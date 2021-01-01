« previous next »
The curfew is fucking retarded.
This is the best serving I've seen from Murray in a long time.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:27:48 pm
This is the best serving I've seen from Murray in a long time.
Think hes warmed up now :)
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm
The curfew is fucking retarded.

I don't think it is. It's not fair on viewers for matches to go into the early hours like they do in other tournaments. Especially on weekdays.

What's ridiculous is that they don't start playing on centre court until like 13:30. They wouldn't be playing this late if they started earlier. Had the 2nd set in the women's match beforehand gone differently these wouldn't have even started until gone 21:00.
Oh no.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:30:15 pm
I don't think it is. It's not fair on viewers for matches to go into the early hours like they do in other tournaments. Especially on weekdays.

What's ridiculous is that they don't start playing on centre court until like 13:30. They wouldn't be playing this late if they started earlier. Had the 2nd set in the women's match beforehand gone differently these wouldn't have even started until gone 21:00.
There no Curfew at the US open. Everybody seems fine with it
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm
There no Curfew at the US open. Everybody seems fine with it

There was a huge deal made last year about the ridiculous times players were playing :D
As that point was being played I had a vision of Murray pulling out injured overnight for some reason. Hope hes ok, gets through this game and gets treatment.
Good lad Andy. Hope he's okay, suspect he'd have wanted to carry on tonight before that fall but maybe he'll be happy to stop now ;D
He wants to carry on. Shouldnt be stopping with 20 mins left. Toffee nosed twats
Enjoy this while we've still got him folks, every Murray match on Centre Court at Wimbledon is a blessing at this point in his career. Brilliant stuff.
Will the roof remain on when they resume ?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm
Will the roof remain on when they resume ?

Pretty sure Tim Henman said earlier that it won't unless it's another late match.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm
Will the roof remain on when they resume ?

Depends on when they play. If it's during daylight hours then no unless it's raining.
Shite that they have to go off but I think it's better for Murray to go off and recharge his batteries even  if he didn't want to.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm
Depends on when they play. If it's during daylight hours then no unless it's raining.

I thought they had a rule where it was played in same conditions
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:38:21 pm
There was a huge deal made last year about the ridiculous times players were playing :D
Fair but like just feels better to finish and then have them start later for next game.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm
Fair but like just feels better to finish and then have them start later for next game.

Start at 11 or 11.30 and its no issue
That's annoying. Was enjoyable match. Shite tournaments in Europe play until later in the night.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm
Fair but like just feels better to finish and then have them start later for next game.

I agree with you! I'm just saying that can be achieved by starting earlier rather than extending the curfew.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:48:59 pm
That's annoying. Was enjoyable match. Shite tournaments in Europe play until later in the night.

Needs to be fine line.

Players shouldnt be playing past midnight really.

Wimbledon should start the day earlier.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm
Needs to be fine line.

Players shouldnt be playing past midnight really.

Wimbledon should start the day earlier.

The daft thing is they do the start the day earlier on the outside courts but not on the show courts for some reason.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm
Needs to be fine line.

Players shouldnt be playing past midnight really.

Wimbledon should start the day earlier.
Centre courts do need to start earlier for sure. Don't see why they start couple of hours after the outside courts.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm
Centre courts do need to start earlier for sure. Don't see why they start couple of hours after the outside courts.

I think its to do with the amount of corporate tickets ticking into their buffet lunch before the action starts. Genuinely.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
I think its to do with the amount of corporate tickets ticking into their buffet lunch before the action starts. Genuinely.
Thats exactly what it is
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
I think its to do with the amount of corporate tickets ticking into their buffet lunch before the action starts. Genuinely.
That must only be a small percentage of the amount of people at centre court for example? They are hardly missed.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm
There no Curfew at the US open. Everybody seems fine with it

I'd prefer an earlier curfew to make last orders at the dog & fox.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:01:02 pm
That must only be a small percentage of the amount of people at centre court for example? They are hardly missed.
Youre right, but its that small percentage that the whole world revolves around isnt it
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm
I agree with you! I'm just saying that can be achieved by starting earlier rather than extending the curfew.
Yea that work too.
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 07:05:40 pm
Fritz out.
I really thought he would go deep into the tournament again this year. He was also 2 sets up. Not sure if he was injured or not but that's a bad loss for him.

Fritz was out of sorts at Queens & Eastbourne, no surprise at all the early exit, I understand many don't follow the tour all year round but the exploits of 12 months ago on grass wasn't a given this grass court season watching him play

on the American side Tommy Paul a better bet on grass right now
Moves well, moves forward and good hand skills around the net, see how he does

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
I think its to do with the amount of corporate tickets ticking into their buffet lunch before the action starts. Genuinely.

It will.

When I worked in Client Management, two of the people at client got Corporate seats to woman's final.

Missed the end is thought it was five sets.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:01:02 pm
That must only be a small percentage of the amount of people at centre court for example? They are hardly missed.

No sport really cares about the proper fans.  Corporate money is where it's at.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:37:18 pm
Youre right, but its that small percentage that the whole world revolves around isnt it

Exactly.
I know it was discussed last night and they should start earlier than 1pm anyway, but only just noticed the Centre Court start is now 30 mins after Court One. Theyve always used to start at the same time (1pm), cant see any reason for that discrepancy, other than the corporate twats. Has it been that way all week so far?

That half an hour would have given them 50 mins to finish last night (instead of 20), and the fourth set would have at least been started.

I am worried Murray will start slowly today as he did yesterday, could be even slower after the late finish yesterday and the slip just before the end. Hope Im wrong as would love him to go on a run here. Think hed have got it done in 4 last night if hed had that little bit of extra time.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:45:09 am

I am worried Murray will start slowly today as he did yesterday, could be even slower after the late finish yesterday and the slip just before the end. Hope Im wrong as would love him to go on a run here. Think hed have got it done in 4 last night if hed had that little bit of extra time.

If we assume he wasn't injured last night the break is definitely bad for him sadly - Tittypas was getting tired physically and mentally after shooting the lights out for the first set and a half. He'll be fresh today - Murray may well have had that muscle stiffen up and isn't a great starter at the best of times .. be shocked if it doesn't go 5
This grunting is ridiculous
Quote from: Enders on Today at 02:09:09 pm
This grunting is ridiculous
You should try putting tennis on, its pretty bad there too
Feliciano Lopez may be a favourite with the ladies, but his habit of talking during points is getting annoying.
