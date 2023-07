Many average players have reached a Grand Slam final, especially on the WTA tour in the last 10 years but there are few worse than Vondrousova who have made 2, especially on 2 different surfaces and has an Olympic silver. I don’t know how she does it, she’s never even sniffed the top 10 and has won one tin pot cup on clay in 2017. Hopefully Jabeur sorts her out, women’s tennis does not need more jabbers winning big tournaments.