The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19600 on: Today at 12:18:14 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:26:39 pm
Saudis in talks with the ATP apparently.

Sigh.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19601 on: Today at 12:35:44 am
End of the open era as we know it.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19602 on: Today at 01:55:46 am
Ugh.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19603 on: Today at 10:10:45 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 19, 2023, 02:18:14 pm
Cant remember who but I believe a poster off here was a member of the same club as the Penis.

Yes Red Soldier it was indeed Jizzspunk ☺️

the Penis is playing Eastbourne this coming week and he got a wildcard into the main draw @ Wimbledon, he has a few ranking points to defend during the short grass season, he needs a few wins
I think he spends more time at the National tennis centre now as the LTA provide him full time access to a coach with their player programme, he didn't play for the club in the LTA National leagues this summer, too busy with tour life, 55 grand guaranteed for his Wimbledon wildcard, that will help with his travel costs during the year at his level
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19604 on: Today at 11:16:19 am
 ;D

All top-level sports love cash!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19605 on: Today at 11:25:09 am
Be interesting to see what the WTA does if the Saudis come for them. They took a stance against Peng Shuais treatment in China, lets see if theyre so adamant this time.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #19606 on: Today at 11:30:57 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:25:09 am
Be interesting to see what the WTA does if the Saudis come for them. They took a stance against Peng Shuais treatment in China, lets see if theyre so adamant this time.

Pretty sure they'll just take the money.  The biggest female earners in sport are all tennis players.  Have been for many years.
