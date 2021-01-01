« previous next »
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Enders

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19760 on: Today at 05:09:05 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:07:37 pm
Not seen any Tennis today, what match? It pisses me off too.
Sabalenka vs Grachova
mikeb58

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19761 on: Today at 05:12:06 pm
Quote from: Enders on Today at 05:09:05 pm
Sabalenka vs Grachova

Cheers...Just plain annoying and no need.

Just got the Murray game on now, serving to stay in the 4th set.

(Which he does with ease 5-5)
duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19762 on: Today at 05:22:49 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:12:06 pm
Cheers...Just plain annoying and no need.

Just got the Murray game on now, serving to stay in the 4th set.

(Which he does with ease 5-5)
Should have just served for the match had he challenged to go 15-40 up in the previous game
mikeb58

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19763 on: Today at 05:23:48 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:22:49 pm
Should have just served for the match had he challenged to go 15-40 up in the previous game

Missed that...tie break now 1-1 on serve.
Wullie160975

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19764 on: Today at 05:28:36 pm
Too many Brits playing at the same time. Thank good for multiple screens.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19765 on: Today at 05:29:34 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:22:49 pm
Should have just served for the match had he challenged to go 15-40 up in the previous game

Huge mistake that in hindsight.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19766 on: Today at 05:32:07 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:22:49 pm
Should have just served for the match had he challenged to go 15-40 up in the previous game
He may not have won that game.
duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19767 on: Today at 05:34:18 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:32:07 pm
He may not have won that game.
He may not but at 15/40 hed have had at least two chances and he won the second of the next two points (while obviously slightly different pressure wise)
