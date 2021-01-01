Id have Rybakina as favourite in the womens draw. She dispatched Swiatek like shes a 100 ranked jabber. Won Wimbledon too. Shes definitely the best player left in it. Its womens tennis though.
No great surprise Swiatek went out, nor Medvedev in the Men's, if you follow enough tennis, albeit it's the start of a new season in some respects, both were vulnerable, some of the heavy hitters starting to get at Swiatek for sure
Rybakina v Ostepenko will be lively
Still fancy Sabalenka myself..I see she just steam rollered past the in form Bencic