it now but no back on serve!
TheShanklyGates

Yesterday at 06:18:55 pm
Sabalenka gone! Andreeva looks the real deal.
The G in Gerrard

Yesterday at 06:24:41 pm
Fair play to Andreeva.
Hazell

Yesterday at 06:26:35 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 06:18:55 pm
Sabalenka gone! Andreeva looks the real deal.

Wow, never expected that!
Gerry Attrick

Yesterday at 06:54:34 pm
Andreeva or Paolini against Swiatek in the final. Think id be looking to flog my ticket, youre not going to get value for money by going.
Ray K

Yesterday at 09:47:06 pm
That was Sabalenka's first ever Slam quarter final loss after winning her first 8.

I think Chris Evert's record is safe for a while. She won her first 48 quarter finals.

Meanwhile De Minaur just blew a 5-0 lead in the 2nd set tie break that would have tied the match. Instead Zverev has a 2 set lead and it's a long, long way back now.
Nick110581

Yesterday at 09:53:23 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:47:06 pm
That was Sabalenka's first ever Slam quarter final loss after winning her first 8.

I think Chris Evert's record is safe for a while. She won her first 48 quarter finals.

Meanwhile De Minaur just blew a 5-0 lead in the 2nd set tie break that would have tied the match. Instead Zverev has a 2 set lead and it's a long, long way back now.

De Minaur blew that.

Think Zverev will make Final. Hopefully, one of the other two beat him.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:04:57 am
De Minaur is going to be a nearly man, his game just isnt big enough.
