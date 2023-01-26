Rybakina is without doubt the cleanest ball striker on the WTA Tour. Sabalenka will have to be on her A-game and maybe even find another gear on top. Shes a nightmare to do battle with. Shes got a huge serve that she uses to get short or chipped returns and then just tees off and bullies her opponents. Monstrous and easy power off both wings due to her wing span and free swinging. You can only hope you serve like John Isner and she has an off day on serve and you can get a consistent first strike in. If not its over.