Thanks. You've highlighted the points I was making. As I said, Federer was well capable of winning many more GS (Aus, US & W) whilst on the wane (30 +), but he had a younger (peak) Djokovic to contend with, who also happened to be one of the greatest players of all time. It's widely accepted that tennis players (especially male players) are starting to decline (albeit sometimes gradual) post 30.



Djokovic (30 + version) hasn't had anyone to contend with on tour, or at the Aussie, US, or Wimbledon, at their peak, who was an all-time-great.



Like I said, it's about timing.



Perhaps. But I suppose you're including Nadal in all time greats. Again, Federer had 12 GS titles when Nadal turned 22, and Nadal won 8 GS titles since Djokovic turned 30. I'd say Djokovic has had more proper competition since he turned 30 than Federer before he turned 25. If you think Djokovic is having it easy at the Aussie, US or Wimbledon now, have a look at who Federer faced on his way to his first 12 GS titles, how many of those were at their peak, and how many were better than say peak Medvedev, Zverev, or even Ruud or Tsitsipas. That's not to diminish anything Federer has done, he was utterly dominant at the time, just as Djokovic has been more recently. Only Federer dominated for about five years, while Djokovic has done it for at least ten years.I'll grant you that post-30 Federer had it tougher than post-30 Djokovic, but that doesn't paint the full picture, as pre-25 Federer had it easier than pre-25 Djokovic. We'll never know what would have happened if they both peaked at the same time, but from 2008 to 2011, a 20-24 year old pre-peak Djokovic had a 9-9 record against a 26-30 (peak?) Federer, including a 4-3 record at the slams.