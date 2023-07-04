« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 822609 times)

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19640 on: July 4, 2023, 03:52:13 pm »
Murray on now, Federer entering the Centre Court as a spectator and getting a fantastic reception. Should be no problem for Murray this game, especially under the roof, but with his fitness issues you never know!

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19641 on: July 4, 2023, 03:56:59 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on July  4, 2023, 03:52:13 pm
Murray on now, Federer entering the Centre Court as a spectator and getting a fantastic reception. Should be no problem for Murray this game, especially under the roof, but with his fitness issues you never know!



His body has held up pretty well through the grass court season, it's been his level of play that's the bigger issue! Shouldn't have any problems with this match either way and if he can beat Thiem/Tsitsipas (neither of whom are particularly comfortable on grass) in round 2 the draw really opens up for him.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19642 on: July 4, 2023, 05:53:04 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July  4, 2023, 03:56:59 pm
His body has held up pretty well through the grass court season, it's been his level of play that's the bigger issue! Shouldn't have any problems with this match either way and if he can beat Thiem/Tsitsipas (neither of whom are particularly comfortable on grass) in round 2 the draw really opens up for him.

Thiem match delayed too
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19643 on: July 4, 2023, 08:27:41 pm »
Dan Evans match going into 3rd set tie break on BBC 1 now.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19644 on: July 4, 2023, 08:36:14 pm »
Evans wins the tie break, could be a late night on Centre Court!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19645 on: July 4, 2023, 09:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on July  4, 2023, 05:53:04 pm
Thiem match delayed too
Anything which gives Murray more chance is a good thing. Draw is as good as he could have hoped for bar the 2nd round in terms of making the second week. But just cant look past the next game for Murray anymore but hoping he can have a good run if he can win the next match. Big If though
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19646 on: July 4, 2023, 09:15:42 pm »
Awful from Evans.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19647 on: July 4, 2023, 09:19:08 pm »
Terrible final game from Evans...just slipped away all too quickly. I like the look of his opponent though, cool customer on Court and a lot of skill to go with it.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19648 on: Yesterday at 07:46:39 am »
My fav player so Im biased but the new doc on McEnroe out on Sky is pretty good.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19649 on: Yesterday at 09:30:34 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  4, 2023, 09:29:08 am
Gauff needs to find a way to gain power and quite a bit of it. Shes just a Wozniacki kind of jabber who just puts the ball in play.
Watching some of her match and seeing how many forehand errors she had was a huge issue. She had 16 errors on her Forehand and Kenin hit to her forehand 44% of the  time.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19650 on: Yesterday at 10:09:50 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:30:34 am
Watching some of her match and seeing how many forehand errors she had was a huge issue. She had 16 errors on her Forehand and Kenin hit to her forehand 44% of the  time.

Unless she improves that shot, she wont be winning the big tournaments.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19651 on: Yesterday at 01:54:31 pm »
Jodie Burrage 5-0 down, just 15 minutes into the match on Centre Court.Jodie serving next to stay in the set.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19652 on: Yesterday at 02:45:12 pm »
Pointless just stop oil protest on Court 18. Must have taken them all of about 5 minute to clean up.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19653 on: Yesterday at 03:05:25 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 02:45:12 pm
Pointless just stop oil protest on Court 18. Must have taken them all of about 5 minute to clean up.
Nothing pointless about their protests, just a shame it wasnt on Centre Court
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19654 on: Yesterday at 03:09:36 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 02:45:12 pm
Pointless just stop oil protest on Court 18. Must have taken them all of about 5 minute to clean up.

Imagine the amount of polite abuse the protestor had to deal with.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19655 on: Yesterday at 03:42:29 pm »
Hope the protestor was wearing all white. Rules are rules I'm afraid.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19656 on: Yesterday at 03:45:11 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:42:29 pm
Hope the protestor was wearing all white. Rules are rules I'm afraid.
🤣
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19657 on: Yesterday at 04:24:41 pm »
The twats are back ::)
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19658 on: Yesterday at 04:29:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:09:36 pm
Imagine the amount of polite abuse the protestor had to deal with.
No joke, this is from The Guardians report of the incident.

Spectators could be heard booing and shouting losers and are you happy with yourselves as the protesters, who were sporting white Just Stop Oil T-shirts, were led away in handcuffs.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19659 on: Yesterday at 04:37:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:09:36 pm
Imagine the amount of polite abuse the protestor had to deal with.

Such courage...risking so much for the cause!

The protestor I just saw on BBC 1 was getting on a bit, how did he evade security with such ease?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19660 on: Yesterday at 07:55:14 pm »
Tsitsipas through.

Be a tough match for Murray.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19661 on: Yesterday at 08:31:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:09:36 pm
Imagine the amount of polite abuse the protestor had to deal with.

 ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19662 on: Yesterday at 09:11:10 pm »
That Tsitsipas-Thiem match might be one of the best matches youll ever see played out on Court Two. What a day for those who got tickets there.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19663 on: Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:09:50 am
Unless she improves that shot, she wont be winning the big tournaments.
Yea im guessing that the going be her focus to work on.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19664 on: Today at 03:10:12 am »
Did anyone see Tsitsipas post match press conference?
It was one of the most awkward pressers I have seen. Went on about how he should have got a great feeling winning a 5-set thriller but then he didnt feel anything. Very strange.

Something seems off about him and I dont think hes in the right frame of mind. I think Murray beats him comfortably tomorrow.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19665 on: Today at 09:06:21 am »
First round matches on a Thursday.. when some players are through to the third round British summer
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19666 on: Today at 09:31:16 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:10:12 am
Did anyone see Tsitsipas post match press conference?
It was one of the most awkward pressers I have seen. Went on about how he should have got a great feeling winning a 5-set thriller but then he didnt feel anything. Very strange.

Something seems off about him and I dont think hes in the right frame of mind. I think Murray beats him comfortably tomorrow.
Is it because he feels fucked over by the scheduling. Murray well rested, Tsitsipas has to play again today after 5 sets yesterday ?

All of which hopefully gives Murray a better chance
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19667 on: Today at 10:17:52 am »
Quote from: The Jolly Boys Outing on Today at 09:06:21 am
First round matches on a Thursday.. when some players are through to the third round British summer

Massive advantage for the players who are playing on centre and number 1 courts, all the time.  Just those two courts with a roof.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19668 on: Today at 10:51:16 am »
Quote from: The Jolly Boys Outing on Today at 09:06:21 am
First round matches on a Thursday.. when some players are through to the third round British summer

I genuinely don't get this. It's putting the first-round players at a considerable disadvantage. I'm sure there's some sort of reason but it's wrong.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19669 on: Today at 11:05:17 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 10:51:16 am
I genuinely don't get this. It's putting the first-round players at a considerable disadvantage. I'm sure there's some sort of reason but it's wrong.

It's simply luck (see my post above).
