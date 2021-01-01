I know it was discussed last night and they should start earlier than 1pm anyway, but only just noticed the Centre Court start is now 30 mins after Court One. Theyve always used to start at the same time (1pm), cant see any reason for that discrepancy, other than the corporate twats. Has it been that way all week so far?



That half an hour would have given them 50 mins to finish last night (instead of 20), and the fourth set would have at least been started.



I am worried Murray will start slowly today as he did yesterday, could be even slower after the late finish yesterday and the slip just before the end. Hope Im wrong as would love him to go on a run here. Think hed have got it done in 4 last night if hed had that little bit of extra time.