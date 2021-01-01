« previous next »
Offline Peabee

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20120 on: Today at 06:39:51 pm »
Haha. Neither can hold their serve.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Armchair expert

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20121 on: Today at 06:41:08 pm »
I like Alcaraz but hes going to come up short against the T-1000, bit like when Nadal first started taking on Federer in the Wimbledon final it might take a loss or two before he wins Wimbledon
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20122 on: Today at 06:41:28 pm »
Weird set.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20123 on: Today at 06:43:48 pm »
What a match point. Fuck me, Alcaraz is some prospect.
Offline Peabee

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20124 on: Today at 06:44:17 pm »
Amazing final point.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20125 on: Today at 06:44:18 pm »
Has the slight look of a Young Sampras. Better to watch though.
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20126 on: Today at 06:44:18 pm »
Stunning point to win it!

Well played young Alcaraz.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20127 on: Today at 06:47:11 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:44:18 pm
Stunning point to win it!

Well played young Alcaraz.

Just swat the world no.3 like a fly.

Djokovic's would think hard before using his drop shot.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20128 on: Today at 06:48:10 pm »
I'd love to hear from Medvedev and more particularly from Gilles Cervara as to what the tactical plan was, and whether at two sets down they might have thought that a starting return position deeper than the 3 line judges might not have been working.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20129 on: Today at 06:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:48:10 pm
I'd love to hear from Medvedev and more particularly from Gilles Cervara as to what the tactical plan was, and whether at two sets down they might have thought that a starting return position deeper than the 3 line judges might not have been working.

Mad tactics.
Offline Peabee

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20130 on: Today at 06:51:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:48:10 pm
I'd love to hear from Medvedev and more particularly from Gilles Cervara as to what the tactical plan was, and whether at two sets down they might have thought that a starting return position deeper than the 3 line judges might not have been working.

It worked though. He broke Alcaraz twice. Unfortunately, he himself was broken three times.
Online DelTrotter

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20131 on: Today at 06:52:00 pm »
Once Djokovic goes off it Alcaraz is gonna win every slam unless some other gods come through and he's the only one since the usual suspects years and years ago. Injury permitting of course.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20132 on: Today at 06:53:30 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:52:00 pm
Once Djokovic goes off it Alcaraz is gonna win every slam unless some other gods come through and he's the only one since the usual suspects years and years ago. Injury permitting of course.

Think Medvedev will win a couple more.

Sinner should break through too.
Online Bread

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20133 on: Today at 08:11:30 pm »
Carlos Alcaraz is just different gravy, isn't he? He's going to need a rival to emerge soon, otherwise I envision a future after Djokovic retires where he just sweeps up the majority of grand slams.
