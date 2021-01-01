Yer mas a c*nt No.25 coming soon
Not at Roland Garros.
Djokovic is going to have surgery on a meniscus tear and will likely miss Wimbledon. The target is to get back for the Olympics at the end of July.
@TennisPodcastNovak Djokovic has withdrawn from Roland Garros due to a right knee injury.
Sabalenka gone! Andreeva looks the real deal.
