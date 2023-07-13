« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 834077 times)

Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20160 on: Today at 03:35:05 pm »
You can only feel for her here
Offline The_Nomad

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20161 on: Today at 03:35:25 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:28:52 pm
Anyone who wins a slam deserves it. Fair play to Vondrousova.

I have my doubts that Jabeur will ever win one on that evidence.

Makes you realise just how physically and mentally tough someone has to be to keep that level all the way through a major tournament let alone the number of Slams that people like Serena and Nadal have won.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20162 on: Today at 03:39:07 pm »
I hope it doesn't become a mental block for her, comes across as a great person . Someone you want to see succeed.
Offline jizzspunk

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20163 on: Today at 03:40:21 pm »
Vondrou hurried and scurried and got the ball over the net.. sometimes it's enough

Jabeur done well to reach the final...tough draw..and defending her serve against the ball strikers..let's hope she has her day in the sun






Offline Armchair expert

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20164 on: Today at 03:42:12 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:28:52 pm
Anyone who wins a slam deserves it. Fair play to Vondrousova.

I have my doubts that Jabeur will ever win one on that evidence.

Andy Murray lost his first four grand slams and I remember Jana Novotna being in absolute bits after completely throwing Wimbledon away to Steffi Graf to only come back and win it a few years later so never say never
Offline Armchair expert

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20165 on: Today at 03:44:03 pm »
Fuck me that voice on Vondrouová ...If she got paid words per minute it would be more than her Wimbledon prize money
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20166 on: Today at 03:47:26 pm »
You got to give creit to someone winning a slam after three wrist surgeries.  She got to the final of he French in 2019 too.

She's not a power player at all and can be a tricky customer.  Lots of variety and spins.

Feel sorry for Jabeur, hope she can win it next year.
Offline Bioluminescence

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20167 on: Today at 03:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:34:35 pm
You're right.

I started to enjoy Vondrousova's tennis because she was beating all the players I supported. I was happy to see her and Muchova come back from injury this year, and it'll be interesting to see where she goes from here. I wanted Jabeur to win today, it would be so good for the game overall. I'm gutted for her and I hope she finds inspiration from all those players who needed a few goes before they won their first slam.
Offline Andar

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20168 on: Today at 03:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Andar on July 13, 2023, 02:53:34 pm
This is the worst era in women's tennis for a very long time.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20169 on: Today at 03:54:56 pm »
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20170 on: Today at 03:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 03:49:08 pm
I started to enjoy Vondrousova's tennis because she was beating all the players I supported. I was happy to see her and Muchova come back from injury this year, and it'll be interesting to see where she goes from here. I wanted Jabeur to win today, it would be so good for the game overall. I'm gutted for her and I hope she finds inspiration from all those players who needed a few goes before they won their first slam.

I wanted Switolina to win and she played the best tennis I had seen this tournament.  However, she absolutely didn't show up in the semis and bucked under the weight of expectations, I think.

Overcoming the nervous is as big a part of the sport, as anything else (sometimes moreso).  Pegula choked against Vondrousova in the quarters too.  So, credit to Vondrousova for getting over the line, when it counted.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20171 on: Today at 04:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 03:44:03 pm
Fuck me that voice on Vondrouová ...
Not her first language obviously. But so monotone and speed talking.
Online Machae

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20172 on: Today at 04:37:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:32:10 pm
Not her first language obviously. But so monotone and speed talking.

She got shit tattoos as well. Random scribbles that my kid draws on my arms when I'm asleep
Offline Bioluminescence

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20173 on: Today at 04:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:58:39 pm
I wanted Switolina to win and she played the best tennis I had seen this tournament.  However, she absolutely didn't show up in the semis and bucked under the weight of expectations, I think.

Overcoming the nervous is as big a part of the sport, as anything else (sometimes moreso).  Pegula choked against Vondrousova in the quarters too.  So, credit to Vondrousova for getting over the line, when it counted.

I think both Svitolina and Jabeur wrote these big stories about what it would mean to win, and it got too much for both of them when it counted. I really hope Jabeur wins it one day. This is going be so tough to take and I hope she can recover quickly. The US Open is not far away and she's got a lot to play for there too.

But hats off to Vondrousova - she can play and she handled her nerves well.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20174 on: Today at 05:32:58 pm »
British winners klaxon! Neal Skupski wins the men's doubles with his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof and Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win the men's wheelchair doubles.
