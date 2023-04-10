I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
https://twitter.com/WTA/status/1645141119548915713Some shot this from Ons Jabeur Love watching her play, she brings some much needed variety to the women's game which is too often just baseline ball bashing.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Andy Murray beats Tommy Paul in Aix-en-Provence final for first title since 2019https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/65519683G'wan Andy. Only a Challenger level title but a nice top-20 scalp in the final.
Congratulations Novak Djokovic I guess.
Kostyuk booed after her loss to Sabalenka as she didn't shake hands, Sabalenka confused because she thought she was being booed and gave a sarcastic bow in response - Roland Garros has begun It's the first time I've seen people react like this to a Ukrainian player refusing to shake hands. Awkward.
Missed the tennis yesterday. Why did she refuse to shake hands?
Hard to imagine the sport without either Federer or Nadal. Federer didnt go out with the most slams and neither will Nadal, but to anyone whos watched their careers unfold that wont matter in the slightest. Theyre both the greatest, end of.
Medvedev out against Brazilian qualifier Seyboth-Wild.
He was great
Saw bits here and there and he did look like he played well.
