I get that nearly everyone on this forum hates Djokovic so you will all obviously be rooting for Tsitsipas. From a purely tennis point of view what is the match up likely to be ? As with most individual sports I don't know follow it very closely so this is a genuine question. Cheers
Djokovic will probably want to set points up playing backhand to backhand corners, the Tsitsipas single hander is likely to break down more than his own, try get some half court balls to take into the other wing, make Tsitsipas hit winners on the run out wide
Tsitsipas needs to serve well, protect that & go deep in the set scores, think that's his only play, the odd serve & volley out wide to the deuce court perhaps, unless Djoko has an off night he's not going to rally out enough errors to win 3 sets, he's playing well but it's a big ask 🤷♂️