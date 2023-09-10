« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 10, 2023, 05:42:22 am
Brilliant. Just brilliant.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 10, 2023, 10:00:59 am
What a great Final.

Coco was so mature and deserved that.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 10, 2023, 11:23:26 am
Quote from: Lastrador on September  9, 2023, 11:25:40 pm
Other than hitting the ball really hard, does Sabalenka have any other weapon in her game?

As I type that she attempts an unsuccessful drop ball. So I guess that kind of answers it.

Considering the flaws in her game: the yips on serve, mental fragility, I think she's done well to get where she has.

I said Gauff was the form player going into the US and she has won it.  She's been the best player by far, over the US hard court swing.

Ostapenko did her a massive favour by beating Swiatek.  But, she beat her for the first time recently, anyway, so.

Good to see another player coming through again.  Be interesting how she does moving into next year and beyond.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 10, 2023, 09:28:19 pm
Djokovic breaks Medevev immediately.  ::)
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 10, 2023, 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 10, 2023, 10:11:00 pm
Medevev actually played well but that one sloppy game cost him.

Theres a lot of c*nts in the crowd.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 10, 2023, 10:12:28 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on September 10, 2023, 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?

I am actually watching NFL at the moment (Eagles vs Patriots 16-0 at the moment, but I am switching occasionally to the tennis. Seems like a match we have already watched ...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 10, 2023, 10:14:21 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on September 10, 2023, 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?

Yeah, Medvedev hasn't been bad but Djokovic just playing too well at the moment.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 10, 2023, 10:42:47 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on September 10, 2023, 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?

No. Its on Sky now. I always watched it when it was on Amazon Prime, but Im not paying Skys extortionate fees.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 10, 2023, 10:49:48 pm
Fabulous rally.

Is this the gamemanship by Djokovic?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 10, 2023, 11:12:48 pm
We're already at the Djokovic pretending he's injured phase of the final. Happens earlier each year.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 10, 2023, 11:31:17 pm
Novak all over the shop here
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 10, 2023, 11:52:27 pm
No idea how he wont that set.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 12:59:58 am
Brilliant second set. One of the best I've seen. Medvedev seems like a smashing guy. Lovely speech there. Either would have been a great winner there. Novak. Amazing player. 24 slams, should have been more. Delighted for him. 36 years old. Credit to him.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 01:03:42 am
Fuck me im cynical, but what was the Kobe Bryant t shirt about?? Yeah they knew each other and he gave him advice but were they best mates for years? If so its news to me but just found that a bit weird. 
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 02:07:49 am
Amazing player is Novak. He gets so much hate- which I don't understand-  but just a brilliant all-round athlete👏🏾
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 03:50:29 am
Said it a few times. Djokovic is the best there has ever been.
Remarkable mental strength and physical battling. Phenomenal player even at this age.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 10:38:15 am
Hes a brilliant player.

Shame about his personality.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 10:43:37 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on September 11, 2023, 01:03:42 am
Fuck me im cynical, but what was the Kobe Bryant t shirt about?? Yeah they knew each other and he gave him advice but were they best mates for years? If so its news to me but just found that a bit weird.
The #24 symbolism, his grand slams and Kobe's shirt number.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 11:52:58 am
The GOAT of tennis debate is over but Djokovic is up there with the greatest athletes of all time for me, yes I might be slightly biased but I dont think its questionable to have him in the conversation. Success, titles, longetivity, its all there. Really rare for anyone in any sport to be doing it at such a high level for so long.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 12:06:53 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on September 11, 2023, 11:52:58 am
The GOAT of tennis debate is over but Djokovic is up there with the greatest athletes of all time for me, yes I might be slightly biased but I dont think its questionable to have him in the conversation. Success, titles, longetivity, its all there. Really rare for anyone in any sport to be doing it at such a high level for so long.

His record is ridiculous.

He would have even more Slams if had the vaccine too 😬
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 01:20:32 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on September 11, 2023, 12:06:53 pm
His record is ridiculous.

He would have even more Slams if had the vaccine too 😬

True, although it would only be 2 more, had he won both that is.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 01:52:01 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on September 11, 2023, 01:20:32 pm
True, although it would only be 2 more, had he won both that is.

Possibly 3, given he was disqualified from the US Open once. ;D

Mind you, it shows how ridiculous his record is when you can say only 2 more about his GS titles.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 01:56:09 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on September 11, 2023, 02:07:49 am
Amazing player is Novak. He gets so much hate- which I don't understand-  but just a brilliant all-round athlete👏🏾
Not having a go at you at all but I feel like the whole "don't understand the hate" line made more sense a few years ago. You have to have been living under a rock to not understand it now.

