An absolute mystery how someone as limited as Alex de Minaur is in the world's top 25.



Well somebody had to replace Lleyton Hewitt for the Aussies. There are a few similar to him who are around the seedlings in a major. Bautista-Agut, Carreno-Busta, Coric and Schwartzman. Players with nothing in their arsenal, theyve just been made in a lab to be a wall and absorb pace and try to use it to hurt their opponent. Gritty battlers that rely on the other person on the other side of the net beating themselves eventually and it works.