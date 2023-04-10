« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 804360 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,981
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19400 on: April 10, 2023, 05:38:59 am »
https://twitter.com/WTA/status/1645141119548915713

Some shot this from Ons Jabeur ;D

Love watching her play, she brings some much needed variety to the women's game which is too often just baseline ball bashing.
Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,331
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19401 on: April 10, 2023, 08:46:24 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on April 10, 2023, 05:38:59 am
https://twitter.com/WTA/status/1645141119548915713

Some shot this from Ons Jabeur ;D

Love watching her play, she brings some much needed variety to the women's game which is too often just baseline ball bashing.
Agree. She's completely unique in her style of play and some of the shots she plays seem to go against the laws of physics :D It's ridiculous at times.
Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 41,949
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19402 on: April 10, 2023, 08:52:35 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on April 10, 2023, 05:38:59 am
https://twitter.com/WTA/status/1645141119548915713

Some shot this from Ons Jabeur ;D

Love watching her play, she brings some much needed variety to the women's game which is too often just baseline ball bashing.
Superb.
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 48,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19403 on: April 10, 2023, 08:58:53 am »
A needed win for Jabeur because she's been crap this season and she's defending masses of points soon.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,604
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19404 on: April 10, 2023, 10:51:32 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on April 10, 2023, 05:38:59 am
https://twitter.com/WTA/status/1645141119548915713

Some shot this from Ons Jabeur ;D

Love watching her play, she brings some much needed variety to the women's game which is too often just baseline ball bashing.

It was a really good final.
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,981
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19405 on: May 7, 2023, 05:23:33 pm »
Andy Murray beats Tommy Paul in Aix-en-Provence final for first title since 2019

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/65519683

G'wan Andy. Only a Challenger level title but a nice top-20 scalp in the final.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 104,319
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19406 on: May 7, 2023, 05:58:15 pm »
My hero. My mate.
Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 41,949
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19407 on: May 7, 2023, 06:13:22 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on May  7, 2023, 05:23:33 pm
Andy Murray beats Tommy Paul in Aix-en-Provence final for first title since 2019

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/65519683

G'wan Andy. Only a Challenger level title but a nice top-20 scalp in the final.
In the top 50 now as well.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,534
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19408 on: May 18, 2023, 03:36:51 pm »
Nadal pulls out of Roland Garros. I sorta assumed that he'd turn up and announce his retirement after he got knocked out. Or, you know, won the damn thing. He says that he'll play next year, but he's out for the next few months anyway.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 104,319
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19409 on: May 18, 2023, 04:21:20 pm »
Congratulations Novak Djokovic I guess.

He got all upset yesterday because Norrie hit him with a smash after he turned his back.
Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 41,949
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19410 on: May 18, 2023, 04:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 18, 2023, 04:21:20 pm
Congratulations Novak Djokovic I guess.
He won't win Roland Garros. Lost to Rune yesterday didn't he?
Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,466
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19411 on: May 18, 2023, 04:33:42 pm »
Hard to imagine the sport without either Federer or Nadal. Federer didnt go out with the most slams and neither will Nadal, but to anyone whos watched their careers unfold that wont matter in the slightest. Theyre both the greatest, end of.
Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,331
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19412 on: May 28, 2023, 11:37:52 am »
Kostyuk booed after her loss to Sabalenka as she didn't shake hands, Sabalenka confused because she thought she was being booed and gave a sarcastic bow in response - Roland Garros has begun :D It's the first time I've seen people react like this to a Ukrainian player refusing to shake hands. Awkward.
Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 41,949
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19413 on: May 29, 2023, 01:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on May 28, 2023, 11:37:52 am
Kostyuk booed after her loss to Sabalenka as she didn't shake hands, Sabalenka confused because she thought she was being booed and gave a sarcastic bow in response - Roland Garros has begun :D It's the first time I've seen people react like this to a Ukrainian player refusing to shake hands. Awkward.
Missed the tennis yesterday. Why did she refuse to shake hands?
Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,331
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19414 on: May 29, 2023, 04:06:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 29, 2023, 01:41:02 pm
Missed the tennis yesterday. Why did she refuse to shake hands?

