I started to enjoy Vondrousova's tennis because she was beating all the players I supported. I was happy to see her and Muchova come back from injury this year, and it'll be interesting to see where she goes from here. I wanted Jabeur to win today, it would be so good for the game overall. I'm gutted for her and I hope she finds inspiration from all those players who needed a few goes before they won their first slam.
I wanted Switolina to win and she played the best tennis I had seen this tournament. However, she absolutely didn't show up in the semis and bucked under the weight of expectations, I think.
Overcoming the nervous is as big a part of the sport, as anything else (sometimes moreso). Pegula choked against Vondrousova in the quarters too. So, credit to Vondrousova for getting over the line, when it counted.