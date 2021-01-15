Big Kokks swinging hard again.
This will hurt if he doesnt win this after 3 break points
Crosby Nick never fails.
Make that 4. Huge hold for Kokkinakis.
Challenge system been done away with?
It's automated line calls
It's automated line calls. That serve down the centre is killing Murray.
You could see as he walked across court there, how much pain he's in, god knows how he keeps going.
Kokkinakis wins the 2nd set on a tie break, nearly impossible for Murray to come back from here.
Andy Murray, at 35 years old and with a metal hip, wins from 2 sets and a break down after 5 hours and 45 minutes of play at 4:05am local time. Absolutely insane.
Yeah its a shame. In my head I still expect the old Murray to turn this around. Kokkanakis playing well to be fair to him and seems to be keeping his head. Need him to blow it if theres any way back for him.
well done Murray, what a match. This also makes me sad as it makes me realize how much we missed his tennis in grand slams during all those injury years.
If Murray didn't injure himself he'd absolutely have more Slams. I wonder what the total for Djokovic and Nadal would be if Andy didn't destroy his body?
He should have had more but hes had an exceptional career.
Without doubt would have in any other era
