« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 515 516 517 518 519 [520]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 860589 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20760 on: Yesterday at 05:42:22 am »
Brilliant. Just brilliant.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,696
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20761 on: Yesterday at 10:00:59 am »
What a great Final.

Coco was so mature and deserved that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:44:56 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,297
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20762 on: Yesterday at 11:23:26 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on September  9, 2023, 11:25:40 pm
Other than hitting the ball really hard, does Sabalenka have any other weapon in her game?

As I type that she attempts an unsuccessful drop ball. So I guess that kind of answers it.

Considering the flaws in her game: the yips on serve, mental fragility, I think she's done well to get where she has.

I said Gauff was the form player going into the US and she has won it.  She's been the best player by far, over the US hard court swing.

Ostapenko did her a massive favour by beating Swiatek.  But, she beat her for the first time recently, anyway, so.

Good to see another player coming through again.  Be interesting how she does moving into next year and beyond.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:26:15 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,696
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20763 on: Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm »
Djokovic breaks Medevev immediately.  ::)
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20764 on: Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm »
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?
Logged
Justice for the 97

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,696
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20765 on: Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm »
Medevev actually played well but that one sloppy game cost him.

Theres a lot of c*nts in the crowd.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,046
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20766 on: Yesterday at 10:12:28 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?

I am actually watching NFL at the moment (Eagles vs Patriots 16-0 at the moment, but I am switching occasionally to the tennis. Seems like a match we have already watched ...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,562
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20767 on: Yesterday at 10:14:21 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?

Yeah, Medvedev hasn't been bad but Djokovic just playing too well at the moment.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20768 on: Yesterday at 10:42:47 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?

No. Its on Sky now. I always watched it when it was on Amazon Prime, but Im not paying Skys extortionate fees.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20769 on: Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm »
Fabulous rally.

Is this the gamemanship by Djokovic?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,928
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20770 on: Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm »
We're already at the Djokovic pretending he's injured phase of the final. Happens earlier each year.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20771 on: Yesterday at 11:31:17 pm »
Novak all over the shop here
Logged

Online klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20772 on: Yesterday at 11:52:27 pm »
No idea how he wont that set.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,884
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20773 on: Today at 12:59:58 am »
Brilliant second set. One of the best I've seen. Medvedev seems like a smashing guy. Lovely speech there. Either would have been a great winner there. Novak. Amazing player. 24 slams, should have been more. Delighted for him. 36 years old. Credit to him.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,915
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20774 on: Today at 01:03:42 am »
Fuck me im cynical, but what was the Kobe Bryant t shirt about?? Yeah they knew each other and he gave him advice but were they best mates for years? If so its news to me but just found that a bit weird. 
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20775 on: Today at 02:07:49 am »
Amazing player is Novak. He gets so much hate- which I don't understand-  but just a brilliant all-round athlete👏🏾
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,752
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20776 on: Today at 03:50:29 am »
Said it a few times. Djokovic is the best there has ever been.
Remarkable mental strength and physical battling. Phenomenal player even at this age.
Logged
YWNA

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,696
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20777 on: Today at 10:38:15 am »
Hes a brilliant player.

Shame about his personality.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20778 on: Today at 10:43:37 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:03:42 am
Fuck me im cynical, but what was the Kobe Bryant t shirt about?? Yeah they knew each other and he gave him advice but were they best mates for years? If so its news to me but just found that a bit weird.
The #24 symbolism, his grand slams and Kobe's shirt number.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20779 on: Today at 11:52:58 am »
The GOAT of tennis debate is over but Djokovic is up there with the greatest athletes of all time for me, yes I might be slightly biased but I dont think its questionable to have him in the conversation. Success, titles, longetivity, its all there. Really rare for anyone in any sport to be doing it at such a high level for so long.
Logged
Justice for the 97

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,696
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20780 on: Today at 12:06:53 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 11:52:58 am
The GOAT of tennis debate is over but Djokovic is up there with the greatest athletes of all time for me, yes I might be slightly biased but I dont think its questionable to have him in the conversation. Success, titles, longetivity, its all there. Really rare for anyone in any sport to be doing it at such a high level for so long.

His record is ridiculous.

He would have even more Slams if had the vaccine too 😬
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20781 on: Today at 01:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:06:53 pm
His record is ridiculous.

He would have even more Slams if had the vaccine too 😬

True, although it would only be 2 more, had he won both that is.
Logged
Justice for the 97

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,143
  • BoRac
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20782 on: Today at 01:52:01 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 01:20:32 pm
True, although it would only be 2 more, had he won both that is.

Possibly 3, given he was disqualified from the US Open once. ;D

Mind you, it shows how ridiculous his record is when you can say only 2 more about his GS titles.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,769
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20783 on: Today at 01:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 02:07:49 am
Amazing player is Novak. He gets so much hate- which I don't understand-  but just a brilliant all-round athlete👏🏾
Not having a go at you at all but I feel like the whole "don't understand the hate" line made more sense a few years ago. You have to have been living under a rock to not understand it now.

That being said, undeniably the greatest tennis player of all time.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • Legacy fan
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20784 on: Today at 02:14:21 pm »
Hes probably a shoe in for a couple more too. I wonder if hell also go for the Olympics as he hasnt won that yet.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20785 on: Today at 03:11:10 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:14:21 pm
Hes probably a shoe in for a couple more too. I wonder if hell also go for the Olympics as he hasnt won that yet.

Oh most definitely, thats the one thats always eluded him. Hes a proud Serb as well so I can imagine hes dying to collect a gold medal for his country.
Logged
Justice for the 97

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,977
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20786 on: Today at 05:28:32 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?
Didn't bother. Thought the men's final would be boring.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 515 516 517 518 519 [520]   Go Up
« previous next »
 