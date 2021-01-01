Other than hitting the ball really hard, does Sabalenka have any other weapon in her game?



As I type that she attempts an unsuccessful drop ball. So I guess that kind of answers it.



Considering the flaws in her game: the yips on serve, mental fragility, I think she's done well to get where she has.I said Gauff was the form player going into the US and she has won it. She's been the best player by far, over the US hard court swing.Ostapenko did her a massive favour by beating Swiatek. But, she beat her for the first time recently, anyway, so.Good to see another player coming through again. Be interesting how she does moving into next year and beyond.