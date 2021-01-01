« previous next »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:01:17 pm
I wonder what Kate says to them both in that moment.

If it anything like my wife when I come home a bit sweaty after a run or football, you fucking stink.
The smell or your performance?
AHA!

Carlos looks like Luis Suarez.
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 05:40:37 pm
Who is going to challenge this kid in the next decade?

No one. He just beat the best grass court player in history at the peak of his powers on his own worst surface. Only injuries can stop him. Rune and Sinner dont have anything like his level in their locker.
The carpenter who did the royal box needs shooting.
Just wait till he wins the next five, well all hate him after that.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:01:17 pm
I wonder what Kate says to them both in that moment.


"Andrew Castle's a bit of a knob, isn't he?"
Surprisingly magnanimous/classy from Novak. Still a prick mind.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:02:18 pm
No one. He just beat the best grass court player in history at the peak of his powers on his own worst surface. Only injuries can stop him. Rune and Sinner dont have anything like his level in their locker.

Ugh. In 5 years we're probably thinking "not this fucker again".....
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:03:04 pm
Surprisingly magnanimous/classy from Novak. Still a prick mind.

He always speaks really well after a match.

Shame hes a weird c*nt.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:03:04 pm
Surprisingly magnanimous/classy from Novak. Still a prick mind.

Ahh it's all bluster. Every tennis player acts exactly the same after a defeat.
So fake
These interviews are filthy. They deliberately try to get to them to cry.
Hancock tears  ;)
Is Annabelle Croft too posh even for the BBC at Wimbledon? Every vowel comes straight from Cheltenham Ladies College.
Alcaraz has nearly 20 million dollars in tournament earnings already. 20 years old.
He's a funny dude isn't he, very charismatic for someone so young!
Sweet kid and a phenomenal Tennis player. He's gonna dominate once Novak eventually retires, no doubt about it.
Brilliant final. Feels like a real passing of the torch.
This is a great day, I love you all
Alcaraz is a nice lad.

Funny he doesnt know what to do here.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:09:06 pm
Is Annabelle Croft too posh even for the BBC at Wimbledon? Every vowel comes straight from Cheltenham Ladies College.

Why wouldnt Alcaraz want to play a game of croquet with Federer?
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:09:06 pm
Is Annabelle Croft too posh even for the BBC at Wimbledon? Every vowel comes straight from Cheltenham Ladies College.

Wtf was the Croquet question about?
The best thing about him was his ability to still play his game.
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:12:40 pm
Wtf was the Croquet question about?

Presume winning the tournament gives you membership of the All England Club and they have croquet lawns there? But he was probably wondering what the fuck she was on about!
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:13:33 pm
The best thing about him was his ability to still play his game.

That was the worry wasn't it, that he'd beat himself mentally, but no such worries today! Not sure what the final tally is but felt like Djokovic made way more unforced errors today?
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:16:24 pm
That was the worry wasn't it, that he'd beat himself mentally, but no such worries today! Not sure what the final tally is but felt like Djokovic made way more unforced errors today?

The mental strength not to crumble after that first set.
Hopefully they meet again in September, a great game on Ashe just hits different.
That last time Wimbledon was won by someone *other* than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Murray, Carlos Alcaraz wasn't even born.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:22:14 pm
That last time Wimbledon was won by someone *other* than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Murray, Carlos Alcaraz wasn't even born.
That's a mental stat.  :o
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:22:14 pm
That last time Wimbledon was won by someone *other* than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Murray, Carlos Alcaraz wasn't even born.
crazy that
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:22:14 pm
That last time Wimbledon was won by someone *other* than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Murray, Carlos Alcaraz wasn't even born.

Pretty damning on the generation of players between Nadal/Murray/Djokovic's age and Alcaraz's.
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 07:23:49 pm
That's a mental stat.  :o

Its genuinely one of the greatest sporting achievements of all time.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:25:43 pm
Its genuinely one of the greatest sporting achievements of all time.

Steady on
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:26:04 pm
Steady on

Hes beaten one of greatest ever players on his least favourite surface at 20 years old after losing the first set 6-1.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:22:14 pm
That last time Wimbledon was won by someone *other* than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Murray, Carlos Alcaraz wasn't even born.
Guessing thats Hewitt? Before him it was Djokovics coach.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:25:23 pm
Pretty damning on the generation of players between Nadal/Murray/Djokovic's age and Alcaraz's.

They are probably as good as the lot before that 4 came along, they are unlucky that 3 of the goats were all in the way and no one else stood a chance
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:28:29 pm
Hes beaten one of greatest ever players on his least favourite surface at 20 years old.

It was brilliant, just not quite sure it's one of the greatest sporting achievements of all time, though you did write Alcaraz off after 2 games so I guess we see the achievement differently  ;D
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:31:33 pm
It was brilliant, just not quite sure it's one of the greatest sporting achievements of all time, though you did write Alcaraz off after 2 games so I guess we see the achievement differently  ;D

Touché.
