« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 504 505 506 507 508 [509]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 836268 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20320 on: Today at 04:09:14 pm »
An amazing return.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,052
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20321 on: Today at 04:09:18 pm »
Nice!!!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,676
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20322 on: Today at 04:09:19 pm »
Hope those who switched off after the first game genuinely did.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chavvie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,083
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20323 on: Today at 04:09:21 pm »
Get in. Great bottle from the lad
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,735
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20324 on: Today at 04:09:25 pm »
Always knew he wasn't a bottler
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,427
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20325 on: Today at 04:09:33 pm »
Great set to win that, he'd have been devastated losing it.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,353
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20326 on: Today at 04:09:40 pm »
To those slagging him off suck on these little furry nuts.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20327 on: Today at 04:10:01 pm »
Thought this one would be a classic, looking that way now.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20328 on: Today at 04:10:13 pm »
Get in, bore off Novak
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,535
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20329 on: Today at 04:10:17 pm »
Alcaraz taking the piss with that reaction
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,388
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20330 on: Today at 04:10:18 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:09:40 pm
To those slagging him off suck on these little furry nuts.

I wasnt slagging him off but can I say that I was?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,370
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20331 on: Today at 04:10:25 pm »
Unreal fight there.

The time violation call was ridiculous.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20332 on: Today at 04:10:28 pm »
Vamos Alcaraz!
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.

Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20333 on: Today at 04:10:54 pm »
I think the crowd just might want Alcaraz to win
Logged

Online S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,929
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20334 on: Today at 04:10:57 pm »
What a return!
Logged
Justice for the 97

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,353
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20335 on: Today at 04:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:10:18 pm
I wasnt slagging him off but can I say that I was?

Someones hungry for seconds.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,370
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20336 on: Today at 04:11:52 pm »
What is the time violation rule once you are called ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,452
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20337 on: Today at 04:12:41 pm »
Was beginning to think that if Alcaraz could just win that set he could gain control of this match.
Logged
YWNA

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,535
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20338 on: Today at 04:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:10:18 pm
I wasnt slagging him off but can I say that I was?
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:11:37 pm
Someones hungry for seconds.
:lmao

Get a fuckin room you two
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,353
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20339 on: Today at 04:13:53 pm »
Just hope theres no signs of cramps this set from Alcaraz like what happened at the French.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,388
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20340 on: Today at 04:14:04 pm »
Who was the last non big 4 player to win Wimbledon (being kind to Murray!)? Was it the horrible little grunt Lllleyton Hewitt?
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,535
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20341 on: Today at 04:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:11:52 pm
What is the time violation rule once you are called ?
The umpire wont call you out again?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20342 on: Today at 04:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:11:52 pm
What is the time violation rule once you are called ?

A point penalisation per subsequent violation I think.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,676
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20343 on: Today at 04:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:10:18 pm
I wasnt slagging him off but can I say that I was?

;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,676
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20344 on: Today at 04:17:58 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:08:56 pm
Good lad Carlos!

Now don't immediately lose your serve at the start of the 3rd set.

He's gone one better! Big game now this for Alcaraz.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,535
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20345 on: Today at 04:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:17:58 pm
He's gone one better! Big game now this for Alcaraz.
Incredible really from where he was. Learning as he plays here
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,370
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20346 on: Today at 04:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:14:04 pm
Who was the last non big 4 player to win Wimbledon (being kind to Murray!)? Was it the horrible little grunt Lllleyton Hewitt?

Yes.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,535
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20347 on: Today at 04:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:19:22 pm
Yes.
That is fuckin mad, is that 20 years ago
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,676
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20348 on: Today at 04:20:16 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:18:59 pm
Incredible really from where he was. Learning as he plays here

He's so good at that. He'd hardly played on grass before Queens last month as well. Incredible really, regardless of the result here.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,370
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20349 on: Today at 04:21:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:20:14 pm
That is fuckin mad, is that 20 years ago

2002 I think
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,388
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20350 on: Today at 04:22:20 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:20:14 pm
That is fuckin mad, is that 20 years ago

2002 against David Nalbandian!
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,664
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20351 on: Today at 04:23:38 pm »
Now we're talking.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,535
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20352 on: Today at 04:24:54 pm »
Now hes got Novak playing drop shots at stupid times. Real turnaround here. In his head a bit whod have thought that in the first set,
« Last Edit: Today at 04:26:33 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,370
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20353 on: Today at 04:26:24 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:24:54 pm
Now hes got Novak playing drop shots at stupid times. Real turnaround here

Both of them are too quick for that to work.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,204
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20354 on: Today at 04:27:32 pm »
New meds please.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 504 505 506 507 508 [509]   Go Up
« previous next »
 