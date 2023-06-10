« previous next »
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 10, 2023, 05:15:40 pm
What a tremendous final that was. Swiatek is just such a tough competitor - her serve was falling apart, she was losing her composure - but she just managed to steady the ship and produce great shots when she needed.
Credit to Muchova though, hopefully she can stay fit as she's a top 10 player on ability.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 10, 2023, 05:24:39 pm
That trophy lid falling off lol, have to say a bit underwhelming these single player trophy celebrations are after being accustomed to team celebrations
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 02:25:57 pm
At least Ruud has started really well. Hopefully he can keep it up and make it a decent match
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 02:34:09 pm
Keep it up Ruud you Liverpool fan beauty!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 03:49:18 pm
Djokovic procession coming now unfortunately.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 03:55:00 pm
yeah he broke ruud mentally by winning the first set
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 04:05:56 pm
Just give Djokovic Wimbledon now to save everyone's time. At least the womens will be a contest.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 05:10:57 pm
While we know how this ends fair play to Ruud for sticking in there this 3rd set
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 05:23:22 pm
Nearly there, to be the greatest.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 05:25:49 pm
Hes an animal. Do you reckon he is on some sort of drug/enhancer?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 05:26:05 pm
23 slams , still remember the first time I saw him, just like federer, it was clear he was something else.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 05:35:31 pm
What a great weekend for the good guys of sport. Pol Pot to win the Canadian Open golf later and well have a clean sweep.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 05:44:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 11, 2023, 05:35:31 pm
What a great weekend for the good guys of sport. Pol Pot to win the Canadian Open golf later and well have a clean sweep.

Hah!!! 😊 Funny that!
Anyway fair play to Djokovic. A brilliant champion. 36!!! Pretty amazing.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 06:02:12 pm
Makes you miss the good old days of sport.

Processions wherever you look. Grew up on a diet of snooker, football, tennis and F1.

Thankful that at least the snooker was good this year.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 06:03:55 pm
The greatest of all time! Absolutely incredible achievement to not only win 23 slams but still be the best player in the world and not falling apart with injuries at the age of 36. He will finish with 27/28 by the time hes retired and will no doubt be in with a shout of the calendar slam.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 06:14:03 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 11, 2023, 05:25:49 pm
Hes an animal. Do you reckon he is on some sort of drug/enhancer?
All about cutting out the gluten Andy
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 06:22:07 pm
Good to see Andy Murray winning the Surbiton Challenger this week. Granted it wasn't a particularly strong field but getting some grass court matches under his belt is never a bad thing.

If he can have some more good results in Nottingham and at Queen's there's still a chance that he could be seeded at Wimbledon.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 06:26:04 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June 11, 2023, 06:22:07 pm
Good to see Andy Murray winning the Surbiton Challenger this week. Granted it wasn't a particularly strong field but getting some grass court matches under his belt is never a bad thing.

If he can have some more good results in Nottingham and at Queen's there's still a chance that he could be seeded at Wimbledon.
Love to see him have one last run at Wimbledon. Needs to avoid the same side of the draw as Novak, they all do really
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 11, 2023, 10:58:54 pm
Novak looked imperious today. His serve and forehand was as good as it's ever looked.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 12, 2023, 12:07:09 am
Quote from: amir87 on June 11, 2023, 10:58:54 pm
Novak looked imperious today. His serve and forehand was as good as it's ever looked.

He is incredible and yet I still can't bring myself to like him.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 12, 2023, 03:24:30 am
It's a bit depressing that this guy will be known as the goat of tennis and not players like Nadal and Federer  :-\
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 12, 2023, 08:21:15 am
The two most decorated players in tennis are a bible bashing, homophobe, and an anti-vax, Serbian nationalist.  ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 12, 2023, 11:29:33 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 12, 2023, 08:21:15 am
The two most decorated players in tennis are a bible bashing, homophobe, and an anti-vax, Serbian nationalist.  ;D

Nothing wrong with being against the vaccine  ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 12, 2023, 12:36:15 pm
He's just utterly unexciting, somehow. Imagine a robot playing tennis. It never tires, it always makes it to the ball, it never chokes. He's something like that. The Abu Dhabi of tennis. Technically hugely impressive. Overwhelmingly powerful. Totally dull. Not a glimmer of romance in his play, not a flicker of grace. Brutally efficient.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 12, 2023, 01:28:05 pm
I hope they fix the draw the next time because this final was a walk in the park for Djokovic unfortunately.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 12, 2023, 02:09:35 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on June 12, 2023, 11:29:33 am
Nothing wrong with being against the vaccine  ;D

oh, but there is.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
June 13, 2023, 11:57:52 am
I have sympathy for Djokovic.

He is an oddball, who says and does some daft things (never mind the anti-vax stuff, check out his repeated pilgrimages to the "pyramids" at Visoko in Bosnia). But I don't think he's evil. He's always gracious in defeat (far more than Federer ever was) as well as victory, and has put a lot, personally and financially, into some unglamorous but high impact projects for children.

He's also had to put up with years of indifference or even abuse from crowds for committing the cardinal sin of not being St Roger. Plus the pressure of being Serbia's national icon with everyone - from politicians to his absolutely insane family - wanting to bask in his star power for their own ends. Perhaps Nikola Jokic's NBA ring and MVP award will lift a bit of that pressure. But probably not.

Hats off to him for remaining an amazing competitor at 36.   
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 01:21:40 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June 11, 2023, 06:22:07 pm
Good to see Andy Murray winning the Surbiton Challenger this week. Granted it wasn't a particularly strong field but getting some grass court matches under his belt is never a bad thing.

If he can have some more good results in Nottingham and at Queen's there's still a chance that he could be seeded at Wimbledon.

Part 1 of that equation successfully completed for Murray in Nottingham! He's up to 38 now in the live rankings which already puts him very close to a seeding for Wimbledon given that not all of the top 32 will be playing.

He's got a tough first round draw against Alex de Minaur at Queen's but if he can get through that the draw opens up a bit. It'll be a much better test of where his level is truly at too - he has looked better and better with each match over the past couple of weeks but, with the greatest of respect to the players in these Challengers, he hasn't really played anyone who you'd expect to threaten him.

It's nice to see an all British final in the women's event in Nottingham too. First time since 1977 apparently that two Brits have played in the final of a WTA tour event!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 01:28:27 pm
Well in Murray. Saw that he has never beaten De Minaur so that will be tricky. Does Queens start tomorrow?

Fair play to Burridge and Boulter. That final from 77 was Wade v Becker so slightly more elite but well done to the both of them.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 01:38:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:28:27 pm
Well in Murray. Saw that he has never beaten De Minaur so that will be tricky. Does Queens start tomorrow?

Fair play to Burridge and Boulter. That final from 77 was Wade v Becker so slightly more elite but well done to the both of them.

It does indeed! Murray, Norrie and Evans are all competing as are Alcaraz and Berrettini. Coverage is on the BBC as usual.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 01:54:54 pm
Great to see Andy win a second tourney in a row, without dropping a set as well. Tough start at Queens but coming in with a bit of confidence and momentum.
Grass can be a bit of a leveller for him hopefully, think he copes with it better than most
