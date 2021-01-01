« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 827978 times)

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,579
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19880 on: Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm »
Djokovic was beatable last year and he's beatable this year as well. The problem is there's no one to beat him.

This talk about him being in his prime is utter nonsense. Still elite, obviously, but the difference is that no one else is anymore. Alcaraz is close of course.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,203
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19881 on: Yesterday at 09:40:49 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm
Djokovic was beatable last year and he's beatable this year as well. The problem is there's no one to beat him.

This talk about him being in his prime is utter nonsense. Still elite, obviously, but the difference is that no one else is anymore. Alcaraz is close of course.

Yeah. He got away with tie break there.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,431
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19882 on: Yesterday at 09:40:49 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm
Djokovic was beatable last year and he's beatable this year as well. The problem is there's no one to beat him.

This talk about him being in his prime is utter nonsense. Still elite, obviously, but the difference is that no one else is anymore. Alcaraz is close of course.
Plus Alcaraz has Berretini tomorrow, so may not even get through that
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,474
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19883 on: Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm »
This is a fucking stupid day and time for Wimbledon to have a game on.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,968
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19884 on: Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm
Djokovic was beatable last year and he's beatable this year as well. The problem is there's no one to beat him.

This talk about him being in his prime is utter nonsense. Still elite, obviously, but the difference is that no one else is anymore. Alcaraz is close of course.

Yep.  No Federer around now.

Much is made of Djokovic being the best etc.  But, he was able to take advantage when Federer and Nadal were on the wane.  Nobody is around now to beat him.

Like most sports, it's all about timing.

Djokovic and Federer's careers are more significant, in this aspect, as opposed to Nadal.  Federer had a vey slow and gradual decline, but he was still good enough to win numerous Aussie, Us and Wimbledons, but not for Djokovic.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:02:23 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,675
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19885 on: Yesterday at 10:48:18 pm »
Doesn't help that all these players shit themselves when playing the robot
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,001
  • BoRac
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19886 on: Today at 10:09:02 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm
Yep.  No Federer around now.

Much is made of Djokovic being the best etc.  But, he was able to take advantage when Federer and Nadal were on the wane.  Nobody is around now to beat him.

Like most sports, it's all about timing.

Not sure that's fair. Nadal is a year older than Djokovic, they peaked at the same time. Federer is five years older, so for every year of Djokovic having no Federer around, Federer had a year of no Djokovic around. Federer had 12 Grand Slam titles before Djokovic got his first, Djokovic won 11 since Federer won his last.

From what I remember, Djokovic started regularly beating Federer and Nadal well before they were on the wane. Just had a quick look, and he first became world number 1 in 2011, when Federer was 30 and Nadal 26. If you look at his record at other top tournaments, as well as the number of weeks at number 1, I'd say he's probably the best ever by an even larger margin than the slam count suggests. And through Covid and his own idiocy he missed out on three slams that he'd have probably been favourite to win.

And I say all that as someone who doesn't like him one bit, in terms of both personality and style of play.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,968
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19887 on: Today at 10:40:19 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:09:02 am
Not sure that's fair. Nadal is a year older than Djokovic, they peaked at the same time. Federer is five years older, so for every year of Djokovic having no Federer around, Federer had a year of no Djokovic around. Federer had 12 Grand Slam titles before Djokovic got his first, Djokovic won 11 since Federer won his last.

From what I remember, Djokovic started regularly beating Federer and Nadal well before they were on the wane. Just had a quick look, and he first became world number 1 in 2011, when Federer was 30 and Nadal 26. If you look at his record at other top tournaments, as well as the number of weeks at number 1, I'd say he's probably the best ever by an even larger margin than the slam count suggests. And through Covid and his own idiocy he missed out on three slams that he'd have probably been favourite to win.

And I say all that as someone who doesn't like him one bit, in terms of both personality and style of play.

Thanks.  You've highlighted the points I was making.  As I said, Federer was well capable of winning many more GS (Aus, US & W) whilst on the wane (30 +), but he had a younger (peak) Djokovic to contend with, who also happened to be one of the greatest players of all time.  It's widely accepted that tennis players (especially male players) are starting to decline (albeit sometimes gradual) post 30.

Djokovic (30 + version) hasn't had anyone to contend with on tour, or at the Aussie, US, or Wimbledon, at their peak, who was an all-time-great.

Like I said, it's about timing.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:48:28 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19888 on: Today at 11:19:27 am »
Berretinni nearly 2/1 to beat Alcaraz. Will have some of that.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,968
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19889 on: Today at 11:19:49 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:19:27 am
Berretinni nearly 2/1 to beat Alcaraz. Will have some of that.

Good odds those.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,001
  • BoRac
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19890 on: Today at 11:21:58 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:40:19 am
Thanks.  You've highlighted the points I was making.  As I said, Federer was well capable of winning many more GS (Aus, US & W) whilst on the wane (30 +), but he had a younger (peak) Djokovic to contend with, who also happened to be one of the greatest players of all time.  It's widely accepted that tennis players (especially male players) are starting to decline (albeit sometimes gradual) post 30.

