Cant remember who but I believe a poster off here was a member of the same club as the Penis.



Yes Red Soldier it was indeed Jizzspunk ☺️the Penis is playing Eastbourne this coming week and he got a wildcard into the main draw @ Wimbledon, he has a few ranking points to defend during the short grass season, he needs a few winsI think he spends more time at the National tennis centre now as the LTA provide him full time access to a coach with their player programme, he didn't play for the club in the LTA National leagues this summer, too busy with tour life, 55 grand guaranteed for his Wimbledon wildcard, that will help with his travel costs during the year at his level