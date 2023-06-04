« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 806769 times)

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19440 on: June 4, 2023, 04:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on June  4, 2023, 03:59:18 pm
Draw feels quite lopsided

It really is. In the other half, Ruud (4) and Rune (6) will meet in the quarters if they both win. The rest are seeded 22 or more, or unseeded. Quite the difference.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19441 on: June 4, 2023, 04:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on June  4, 2023, 03:59:18 pm
Draw feels quite lopsided

Massively so.

It makes a mockery of it really.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19442 on: June 4, 2023, 05:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on June  4, 2023, 04:06:38 pm
It really is. In the other half, Ruud (4) and Rune (6) will meet in the quarters if they both win. The rest are seeded 22 or more, or unseeded. Quite the difference.

So they should make the Final and one of Djokovic / Alvaraz / Tsitsipas
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19443 on: June 4, 2023, 06:00:28 pm »
Alcaraz is insane. An incredibly rare beast in that hes an attacking robot.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19444 on: June 4, 2023, 07:08:11 pm »
Kasatkina out on the women's side :(

Still hoping Jabeur can win it but against Swiatek and Sabalenka, it's going to be tough for her.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19445 on: June 4, 2023, 08:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on June  4, 2023, 05:12:48 pm
So they should make the Final and one of Djokovic / Alvaraz / Tsitsipas

I'd be surprised if that wasn't the case - I can't see a major upset happening, though Zverev has an outside chance I think (unfortunately, as I really don't like him). I'd love a Rune-Alcaraz final.

Quote from: Hazell on June  4, 2023, 07:08:11 pm
Kasatkina out on the women's side :(

Still hoping Jabeur can win it but against Swiatek and Sabalenka, it's going to be tough for her.

Sad to see Kasatkina booed off for absolutely no reason. Hope she has a good grass season. I'd love to see Jabeur win it but I can't see anyone beating Swiatek. I thought Rybakina might be in with a chance of an upset, but obviously not since she's had to withdraw, and I think Sabalenka's probably not quite there yet. Jabeur's struggled with injuries this year and she's not back to full fitness, but fingers crossed.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19446 on: June 4, 2023, 08:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on June  4, 2023, 05:12:48 pm
So they should make the Final and one of Djokovic / Alvaraz / Tsitsipas
Ruud made the US open and French open final last year irc. He very good on Clay
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19447 on: June 4, 2023, 08:59:56 pm »
That doubles thing is nuts. The pair pushing for the disqualification should be ashamed of themselves.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19448 on: June 4, 2023, 09:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on June  4, 2023, 08:47:04 pm
I'd be surprised if that wasn't the case - I can't see a major upset happening, though Zverev has an outside chance I think (unfortunately, as I really don't like him). I'd love a Rune-Alcaraz final.

Sad to see Kasatkina booed off for absolutely no reason. Hope she has a good grass season. I'd love to see Jabeur win it but I can't see anyone beating Swiatek. I thought Rybakina might be in with a chance of an upset, but obviously not since she's had to withdraw, and I think Sabalenka's probably not quite there yet. Jabeur's struggled with injuries this year and she's not back to full fitness, but fingers crossed.

Didn't know Kasatkina was booed. IIRC she's spoken out against the war/Putin but Svitolina also being married to Monfils might have something to do with the partisan crowd as well. Regardless, not nice.

On Jabeur, agree, this season hasn't been as good (so far) as last but would love for her to win a major, she's great to watch.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19449 on: Yesterday at 07:58:31 am »
Quote from: Hazell on June  4, 2023, 09:29:02 pm
Didn't know Kasatkina was booed. IIRC she's spoken out against the war/Putin but Svitolina also being married to Monfils might have something to do with the partisan crowd as well. Regardless, not nice.

On Jabeur, agree, this season hasn't been as good (so far) as last but would love for her to win a major, she's great to watch.