Djokovic (30 + version) hasn't had anyone to contend with on tour, or at the Aussie, US, or Wimbledon, at their peak, who was an all-time-great.

Like I said, it's about timing.

Perhaps. But I suppose you're including Nadal in all time greats. Again, Federer had 12 GS titles when Nadal turned 22, and Nadal won 8 GS titles since Djokovic turned 30. I'd say Djokovic has had more proper competition since he turned 30 than Federer before he turned 25. If you think Djokovic is having it easy at the Aussie, US or Wimbledon now, have a look at who Federer faced on his way to his first 12 GS titles, how many of those were at their peak, and how many were better than say peak Medvedev, Zverev, or even Ruud or Tsitsipas. That's not to diminish anything Federer has done, he was utterly dominant at the time, just as Djokovic has been more recently. Only Federer dominated for about five years, while Djokovic has done it for at least ten years.

I'll grant you that post-30 Federer had it tougher than post-30 Djokovic, but that doesn't paint the full picture, as pre-25 Federer had it easier than pre-25 Djokovic. We'll never know what would have happened if they both peaked at the same time, but from 2008 to 2011, a 20-24 year old pre-peak Djokovic had a 9-9 record against a 26-30 (peak?) Federer, including a 4-3 record at the slams.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19891 on: Today at 11:51:09 am »
Andreeva is some talent for 16. Taking Madison Keys to the cleaners.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,107
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19892 on: Today at 12:02:36 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:51:09 am
Andreeva is some talent for 16. Taking Madison Keys to the cleaners.

The Russian Raducanu?  ;D
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,779
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19893 on: Today at 12:24:32 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 11:21:58 am
Perhaps. But I suppose you're including Nadal in all time greats. Again, Federer had 12 GS titles when Nadal turned 22, and Nadal won 8 GS titles since Djokovic turned 30. I'd say Djokovic has had more proper competition since he turned 30 than Federer before he turned 25. If you think Djokovic is having it easy at the Aussie, US or Wimbledon now, have a look at who Federer faced on his way to his first 12 GS titles, how many of those were at their peak, and how many were better than say peak Medvedev, Zverev, or even Ruud or Tsitsipas. That's not to diminish anything Federer has done, he was utterly dominant at the time, just as Djokovic has been more recently. Only Federer dominated for about five years, while Djokovic has done it for at least ten years.

I'll grant you that post-30 Federer had it tougher than post-30 Djokovic, but that doesn't paint the full picture, as pre-25 Federer had it easier than pre-25 Djokovic. We'll never know what would have happened if they both peaked at the same time, but from 2008 to 2011, a 20-24 year old pre-peak Djokovic had a 9-9 record against a 26-30 (peak?) Federer, including a 4-3 record at the slams.

Yeah good post - I make the early Federer point in this conversation a lot.. he was incredibly lucky to come along when he did - of course he's an all time great regardless but he faced a very soft field for the first part of his peak
Djokovic's accomplishment in effectively overhauling the other 2 all time greats of the modern era is ridiculous and shouldn't have been possible. I don't like him at all (and I'm decently convinced he's not 'clean'- total conjecture of course) .. but I'm not sure the 'whose the best ever tennis player ever' is a super close conversation anymore really.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,968
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19894 on: Today at 02:18:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:24:32 pm
Yeah good post - I make the early Federer point in this conversation a lot.. he was incredibly lucky to come along when he did - of course he's an all time great regardless but he faced a very soft field for the first part of his peak
Djokovic's accomplishment in effectively overhauling the other 2 all time greats of the modern era is ridiculous and shouldn't have been possible. I don't like him at all (and I'm decently convinced he's not 'clean'- total conjecture of course) .. but I'm not sure the 'whose the best ever tennis player ever' is a super close conversation anymore really.

I'd suggest recency bias is somewhat at play here.  What do you remember about the time he came through?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19895 on: Today at 02:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:18:25 pm
I'd suggest recency bias is somewhat at play here.  What do you remember about the time he came through?

I don't think he's wrong. When Federer broke through, he was only really up against Leyton Hewitt and Andy Roddick, who themselves took advantage of a bleak couple of years pre-Federer, then aging players like Agassi, Sampras and Henman (lol), then the regular top-10 but never great players like Nalbandian and Davydenko.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19896 on: Today at 02:55:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:27:59 pm
I don't think he's wrong. When Federer broke through, he was only really up against Leyton Hewitt and Andy Roddick, who themselves took advantage of a bleak couple of years pre-Federer, then aging players like Agassi, Sampras and Henman (lol), then the regular top-10 but never great players like Nalbandian and Davydenko.
The early 2000s really is an era of easily forgettable men's tennis players.  This was the rankings when Federer first got to #1: https://www.ultimatetennisstatistics.com/rankingsTable?rankType=RANK&date=02-02-2004

A-Rod and Philippoussis had their booming serves and I used to like watching Ferrero but they're certainly never in conversations regarding the greats!  Henman is remembered in the UK but probably not far beyond.

