Didn't know Kasatkina was booed. IIRC she's spoken out against the war/Putin but Svitolina also being married to Monfils might have something to do with the partisan crowd as well. Regardless, not nice.



On Jabeur, agree, this season hasn't been as good (so far) as last but would love for her to win a major, she's great to watch.



Yeah, Kasatkina has been vocal about her opposition to Russia's invasion/aggression, to the point that she wasn't sure when she'd be able to go back to Russia (she came out in that interview as well). Svitolina praised her for it. So it's got to be about the crowd being partisan. There have been a few incidents this year - Jabeur was booed when she hit the net and won the point against Odin, and of course Bartoli was unable to carry out the on-court interview with Fritz because of the constant booing. I get crowds being partisan, it happens everywhere, but the French seem to have taken it to a whole new level.With you on Jabeur - she's a joy to watch and I hope she gets her first major soon. I can't remember when she had surgery but hopefully she'll be back to full fitness soon.