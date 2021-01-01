« previous next »
Peabee

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20760 on: Today at 05:42:22 am
Brilliant. Just brilliant.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20761 on: Today at 10:00:59 am
What a great Final.

Coco was so mature and deserved that.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20762 on: Today at 11:23:26 am
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:25:40 pm
Other than hitting the ball really hard, does Sabalenka have any other weapon in her game?

As I type that she attempts an unsuccessful drop ball. So I guess that kind of answers it.

Considering the flaws in her game: the yips on serve, mental fragility, I think she's done well to get where she has.

I said Gauff was the form player going into the US and she has won it.  She's been the best player by far, over the US hard court swing.

Ostapenko did her a massive favour by beating Swiatek.  But, she beat her for the first time recently, anyway, so.

Good to see another player coming through again.  Be interesting how she does moving into next year and beyond.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20763 on: Today at 09:28:19 pm
Djokovic breaks Medevev immediately.  ::)
S.Red please

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20764 on: Today at 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20765 on: Today at 10:11:00 pm
Medevev actually played well but that one sloppy game cost him.

Theres a lot of c*nts in the crowd.
PeterTheRed...

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20766 on: Today at 10:12:28 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?

I am actually watching NFL at the moment (Eagles vs Patriots 16-0 at the moment, but I am switching occasionally to the tennis. Seems like a match we have already watched ...
Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20767 on: Today at 10:14:21 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?

Yeah, Medvedev hasn't been bad but Djokovic just playing too well at the moment.
Peabee

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20768 on: Today at 10:42:47 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 10:08:34 pm
Djokovic takes the first set. Its very quiet in here, nobody watching?

No. Its on Sky now. I always watched it when it was on Amazon Prime, but Im not paying Skys extortionate fees.
RedSince86

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20769 on: Today at 10:49:48 pm
Fabulous rally.

Is this the gamemanship by Djokovic?
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20770 on: Today at 11:12:48 pm
We're already at the Djokovic pretending he's injured phase of the final. Happens earlier each year.
