Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19280 on: January 26, 2023, 11:26:11 am »
Rybakina is without doubt the cleanest ball striker on the WTA Tour. Sabalenka will have to be on her A-game and maybe even find another gear on top. Shes a nightmare to do battle with. Shes got a huge serve that she uses to get short or chipped returns and then just tees off and bullies her opponents. Monstrous and easy power off both wings due to her wing span and free swinging. You can only hope you serve like John Isner and she has an off day on serve and you can get a consistent first strike in. If not its over.
Offline dirkster

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19281 on: January 26, 2023, 12:24:44 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/64409618
What a thoroughly unpleasant family they are
Online Wolverine

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19282 on: January 26, 2023, 12:54:31 pm »
Rybakina will end up with more slams than Iga her serve is crazy good.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19283 on: January 26, 2023, 12:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on January 26, 2023, 12:54:31 pm
Rybakina will end up with more slams than Iga her serve is crazy good.

Best serve on the womens tour.  She's got big weapons and she's pretty solid too.  Her only relative weakness is her movement.  Sabalenka will need to cut down on her erros and get her moving, if she's going to beat her.
Offline jizzspunk

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19284 on: January 26, 2023, 01:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 26, 2023, 12:58:08 pm
Best serve on the womens tour.  She's got big weapons and she's pretty solid too.  Her only relative weakness is her movement.  Sabalenka will need to cut down on her erros and get her moving, if she's going to beat her.

First slam final for Sabalenka, so we can expect some nerves to play a part, she has matches where she plays too aggressive, could be an issue if she's behind on the scoreboard, but she's got the weapons to win, il go Sabalenka in 3 sets, I backed her from the off on here ☺️
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19285 on: January 26, 2023, 01:26:51 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on January 26, 2023, 01:08:11 pm
First slam final for Sabalenka, so we can expect some nerves to play a part, she has matches where she plays too aggressive, could be an issue if she's behind on the scoreboard, but she's got the weapons to win, il go Sabalenka in 3 sets, I backed her from the off on here ☺️

She has.  Hopefully, she isn't too nervous and we get a good final.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19286 on: January 26, 2023, 06:05:50 pm »
we all knew djokovic's father was a class a asshole so not surprised a bit.

https://twitter.com/benrothenberg/status/1618434384004251650?s=46&t=PDhi_IkS2rPBhXdkFvjZAA
Offline S

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19287 on: January 27, 2023, 08:26:37 am »
Fucking hate Djokovic and his band of cretinous followers. Sickening that such a character will hold the slam record soon.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19288 on: January 27, 2023, 08:46:59 am »
Quote from: S on January 27, 2023, 08:26:37 am
Fucking hate Djokovic and his band of cretinous followers. Sickening that such a character will hold the slam record soon.

Its just a state of the world we live in.

Twitter is full of these cranks that claim theres a conspiracy with Covid, the war and the matrix is out to get you. Its frankly bonkers. 
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19289 on: January 27, 2023, 09:22:18 am »
Imagine buying a ticket for the mens semis and getting to see Djokovic vs Paul  ;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19290 on: January 27, 2023, 09:49:56 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 27, 2023, 09:22:18 am
Imagine buying a ticket for the mens semis and getting to see Djokovic vs Paul  ;D
True but at least he made the set more fun with 7-5 after looking like a 6-0/6-1 earlier.
Online Wolverine

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19291 on: January 27, 2023, 10:50:14 am »
Another underwhelming match this whole tournament has been pretty unforgettable men's and women side not much drama with mostly one sided matches at least both finals seem to be interesting on paper.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19292 on: January 27, 2023, 12:54:45 pm »
Hope Sabalenka wins the final.
Offline Dougle

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19293 on: January 27, 2023, 01:48:23 pm »
I get that nearly everyone on this forum hates Djokovic so you will all obviously be rooting for Tsitsipas. From a purely tennis point of view what is the match up likely to be ? As with most individual sports I don't know follow it very closely so this is a genuine question. Cheers
Offline jizzspunk

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19294 on: January 27, 2023, 02:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on January 27, 2023, 01:48:23 pm
I get that nearly everyone on this forum hates Djokovic so you will all obviously be rooting for Tsitsipas. From a purely tennis point of view what is the match up likely to be ? As with most individual sports I don't know follow it very closely so this is a genuine question. Cheers