It wasn't until Nadal came through a few years later that the level of challenge increased and even then it took Nadal until the end of the decade to transfer his clay court form to other surfaces.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19897 on: Today at 03:06:41 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:55:57 pm
The early 2000s really is an era of easily forgettable men's tennis players.  This was the rankings when Federer first got to #1: https://www.ultimatetennisstatistics.com/rankingsTable?rankType=RANK&date=02-02-2004

A-Rod and Philippoussis had their booming serves and I used to like watching Ferrero but they're certainly never in conversations regarding the greats!  Henman is remembered in the UK but probably not far beyond.

It wasn't until Nadal came through a few years later that the level of challenge increased and even then it took Nadal until the end of the decade to transfer his clay court form to other surfaces.

Yeah it's pretty similar to how the last couple of years would have been had Djokovic, Federer and Nadal not have stayed around for as long as they have done. Zverev, Tsitsipas, Ruud and Thiem sharing slams between them.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,968
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19898 on: Today at 03:11:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:27:59 pm
I don't think he's wrong. When Federer broke through, he was only really up against Leyton Hewitt and Andy Roddick, who themselves took advantage of a bleak couple of years pre-Federer, then aging players like Agassi, Sampras and Henman (lol), then the regular top-10 but never great players like Nalbandian and Davydenko.

Roddick gets a lot of stick on here, but he won a GS, and got to another four finals. He also got to nine Masters series finals (winning five).  He's also a membr of the ITF Hall of Fame.

Hewitt gets a lot of stick too.  He won two GS, and got to another two finals.  He also won two Masters titles and lost in five finals.

Lets also add Marat Safin in here, who also won two GS, got to two other finals, and had five Masters wins.

All three were world number 1 too, at some point.

Who are the equivalent current/recent players?

I wholeheartedly disagree with your points.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19899 on: Today at 03:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:11:35 pm
Roddick gets a lot of stick on here, but he won a GS, and got to another four finals. He also got to nine Masters series finals (winning five).  He's also a membr of the ITF Hall of Fame.

Hewitt gets a lot of stick too.  He won two GS, and got to another two finals.  He also won two Masters titles and lost in five finals.

Lets also add Marat Safin in here, who also won two GS, got to two other finals, and had five Masters wins.

All three were world number 1 too, at some point.

Who are the equivalent current/recent players?

I wholeheartedly disagree with your points.
Isn't that the point though?  There has to be a world number 1 and that those three were all it at some point in time suggests there wasn't a dominant great in that era (how Sampras had been in the late 90s and how the 3/4 greats of the 2010s dominated).
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19900 on: Today at 03:24:15 pm »
Hurkacz could easily have won this in straight sets.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,968
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19901 on: Today at 03:25:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:20:17 pm
Isn't that the point though?  There has to be a world number 1 and that those three were all it at some point in time suggests there wasn't a dominant great in that era (how Sampras had been in the late 90s and how the 3/4 greats of the 2010s dominated).

No.  It shows that they were good players and along with the other stats (as you have to look at everything, not just one), they were better than what has been around recently.

Hewitt and Safin were good enough to beat an older Sampras (another great) in a final, but the current lot are/were not.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:29:12 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,001
  • BoRac
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19902 on: Today at 03:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:11:35 pm
Roddick gets a lot of stick on here, but he won a GS, and got to another four finals. He also got to nine Masters series finals (winning five).  He's also a membr of the ITF Hall of Fame.

Hewitt gets a lot of stick too.  He won two GS, and got to another two finals.  He also won two Masters titles and lost in five finals.

Lets also add Marat Safin in here, who also won two GS, got to two other finals, and had five Masters wins.

All three were world number 1 too, at some point.

That's kind of the point, would Roddick or Hewitt have had such a record in the last decade? Would Medvedev, Zverev or Thiem had won more (been number 1) in the early 2000s? We'll never know.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:11:35 pm
Who are the equivalent current/recent players?

I would certainly argue that Murray and Wawrinka were better players than Roddick and Hewitt. And both are Djokovic's age and peaked at the same time.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,968
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19903 on: Today at 03:31:10 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:24:15 pm
Hurkacz could easily have won this in straight sets.

Yep.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,001
  • BoRac
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19904 on: Today at 03:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:25:52 pm
Hewitt and Safin were good enough to beat an older Sampras (another great) in a final, but the current lot are/were not.

Never mind an older Sampras, Medvedev was good enough to beat Djokovic himself in the US Open final.

More importantly, the point being that Roddick and Hewitt were Federer's main rivals in those early days, while the likes of Medvedev, Zverev, Thiem and now Alcaraz is what Djokovic has up against him after he's seen off Nadal, Murray, Wawrinka and Federer himself.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Up
« previous next »
 