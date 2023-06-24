To those slagging him off suck on these little furry nuts.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
I wasnt slagging him off but can I say that I was?
Someones hungry for seconds.
What is the time violation rule once you are called ?
Good lad Carlos!Now don't immediately lose your serve at the start of the 3rd set.
He's gone one better! Big game now this for Alcaraz.
Who was the last non big 4 player to win Wimbledon (being kind to Murray!)? Was it the horrible little grunt Lllleyton Hewitt?
Yes.
Incredible really from where he was. Learning as he plays here
That is fuckin mad, is that 20 years ago
Now hes got Novak playing drop shots at stupid times. Real turnaround here