That being said, undeniably the greatest tennis player of all time.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 02:14:21 pm
Hes probably a shoe in for a couple more too. I wonder if hell also go for the Olympics as he hasnt won that yet.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 03:11:10 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on September 11, 2023, 02:14:21 pm
Hes probably a shoe in for a couple more too. I wonder if hell also go for the Olympics as he hasnt won that yet.

Oh most definitely, thats the one thats always eluded him. Hes a proud Serb as well so I can imagine hes dying to collect a gold medal for his country.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 05:28:32 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on September 10, 2023, 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?
Didn't bother. Thought the men's final would be boring.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 11, 2023, 07:42:59 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on September 11, 2023, 03:11:10 pm
Oh most definitely, thats the one thats always eluded him. Hes a proud Serb as well so I can imagine hes dying to collect a gold medal for his country.
Last chance if he fancies it.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 12, 2023, 04:14:33 pm
Simona Halep has been banned for 4 years for anti-doping violations.
Quote
Two-time Grand Slam title champion Halep, 31, was charged with two separate breaches of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP). The first related to an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the prohibited substance roxadustat at the US Open in 2022, carried out through regular urine testing during competition. The second charge related to irregularities in Haleps Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).   

The tribunal accepted Haleps argument that they had taken a contaminated supplement, but determined the volume the player ingested could not have resulted in the concentration of roxadustat found in the positive sample.  

The ABP charge was also upheld, with the tribunal stating that they had no reason to doubt the unanimous strong opinion reached by each of the three independent Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU) experts that likely doping was the explanation for the irregularities in Haleps profile. 
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 12, 2023, 05:37:27 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September 12, 2023, 04:14:33 pm
Simona Halep has been banned for 4 years for anti-doping violations.

She said she will fight it.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
September 12, 2023, 10:14:46 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on September 12, 2023, 05:37:27 pm
She said she will fight it.

Her and Pogba are going to get cleared! 2 for 1 defense!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
October 20, 2023, 11:42:40 am
Interesting backhand from Emma... It's all the coaches fault for not being able to keep up with her questions.

Reckon a few might have a word or two to say about that  ;D Especially that Tursunov guy who basically said, yes there was many questions but all coming from 'the team' and people who should be keeping their noses out of coaching.

Seems to be in denial that it's her team around her, but I suppose she's stuck with them so doesn't have much of a choice.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/67166854
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
October 20, 2023, 01:21:36 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on October 20, 2023, 11:42:40 am
Interesting backhand from Emma... It's all the coaches fault for not being able to keep up with her questions.

Reckon a few might have a word or two to say about that  ;D Especially that Tursunov guy who basically said, yes there was many questions but all coming from 'the team' and people who should be keeping their noses out of coaching.

Seems to be in denial that it's her team around her, but I suppose she's stuck with them so doesn't have much of a choice.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/67166854

I think we can all predict how her career will go from here.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
November 14, 2023, 11:31:39 pm
Brilliant - and first - win for Jannik Sinner over Djokovic in a 3rd set tie break in the group stage at the ATP Finals in Turin. Great match and fully deserved. Not quite guaranteed a semi final spot, but I wouldn't be surprised if they meet again in Sunday's final.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
November 19, 2023, 08:04:10 am
Quote from: Ray K on November 14, 2023, 11:31:39 pm
Brilliant - and first - win for Jannik Sinner over Djokovic in a 3rd set tie break in the group stage at the ATP Finals in Turin. Great match and fully deserved. Not quite guaranteed a semi final spot, but I wouldn't be surprised if they meet again in Sunday's final.

Good shout!

Brilliant match between Djokovic - Alcaraz last night, that second set was great to watch. Any time those two meet on a court Ill tune in, there wont be too many of those left but every time its very high quality tennis on display.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
November 19, 2023, 06:28:02 pm
Sinner had a chance to eliminate Djokovic by losing to Rune on Friday, looks like he might regret not taking that chance.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
November 19, 2023, 10:49:47 pm
Excellent by Djokovic. Top class, again.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:52:45 pm
Italy win the Davis Cup for only the 2nd time ever. An Andy Murray in 2015 type performance by Jannik Sinner - beat Djokovic twice in both singles (after saving 3 match points) and doubles yesterday, clinched the deciding match in the final against Australia by bageling de Minaur today. Been a great month for him.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:56:51 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:52:45 pm
Italy win the Davis Cup for only the 2nd time ever. An Andy Murray in 2015 type performance by Jannik Sinner - beat Djokovic twice in both singles (after saving 3 match points) and doubles yesterday, clinched the deciding match in the final against Australia by bageling de Minaur today. Been a great month for him.

Saw that hed comeback to best Djokovic yesterday and that was enough for him to be my new favourite player. Making Aussies cry today just puts the icing on the cake.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 10:25:25 pm
Tennis back on Sky next year with it's excellent host from US Open and Laura Robson & Henman.
