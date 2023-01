What an absolutely dreadful tournament



Iíve lost track of tennis a bit since pre covid. Do you think a lot of it is to do with the incredible standards set by Federer, Djovokic, Nadal and to a lesser extent Murray over the last 10-15 years? With Federer now retired and the other 3 in their mid/late 30s, the next generation of players just arenít anywhere near that standard. A golden age has passed.