Djokovic will probably want to set points up playing backhand to backhand corners, the Tsitsipas single hander is likely to break down more than his own, try get some half court balls to take into the other wing, make Tsitsipas hit winners on the run out wide

Tsitsipas needs to serve well, protect that & go deep in the set scores, think that's his only play, the odd serve & volley out wide to the deuce court perhaps, unless Djoko has an off night he's not going to rally out enough errors to win 3 sets, he's playing well but it's a big ask 🤷‍♂️

Offline Dougle

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19295 on: January 27, 2023, 05:42:54 pm »
Cheers.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19296 on: Yesterday at 07:56:04 am »
Quote from: Dougle on January 27, 2023, 01:48:23 pm
I get that nearly everyone on this forum hates Djokovic so you will all obviously be rooting for Tsitsipas. From a purely tennis point of view what is the match up likely to be ? As with most individual sports I don't know follow it very closely so this is a genuine question. Cheers
Would be hilarious if Djokovic lost tomorrow.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19297 on: Yesterday at 09:18:05 am »
Sabalenka with her usual self destruction mode. What is it, 5-6 double faults already?
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19298 on: Yesterday at 09:39:42 am »
This is the most boring Grand Slam Ive seen for ages and I like both players. Against each other its a car crash. No rallies, just huge serving and then either a winner or unforced errors with 3 ground strokes. Burn this final with fire.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19299 on: Yesterday at 09:50:33 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:39:42 am
This is the most boring Grand Slam Ive seen for ages and I like both players. Against each other its a car crash. No rallies, just huge serving and then either a winner or unforced errors with 3 ground strokes. Burn this final with fire.
True, double fault, unforced error, ace. I think I've seen only one rally whole 2 sets
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19300 on: Yesterday at 09:57:54 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:50:33 am
True, double fault, unforced error, ace. I think I've seen only one rally whole 2 sets

Its just shit. I cant remember a single different or outstanding shot.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19301 on: Yesterday at 11:16:28 am »
Sabalenka wins.
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19302 on: Yesterday at 11:17:13 am »
no-one wins
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19303 on: Yesterday at 11:19:16 am »
Sabalenka didn't even play well, this was a strange match.
Offline Andar

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19304 on: Yesterday at 11:22:35 am »
Rybakina is just Pliskova 2.0
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19305 on: Yesterday at 11:30:23 am »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:22:35 am
Rybakina is just Pliskova 2.0

Nah.  She's won a GS already and is not as flakey as Pliskova.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19306 on: Yesterday at 11:31:20 am »
Offline Andar

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19307 on: Yesterday at 11:34:04 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:30:23 am
Nah.  She's won a GS already and is not as flakey as Pliskova.

Hence her being a 2.0 of her :D
Online Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19308 on: Yesterday at 11:58:01 am »
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19309 on: Yesterday at 12:37:23 pm »
Russian and Belarusian tennis players are homogenous. They all play the same way. Theyre lab designed. Male and female. None of them think their way through a match. Its just smash it harder and harder until you beat yourself or some start landing.
Offline jizzspunk

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19310 on: Yesterday at 01:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:37:23 pm
Russian and Belarusian tennis players are homogenous. They all play the same way. Theyre lab designed. Male and female. None of them think their way through a match. Its just smash it harder and harder until you beat yourself or some start landing.

Yep alot of truth in that
Sharapova played the same match versus Serena for a decade and came up short every time..you would have to question the thinking player & coach

Didn't see Women's final, was always going to be a ball crunch, the outcome probably determined by who attacked the 2nd serve the better, not many Jabeur's around style wise sadly
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19311 on: Today at 09:16:08 am »
Pretty ominous start to this final. Tsitsipas points feel like trophies.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19312 on: Today at 09:16:38 am »
Well, this is even worse than yesterday's finals. Tsitsipas shaky in each of his serve.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19313 on: Today at 09:22:39 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:16:08 am
Pretty ominous start to this final. Tsitsipas points feel like trophies.

He needs to get himself into the points on Djokovics serve. Too often trying something to clever on the return.
