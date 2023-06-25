« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 486 487 488 489 490 [491]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 820952 times)

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19600 on: June 25, 2023, 12:18:14 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 24, 2023, 11:26:39 pm
Saudis in talks with the ATP apparently.

Sigh.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,032
  • Legacy fan
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19601 on: June 25, 2023, 12:35:44 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 24, 2023, 11:26:39 pm
Saudis in talks with the ATP apparently.
End of the open era as we know it.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,433
    • @hartejack
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19602 on: June 25, 2023, 01:55:46 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 24, 2023, 11:26:39 pm
Saudis in talks with the ATP apparently.

Ugh.
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,159
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19603 on: June 25, 2023, 10:10:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 19, 2023, 02:18:14 pm
Cant remember who but I believe a poster off here was a member of the same club as the Penis.

Yes Red Soldier it was indeed Jizzspunk ☺️

the Penis is playing Eastbourne this coming week and he got a wildcard into the main draw @ Wimbledon, he has a few ranking points to defend during the short grass season, he needs a few wins
I think he spends more time at the National tennis centre now as the LTA provide him full time access to a coach with their player programme, he didn't play for the club in the LTA National leagues this summer, too busy with tour life, 55 grand guaranteed for his Wimbledon wildcard, that will help with his travel costs during the year at his level
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,905
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19604 on: June 25, 2023, 11:16:19 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 24, 2023, 11:26:39 pm
Saudis in talks with the ATP apparently.

 ;D

All top-level sports love cash!
« Last Edit: June 25, 2023, 11:18:08 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19605 on: June 25, 2023, 11:25:09 am »
Be interesting to see what the WTA does if the Saudis come for them. They took a stance against Peng Shuais treatment in China, lets see if theyre so adamant this time.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,905
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19606 on: June 25, 2023, 11:30:57 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 25, 2023, 11:25:09 am
Be interesting to see what the WTA does if the Saudis come for them. They took a stance against Peng Shuais treatment in China, lets see if theyre so adamant this time.

Pretty sure they'll just take the money.  The biggest female earners in sport are all tennis players.  Have been for many years.
Logged

Offline The Jolly Boys Outing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19607 on: June 25, 2023, 02:18:58 pm »
Has anyone on here done the ground admission at Wimbledon? Do you need to be there really early each morning? Not queuing for the show court tickets. Just the general ground pass.
Logged
AND ARBELOAAAAA

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,137
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19608 on: June 25, 2023, 02:32:30 pm »
Quote from: The Jolly Boys Outing on June 25, 2023, 02:18:58 pm
Has anyone on here done the ground admission at Wimbledon? Do you need to be there really early each morning? Not queuing for the show court tickets. Just the general ground pass.

I used to live round the corner. Lots of people camp out overnight on Wimbledon Park with bbqs and drinks etc, so yeah generally need to get there early. You can also get tickets later as and when people leave.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline The Jolly Boys Outing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19609 on: June 25, 2023, 03:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on June 25, 2023, 02:32:30 pm
I used to live round the corner. Lots of people camp out overnight on Wimbledon Park with bbqs and drinks etc, so yeah generally need to get there early. You can also get tickets later as and when people leave.

Yeah I know about the overnight camping. Ive been a few times before. Always had tickets for a show court in the past. Just trying the general ground passes this year. I think Ill get there for about 8am and see how it goes. Might try and get a centre court resale ticket during the day too, think its a tenner and goes to charity.
Logged
AND ARBELOAAAAA

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,053
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19610 on: June 25, 2023, 06:07:31 pm »
Hopefully Alcaraz winning Queen's bodes well for Wimbledon. I still struggle to see anyone challenging Djokovic unfortunately but it's promising that Alcaraz's game has translated well to the grass this week.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline The Jolly Boys Outing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19611 on: June 26, 2023, 08:29:39 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June 25, 2023, 06:07:31 pm
Hopefully Alcaraz winning Queen's bodes well for Wimbledon. I still struggle to see anyone challenging Djokovic unfortunately but it's promising that Alcaraz's game has translated well to the grass this week.

