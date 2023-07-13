I wanted Switolina to win and she played the best tennis I had seen this tournament. However, she absolutely didn't show up in the semis and bucked under the weight of expectations, I think.



Overcoming the nervous is as big a part of the sport, as anything else (sometimes moreso). Pegula choked against Vondrousova in the quarters too. So, credit to Vondrousova for getting over the line, when it counted.



I think both Svitolina and Jabeur wrote these big stories about what it would mean to win, and it got too much for both of them when it counted. I really hope Jabeur wins it one day. This is going be so tough to take and I hope she can recover quickly. The US Open is not far away and she's got a lot to play for there too.But hats off to Vondrousova - she can play and she handled her nerves well.