Yeah, Kasatkina has been vocal about her opposition to Russia's invasion/aggression, to the point that she wasn't sure when she'd be able to go back to Russia (she came out in that interview as well). Svitolina praised her for it. So it's got to be about the crowd being partisan. There have been a few incidents this year - Jabeur was booed when she hit the net and won the point against Odin, and of course Bartoli was unable to carry out the on-court interview with Fritz because of the constant booing. I get crowds being partisan, it happens everywhere, but the French seem to have taken it to a whole new level.

With you on Jabeur - she's a joy to watch and I hope she gets her first major soon. I can't remember when she had surgery but hopefully she'll be back to full fitness soon.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19450 on: Yesterday at 01:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 07:58:31 am
Yeah, Kasatkina has been vocal about her opposition to Russia's invasion/aggression, to the point that she wasn't sure when she'd be able to go back to Russia (she came out in that interview as well). Svitolina praised her for it. So it's got to be about the crowd being partisan. There have been a few incidents this year - Jabeur was booed when she hit the net and won the point against Odin, and of course Bartoli was unable to carry out the on-court interview with Fritz because of the constant booing. I get crowds being partisan, it happens everywhere, but the French seem to have taken it to a whole new level.

With you on Jabeur - she's a joy to watch and I hope she gets her first major soon. I can't remember when she had surgery but hopefully she'll be back to full fitness soon.

Thanks mate. Jabeur's through to the quarter finals.

This Sorribes Tormo/Haddad Maia is something else as well.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19451 on: Yesterday at 02:52:07 pm »
Ruud looks like he will win in straight sets.

Surely he will win a Slam at some stage.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19452 on: Yesterday at 04:37:19 pm »
Rune match is excellent.

1 set all and back to on serve. Crazy double bounce that Umpire didnt call and Rune broke.

Cerundolo rallied and playing well.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19453 on: Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm »
Talking to myself here  :)

Rune won the third after looking out of it
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19454 on: Yesterday at 05:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
Talking to myself here  :)

Rune won the third after looking out of it

Rune now broken twice at the beginning of the 4th set ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19455 on: Yesterday at 06:06:59 pm »
You're getting your money's worth on Suzanne Lenglen today.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19456 on: Yesterday at 06:13:26 pm »
Be a great match

Ten point tie break to settle it
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19457 on: Yesterday at 06:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 06:06:59 pm
You're getting your money's worth on Suzanne Lenglen today.

And may I say its lovely to see you again Mr Rooney.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19458 on: Yesterday at 06:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:20:12 pm
And may I say its lovely to see you again Mr Rooney.

:D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19459 on: Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm »
Excellent match
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19460 on: Yesterday at 06:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 06:06:59 pm
You're getting your money's worth on Suzanne Lenglen today.

Been waiting for Swiatek's match for ages :P

Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm
Excellent match

Yeah, was fun :)
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19461 on: Yesterday at 06:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm
Excellent match

Outstanding. Credit to both players.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19462 on: Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:30:22 pm
Been waiting for Swiatek's match for ages :P


:D I suspect that match will be considerably shorter.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19463 on: Yesterday at 06:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 06:31:26 pm
Outstanding. Credit to both players.

I am not sure if I like Rune or not

He came across well after the match
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19464 on: Yesterday at 06:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:39:39 pm
I am not sure if I like Rune or not

He came across well after the match

Yeah, not quite made up my mind about him. I like his tennis, not so much his temper. But his interviews are good - he seems like a nice guy. Wait and see for me.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19465 on: Yesterday at 07:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm
:D I suspect that match will be considerably shorter.

It was as well, Tsurenko retires 5-1 down in the first set. Looked like she had breathing difficulties so hope she's OK.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19466 on: Yesterday at 07:20:16 pm »
You can see why the organisers tend not to like putting women's matches in the night slot :-X
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19467 on: Yesterday at 07:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:20:02 pm
It was as well, Tsurenko retires 5-1 down in the first set. Looked like she had breathing difficulties so hope she's OK.

It's a shame, she'd been playing well so far. Rybakina withdrew because of a chest infection - apparently it's a virus causing problems in Paris at the moment. Here's to a prompt recovery.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19468 on: Today at 01:51:53 pm »
The crowd really don't know who to boo - Kasatkina on Sunday, Svitolina today. Weirdos. Looking forward to tonight's match now - can't call it.
