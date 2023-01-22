A player who managed to win around the time when there was approximately zero good players. He had no weapons in his game. Him having any majors is a travesty. He wouldnt even be a top 10 player in this era.



He was a small guy, but he maxed out on his talent! He had the mentality and toughness of a top player and he was a superb athlete. Not to mention a very good doubles player, which means he could volley too.It wasn't a great era, but to say he was rubbish and a travesty that he won any majors, is absolute shit!When he retired, he had the most wins on grass than any active player ( I know you hate grass and think it's a shit surface). He deserved all his success and give him full credit for his achievements.You're opinion cannot trump cold hard facts.He got to the final of every slam apart from the French. 616262 (70.2% in ATP Tour and Grand Slam main draw matches, and in Davis Cup).