Ive backed Taylor Fritz at 50/1 each way, to win Wimbledon. If theres anybody else that could win bar the obvious two mentioned, its Fritz. 1/4 final last year. Dodgy loss to Mannarino, recently at Queens but over 5 sets I can see him getting to the semi finals, at the very least. Just needs luck to avoid Djokovic.
Logged
AND ARBELOAAAAA

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19612 on: July 1, 2023, 08:21:48 pm »
Just seen the Wimbledon draw. Murray vs Peniston in the first round. Winner plays Tsitsipas or Thiem in round two.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,570
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19613 on: July 1, 2023, 10:08:13 pm »
Quote from: The Jolly Boys Outing on June 26, 2023, 08:29:39 pm
Ive backed Taylor Fritz at 50/1 each way, to win Wimbledon. If theres anybody else that could win bar the obvious two mentioned, its Fritz. 1/4 final last year. Dodgy loss to Mannarino, recently at Queens but over 5 sets I can see him getting to the semi finals, at the very least. Just needs luck to avoid Djokovic.

Good shout, when is he due to meet Novak? Fritz did play some great stuff v Rafa last year, obviously bottled it a bit towards the end but that's standard procedure against the Big 3.

Someone like him will have a great chance to win Wimby once Djokovic wanes as there's fewer and fewer grass court specialists now. Someone solid and robotic like Sam Querrey would get to the semi final every year atm.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19614 on: Yesterday at 02:17:51 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on July  1, 2023, 10:08:13 pm
Good shout, when is he due to meet Novak? Fritz did play some great stuff v Rafa last year, obviously bottled it a bit towards the end but that's standard procedure against the Big 3.

Someone like him will have a great chance to win Wimby once Djokovic wanes as there's fewer and fewer grass court specialists now. Someone solid and robotic like Sam Querrey would get to the semi final every year atm.
Fritz if both make it the 4th round he plays Sinner and Im reading it correctly would face Novak if he gets that fair in the semis. Ruud would be his draw in the quarter finals(if he gets that far)
Alcaraz got the tougher side of the bracket too it looks like
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Wimbledon_Championships_%E2%80%93_Men%27s_singles
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,159
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19615 on: Yesterday at 07:54:05 am »
Taylor Fritz isn't in a great run of form, mediocre results on grass in the last few weeks, may just about reach the 2nd week @ Wimbledon..I watched him live at Eastbourne and he was struggling
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19616 on: Today at 09:33:23 am »
Djokovic hasn't lost on Wimbledon centre court since losing to Andy Murray in the 2013 final. That's absurd.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,137
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19617 on: Today at 09:54:12 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:33:23 am
Djokovic hasn't lost on Wimbledon centre court since losing to Andy Murray in the 2013 final. That's absurd.

He's won 28 consecutive matches at Wimbledon.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,008
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19618 on: Today at 09:56:05 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:54:12 am
He's won 28 consecutive matches at Wimbledon.

Whats that, won the last 4? Or did he miss one through injury/vaccine status? Who last beat it at Wimbledon and who last won it before him?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,704
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19619 on: Today at 10:04:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:56:05 am
Whats that, won the last 4? Or did he miss one through injury/vaccine status? Who last beat it at Wimbledon and who last won it before him?
Federer won in 2017, Andy in 2016. The rest has been Djokovic, apart from 2020 which wasn't held.

Murray's the only player in the draw to have beaten him at Wimbledon.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19620 on: Today at 10:46:57 am »
Just 2 more weeks and then good tennis will resume. In the meantime Djokovic and Rybakina if shes in good health will win.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,905
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19621 on: Today at 10:47:55 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:46:57 am
Just 2 more weeks and then good tennis will resume. In the meantime Djokovic and Rybakina if shes in good health will win.

 ;D
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,509
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19622 on: Today at 05:19:12 pm »
Cant believe this prick is gonna take Federers Wimbledon record too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 486 487 488 489 490 [491]   Go Up
« previous next »
 