Murray on now, Federer entering the Centre Court as a spectator and getting a fantastic reception. Should be no problem for Murray this game, especially under the roof, but with his fitness issues you never know!
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
His body has held up pretty well through the grass court season, it's been his level of play that's the bigger issue! Shouldn't have any problems with this match either way and if he can beat Thiem/Tsitsipas (neither of whom are particularly comfortable on grass) in round 2 the draw really opens up for him.
Thiem match delayed too
Gauff needs to find a way to gain power and quite a bit of it. Shes just a Wozniacki kind of jabber who just puts the ball in play.
Watching some of her match and seeing how many forehand errors she had was a huge issue. She had 16 errors on her Forehand and Kenin hit to her forehand 44% of the time.
Pointless just stop oil protest on Court 18. Must have taken them all of about 5 minute to clean up.
Hope the protestor was wearing all white. Rules are rules I'm afraid.
Imagine the amount of polite abuse the protestor had to deal with.
Imagine the amount of polite abuse the protestor had to deal with.
Unless she improves that shot, she wont be winning the big tournaments.
Did anyone see Tsitsipas post match press conference?It was one of the most awkward pressers I have seen. Went on about how he should have got a great feeling winning a 5-set thriller but then he didnt feel anything. Very strange.Something seems off about him and I dont think hes in the right frame of mind. I think Murray beats him comfortably tomorrow.
First round matches on a Thursday.. when some players are through to the third round
British summer
First round matches on a Thursday.. when some players are through to the third round
British summer
I genuinely don't get this. It's putting the first-round players at a considerable disadvantage. I'm sure there's some sort of reason but it's wrong.
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]