I wonder what Kate says to them both in that moment.If it anything like my wife when I come home a bit sweaty after a run or football, you fucking stink.
Who is going to challenge this kid in the next decade?
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
I wonder what Kate says to them both in that moment.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
No one. He just beat the best grass court player in history at the peak of his powers on his own worst surface. Only injuries can stop him. Rune and Sinner dont have anything like his level in their locker.
Surprisingly magnanimous/classy from Novak. Still a prick mind.
Is Annabelle Croft too posh even for the BBC at Wimbledon? Every vowel comes straight from Cheltenham Ladies College.
Wtf was the Croquet question about?
Crosby Nick never fails.
The best thing about him was his ability to still play his game.
That was the worry wasn't it, that he'd beat himself mentally, but no such worries today! Not sure what the final tally is but felt like Djokovic made way more unforced errors today?
That last time Wimbledon was won by someone *other* than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Murray, Carlos Alcaraz wasn't even born.
That's a mental stat.
Its genuinely one of the greatest sporting achievements of all time.
Steady on
Pretty damning on the generation of players between Nadal/Murray/Djokovic's age and Alcaraz's.
Hes beaten one of greatest ever players on his least favourite surface at 20 years old.
It was brilliant, just not quite sure it's one of the greatest sporting achievements of all time, though you did write Alcaraz off after 2 games so I guess we see the achievement differently
Page created in 0.026 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]