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian players have generally refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players. I haven't seen it caused problems anywhere until yesterday but clearly the French are having none of it. This happened just hours after Kyiv was attacked, too, so these were really not nice scenes.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,687
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19415 on: May 29, 2023, 06:45:18 pm »
Quote from: S on May 18, 2023, 04:33:42 pm
Hard to imagine the sport without either Federer or Nadal. Federer didnt go out with the most slams and neither will Nadal, but to anyone whos watched their careers unfold that wont matter in the slightest. Theyre both the greatest, end of.

They took the game to a whole new level and Rafas record at RG is simply astonishing but Novak has arguably won loads of Slams against harder players.

Hes not as exciting to watch and also a massive prick so wont be seen in same light.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 73,106
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19416 on: May 30, 2023, 04:52:57 pm »
Medvedev out against Brazilian qualifier Seyboth-Wild.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,687
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19417 on: May 30, 2023, 04:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 30, 2023, 04:52:57 pm
Medvedev out against Brazilian qualifier Seyboth-Wild.

He was great
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 73,106
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19418 on: May 30, 2023, 04:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 30, 2023, 04:53:27 pm
He was great

Saw bits here and there and he did look like he played well.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,687
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19419 on: May 30, 2023, 05:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 30, 2023, 04:58:53 pm
Saw bits here and there and he did look like he played well.

It was really windy out there but he had more about him.

Medvedev is pretty dull to watch.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19420 on: May 30, 2023, 05:18:07 pm »
Djokovic becomes a bigger c*nt by the tournament
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,687
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19421 on: May 30, 2023, 05:23:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 30, 2023, 05:18:07 pm
Djokovic becomes a bigger c*nt by the tournament

Whats he done ?
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19422 on: May 30, 2023, 05:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 30, 2023, 05:23:56 pm
Whats he done ?

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/may/29/what-are-we-doing-here-cameron-norrie-upset-with-umpires-intervention

To be fair I don't know enough about Kosovo to understand how right or wrong his viewpoint is and to what extent, but it's obviously a divisive issue and one that he knows full well will cause controversy.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,687
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19423 on: May 30, 2023, 08:41:06 pm »
Enjoying this Azarenka v Andreescu match
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,661
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19424 on: May 31, 2023, 01:09:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 30, 2023, 05:18:07 pm
Djokovic becomes a bigger c*nt by the tournament

I mean - hes a far right Serbian Nationalist and conspiracy theorist.

Aside from the fact his style of play is monotonous (hes a Mourinho against Federers Cruyff), hes just an objectively bad person.
Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,163
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19425 on: May 31, 2023, 01:55:35 pm »
The sooner he fucks off and retires the better. Him and his family are thoroughly unsavoury individuals
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,687
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19426 on: May 31, 2023, 06:36:22 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on May 31, 2023, 01:55:35 pm
The sooner he fucks off and retires the better. Him and his family are thoroughly unsavoury individuals

Is he disliked by other players on the Tour?
Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,153
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19427 on: May 31, 2023, 08:23:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 30, 2023, 05:18:07 pm
Djokovic becomes a bigger c*nt by the tournament
I despise the motherf*cker.
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 48,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19428 on: Yesterday at 07:28:36 pm »
Damn, Norrie just got schooled like a 100 ranked jabber.
Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 886
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19429 on: Today at 02:56:26 pm »
Watching iga swiatek in action is just brilliant to see genius at work.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,604
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19430 on: Today at 03:33:32 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 02:56:26 pm
Watching iga swiatek in action is just brilliant to see genius at work.

Double bagel  :)

She's bloody brilliant, especially at the French!  It's her best tournament.
Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 41,949
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19431 on: Today at 03:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:28:36 pm
Damn, Norrie just got schooled like a 100 ranked jabber.
Norrie doesn't have a lot going for him compared to his rivals imo.
