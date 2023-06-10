I have sympathy for Djokovic.



He is an oddball, who says and does some daft things (never mind the anti-vax stuff, check out his repeated pilgrimages to the "pyramids" at Visoko in Bosnia). But I don't think he's evil. He's always gracious in defeat (far more than Federer ever was) as well as victory, and has put a lot, personally and financially, into some unglamorous but high impact projects for children.



He's also had to put up with years of indifference or even abuse from crowds for committing the cardinal sin of not being St Roger. Plus the pressure of being Serbia's national icon with everyone - from politicians to his absolutely insane family - wanting to bask in his star power for their own ends. Perhaps Nikola Jokic's NBA ring and MVP award will lift a bit of that pressure. But probably not.



Hats off to him for remaining an amazing competitor at 36.