Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20760 on: Yesterday at 05:42:22 am »
Brilliant. Just brilliant.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20761 on: Yesterday at 10:00:59 am »
What a great Final.

Coco was so mature and deserved that.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20762 on: Yesterday at 11:23:26 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on September  9, 2023, 11:25:40 pm
Other than hitting the ball really hard, does Sabalenka have any other weapon in her game?

As I type that she attempts an unsuccessful drop ball. So I guess that kind of answers it.

Considering the flaws in her game: the yips on serve, mental fragility, I think she's done well to get where she has.

I said Gauff was the form player going into the US and she has won it.  She's been the best player by far, over the US hard court swing.

Ostapenko did her a massive favour by beating Swiatek.  But, she beat her for the first time recently, anyway, so.

Good to see another player coming through again.  Be interesting how she does moving into next year and beyond.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20763 on: Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm »
Djokovic breaks Medevev immediately.  ::)
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20764 on: Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm »
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20765 on: Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm »
Medevev actually played well but that one sloppy game cost him.

Theres a lot of c*nts in the crowd.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20766 on: Yesterday at 10:12:28 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?

I am actually watching NFL at the moment (Eagles vs Patriots 16-0 at the moment, but I am switching occasionally to the tennis. Seems like a match we have already watched ...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20767 on: Yesterday at 10:14:21 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?

Yeah, Medvedev hasn't been bad but Djokovic just playing too well at the moment.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20768 on: Yesterday at 10:42:47 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?

No. Its on Sky now. I always watched it when it was on Amazon Prime, but Im not paying Skys extortionate fees.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20769 on: Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm »
Fabulous rally.

Is this the gamemanship by Djokovic?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20770 on: Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm »
We're already at the Djokovic pretending he's injured phase of the final. Happens earlier each year.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20771 on: Yesterday at 11:31:17 pm »
Novak all over the shop here
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20772 on: Yesterday at 11:52:27 pm »
No idea how he wont that set.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20773 on: Today at 12:59:58 am »
Brilliant second set. One of the best I've seen. Medvedev seems like a smashing guy. Lovely speech there. Either would have been a great winner there. Novak. Amazing player. 24 slams, should have been more. Delighted for him. 36 years old. Credit to him.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20774 on: Today at 01:03:42 am »
Fuck me im cynical, but what was the Kobe Bryant t shirt about?? Yeah they knew each other and he gave him advice but were they best mates for years? If so its news to me but just found that a bit weird. 
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20775 on: Today at 02:07:49 am »
Amazing player is Novak. He gets so much hate- which I don't understand-  but just a brilliant all-round athlete👏🏾
