Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,709
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20000 on: Today at 04:02:19 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:50:24 pm
Delighted for Jabeur. Kvitova, Rybakina, Sabalenka would be one hell of a route to the final.

Me too. Jabeur and Rybakina are my 2 faves.

Cant deny, I will miss the beautiful eye candy of Rybakina  but I wanted Ons to get the win this time
Logged
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20001 on: Today at 04:11:05 pm
What the fuck has Eubanks been doing with his career up until recently?
Logged
Logged

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,691
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20002 on: Today at 04:13:41 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:37:21 pm
I'm hoping for a Switolina win here.  She's played the best tennis so far, from what I've seen.

I don't, not sure I like the whole refusal to shake Russian, Belarusian hands. Its not really their fault and they haven't really come out in support of the war
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,259
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20003 on: Today at 04:23:01 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:11:05 pm
What the fuck has Eubanks been doing with his career up until recently?

No real idea.

He is some server.

Be mad if he gets to the semi final.

Logged
Logged

sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20004 on: Today at 04:43:04 pm
Eubanks up two sets to one.
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,259
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20005 on: Today at 04:43:58 pm
Crowd fully behind him.

Medvedev looks rattled.
Logged
Logged

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,123
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20006 on: Today at 04:44:59 pm
80% first serves in, 80% first serve points won, 2nd serve points won 80%. Ridiculous level of serving from Eubanks.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,259
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20007 on: Today at 04:48:49 pm
Eubanks has a genuine shot of getting to Final
Logged
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,289
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20008 on: Today at 04:59:25 pm
Hasnt he been mainly playing at Challenger level? See his name on the in play betting a fair bit but had never seen him play before last week!
Logged

damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20009 on: Today at 05:07:02 pm
Eubanks is brilliant to watch, hope he goes all the way.
Logged
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,259
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20010 on: Today at 05:17:30 pm
Alcaraz got first set
Logged
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20011 on: Today at 05:18:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:59:25 pm
Hasnt he been mainly playing at Challenger level? See his name on the in play betting a fair bit but had never seen him play before last week!

Yeah. He's never even qualified for Wimbledon before.
Logged
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,259
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20012 on: Today at 05:33:34 pm
Eubanks is 2 sets all and a break down now.
Logged
Logged

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,123
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20013 on: Today at 05:33:52 pm
Eubanks unravelling a bit now. Those high risk, high reward shots are starting to miss more than they land.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20014 on: Today at 05:34:09 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:33:34 pm
Eubanks is 2 sets all and a break down now.

Medvedev has found his serve aswell, cant see him being broken again. Shame.
Logged
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,259
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20015 on: Today at 05:39:25 pm
Medvedev in complete control.

Eubanks looks knackered as well.
Logged
Logged

Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,431
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20016 on: Today at 05:42:21 pm
It took him 4 sets but Medvedev finally worked out Eubanks.
He's a class player Medvedev.
Logged
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,259
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20017 on: Today at 05:53:18 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:42:21 pm
It took him 4 sets but Medvedev finally worked out Eubanks.
He's a class player Medvedev.

Really great player.

Mentality isnt always great but hes done so well to come back.
Logged
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,259
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20018 on: Today at 06:32:06 pm
Brilliant from Alcaraz.
Logged
Logged

Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20019 on: Today at 06:40:53 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:32:06 pm
Brilliant from Alcaraz.

The speed at which he's adapted to grass is truly impressive. I think the future of men's tennis is looking good with Alcaraz, Rune and Sinner.
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,259
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20020 on: Today at 06:43:42 pm
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 06:40:53 pm
The speed at which he's adapted to grass is truly impressive. I think the future of men's tennis is looking good with Alcaraz, Rune and Sinner.

Rune needs to improve his stamina but he has the lot.

Should be good semi finals.
Logged
Logged

Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20021 on: Today at 07:08:36 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:43:42 pm
Rune needs to improve his stamina but he has the lot.

Should be good semi finals.

Definitely. There've been some fantastic matches so far, hoping all semi-finals live up to expectations. Can't wait.
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,259
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #20022 on: Today at 07:24:31 pm
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 07:08:36 pm
Definitely. There've been some fantastic matches so far, hoping all semi-finals live up to expectations. Can't wait.

Need to book some meetings in for Friday afternoon.
Logged
Logged
