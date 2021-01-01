Delighted for Jabeur. Kvitova, Rybakina, Sabalenka would be one hell of a route to the final.
I'm hoping for a Switolina win here. She's played the best tennis so far, from what I've seen.
What the fuck has Eubanks been doing with his career up until recently?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hasnt he been mainly playing at Challenger level? See his name on the in play betting a fair bit but had never seen him play before last week!
Eubanks is 2 sets all and a break down now.
It took him 4 sets but Medvedev finally worked out Eubanks.He's a class player Medvedev.
Brilliant from Alcaraz.
The speed at which he's adapted to grass is truly impressive. I think the future of men's tennis is looking good with Alcaraz, Rune and Sinner.
Rune needs to improve his stamina but he has the lot. Should be good semi finals.
Definitely. There've been some fantastic matches so far, hoping all semi-finals live up to expectations. Can't wait.
