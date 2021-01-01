« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 779262 times)

Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19240 on: Yesterday at 03:00:59 pm »
Zhu versus Azarenka in a deciding set.

No one can hold serve - been 5 out of 6 breaks.
Offline Andar

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19241 on: Yesterday at 03:03:06 pm »
Late one this. 2am out there in Melbourne.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19242 on: Yesterday at 03:38:44 pm »
Id have Rybakina as favourite in the womens draw. She dispatched Swiatek like shes a 100 ranked jabber. Won Wimbledon too. Shes definitely the best player left in it. Its womens tennis though.
Online jizzspunk

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19243 on: Today at 12:29:58 am »
Id have Rybakina as favourite in the womens draw. She dispatched Swiatek like shes a 100 ranked jabber. Won Wimbledon too. Shes definitely the best player left in it. Its womens tennis though.

No great surprise Swiatek went out, nor Medvedev in the Men's, if you follow enough tennis, albeit it's the start of a new season in some respects, both were vulnerable, some of the heavy hitters starting to get at Swiatek for sure

Rybakina v Ostepenko will be lively
Still fancy Sabalenka myself..I see she just steam rollered past the in form Bencic

Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19244 on: Today at 10:14:49 am »
Djokovic strolling

Cant see anyone beating him now

Be level on 22 now
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19245 on: Today at 10:27:00 am »
No great surprise Swiatek went out, nor Medvedev in the Men's, if you follow enough tennis, albeit it's the start of a new season in some respects, both were vulnerable, some of the heavy hitters starting to get at Swiatek for sure

Rybakina v Ostepenko will be lively
Still fancy Sabalenka myself..I see she just steam rollered past the in form Bencic

Me too.  If she can hold her errors together (namely her serve), I think she's just got too much for all the rest.  All big hitters are left now and she's the biggest of them all.

I think all the remaining players are capable of winning it though (apart from Pliskova), which makes it a great watch.  Unlike the mens.
Online Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19246 on: Today at 10:27:41 am »
An absolute mystery how someone as limited as Alex de Minaur is in the world's top 25.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19247 on: Today at 10:28:27 am »
An absolute mystery how someone as limited as Alex de Minaur is in the world's top 25.

So youre saying De Minaur cant win da Majors?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19248 on: Today at 10:28:46 am »
An absolute mystery how someone as limited as Alex de Minaur is in the world's top 25.

Not a great advert for the game really.  He's absolute shite.  Got nothing in his game whatsoever.
Online Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19249 on: Today at 10:31:16 am »
So youre saying De Minaur cant win da Majors?
Online amir87

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19250 on: Today at 11:15:58 am »
So youre saying De Minaur cant win da Majors?

Fuck off.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19251 on: Today at 11:22:12 am »
An absolute mystery how someone as limited as Alex de Minaur is in the world's top 25.

Well somebody had to replace Lleyton Hewitt for the Aussies. There are a few similar to him who are around the seedlings in a major. Bautista-Agut, Carreno-Busta, Coric and Schwartzman. Players with nothing in their arsenal, theyve just been made in a lab to be a wall and absorb pace and try to use it to hurt their opponent. Gritty battlers that rely on the other person on the other side of the net beating themselves eventually and it works.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19252 on: Today at 11:22:56 am »
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19253 on: Today at 11:31:26 am »
Well somebody had to replace Lleyton Hewitt for the Aussies. There are a few similar to him who are around the seedlings in a major. Bautista-Agut, Carreno-Busta, Coric and Schwartzman. Players with nothing in their arsenal, theyve just been made in a lab to be a wall and absorb pace and try to use it to hurt their opponent. Gritty battlers that rely on the other person on the other side of the net beating themselves eventually and it works.

At least he won a major, (two of them) was world number 1, and a very good grass and decent hard court player, in his prime. 

In November 2001, Hewitt became, at the time, the youngest man to be singles world No. 1 in the ATP rankings, at the age of 20 years, 8 months and 26 days, though this record was surpassed in 2022 by Carlos Alcaraz, who ascended to the top at 19 years, 4 months and 7 days.[2] He won 30 singles titles and 3 doubles titles, with highlights being the 2001 US Open and 2002 Wimbledon singles titles, the 2000 US Open men's doubles title, back-to-back Tour Finals titles in 2001 and 2002, and the Davis Cup with Australia in 1999 and 2003. Between 1997 and 2016, Hewitt contested twenty consecutive Australian Open men's singles tournaments, his best result being runner-up in 2005. He was also the runner-up at the 2004 US Open.

Apart from that, they are exactly the same. ;)
Online amir87

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19254 on: Today at 11:34:40 am »
