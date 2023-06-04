So they should make the Final and one of Djokovic / Alvaraz / Tsitsipas
I'd be surprised if that wasn't the case - I can't see a major upset happening, though Zverev has an outside chance I think (unfortunately, as I really don't like him). I'd love a Rune-Alcaraz final.
Kasatkina out on the women's side
Still hoping Jabeur can win it but against Swiatek and Sabalenka, it's going to be tough for her.
Sad to see Kasatkina booed off for absolutely no reason. Hope she has a good grass season. I'd love to see Jabeur win it but I can't see anyone beating Swiatek. I thought Rybakina might be in with a chance of an upset, but obviously not since she's had to withdraw, and I think Sabalenka's probably not quite there yet. Jabeur's struggled with injuries this year and she's not back to full fitness, but fingers crossed.