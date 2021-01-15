« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Online duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19120 on: Today at 04:33:27 pm »
This will hurt if he doesnt win this after 3 break points
Online Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19121 on: Today at 04:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:21:08 pm
Big Kokks swinging hard again.
Can't be easy to do at 3.30 in the morning.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19122 on: Today at 04:38:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:33:27 pm
This will hurt if he doesnt win this after 3 break points

Make that 4. Huge hold for Kokkinakis.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19123 on: Today at 04:39:06 pm »
That was the chance for Murray. Kokk saves 4 break points, fair play to him.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19124 on: Today at 04:39:30 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:38:10 pm
Make that 4. Huge hold for Kokkinakis.

It was.

His serve is impressive and still good now.

Murray will need to dig in here.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19125 on: Today at 04:42:03 pm »
So bizarre seeing Murray hobble around behind the baseline like a 90 year old then as soon as the balls in play hes everywhere.
Good hold that
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19126 on: Today at 04:44:43 pm »
Challenge system been done away with?
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19127 on: Today at 04:45:59 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:44:43 pm
Challenge system been done away with?

It's automated line calls.

That serve down the centre is killing Murray.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19128 on: Today at 04:46:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:45:59 pm
It's automated line calls
Thats embarrassing. Only just realised the line judges arent there
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19129 on: Today at 04:47:24 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:45:59 pm
It's automated line calls.

That serve down the centre is killing Murray.

His serve been great this set
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19130 on: Today at 04:54:21 pm »
This match is ridiculous
Online Crouch Potato

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19131 on: Today at 04:54:51 pm »
You could see as he walked across court there, how much pain he's in, god knows how he keeps going.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19132 on: Today at 04:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 04:54:51 pm
You could see as he walked across court there, how much pain he's in, god knows how he keeps going.

Easiest prediction ever is that the winner of this is going out in the next round. Incredible match but ludicrous scheduling.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19133 on: Today at 04:57:53 pm »
Served well under pressure in this set the big Kok
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19134 on: Today at 05:00:58 pm »
That point to break serve was immense
Online Andy82lfc

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19135 on: Today at 05:01:00 pm »
Get some
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19136 on: Today at 05:01:17 pm »
Murray finally gets the break! At 4am and after 5 hours and 40 minutes of play, Murray will serve for the match.
Online nayia2002

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19137 on: Today at 05:02:18 pm »
Mad match this!

Online Crouch Potato

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19138 on: Today at 05:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:28:29 pm
Kokkinakis wins the 2nd set on a tie break, nearly impossible for Murray to come back from here.

"Nearly" being the operative word!  ;D ;D ;D
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19139 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm »
Has there ever been a braver grittier player than Murray

Super human is right from the Comms
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19140 on: Today at 05:06:48 pm »
Andy Murray, at 35 years old and with a metal hip, wins from 2 sets and a break down after 5 hours and 45 minutes of play at 4:05am local time. Absolutely insane.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19141 on: Today at 05:07:21 pm »
I cant spake!
Online nayia2002

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19142 on: Today at 05:07:22 pm »
Comeback completed!
 :wave 8)
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19143 on: Today at 05:07:34 pm »
Absolutely incredible. What a sportsman.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19144 on: Today at 05:07:35 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:06:48 pm
Andy Murray, at 35 years old and with a metal hip, wins from 2 sets and a break down after 5 hours and 45 minutes of play at 4:05am local time. Absolutely insane.

Inspirational.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19145 on: Today at 05:07:45 pm »
well done Murray, what a match. This also makes me sad as it makes me realize how much we missed his tennis in grand slams during all those injury years.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19146 on: Today at 05:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:34:59 pm
Yeah its a shame. In my head I still expect the old Murray to turn this around. Kokkanakis playing well to be fair to him and seems to be keeping his head. Need him to blow it if theres any way back for him.

About five minutes after I posted that he got the time valuation and lost his head a bit and then Murray made that amazing break of serve. Funny old game.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19147 on: Today at 05:08:47 pm »
Great stuff. What a competitor.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19148 on: Today at 05:08:49 pm »
Fair play Andy Murray, fantastic win that. To come back from two sets down!

Nuts that the game is on at 4 in the morning though!
Online Andy82lfc

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19149 on: Today at 05:09:17 pm »
Close that, almost got beat by someone wearing Ronaldo's earring.

Poor guy will be sat thinking "how the fuck did that happen"

That's just what Murray is capable of. Amazing.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19150 on: Today at 05:09:39 pm »
People question why he still does it and that proved why.
Online Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19151 on: Today at 05:10:12 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:07:45 pm
well done Murray, what a match. This also makes me sad as it makes me realize how much we missed his tennis in grand slams during all those injury years.
If Murray didn't injure himself he'd absolutely have more Slams. I wonder what the total for Djokovic and Nadal would be if Andy didn't destroy his body?

Online duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19152 on: Today at 05:10:56 pm »
I have a big heart

Understatement of the year
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19153 on: Today at 05:11:30 pm »
Haha Andy
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19154 on: Today at 05:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:10:12 pm
If Murray didn't injure himself he'd absolutely have more Slams. I wonder what the total for Djokovic and Nadal would be if Andy didn't destroy his body?



He should have had more but hes had an exceptional career.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19155 on: Today at 05:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:11:45 pm
He should have had more but hes had an exceptional career.
Without doubt would have in any other era
Online AndyMuller

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19156 on: Today at 05:13:19 pm »
Incredible stuff that.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19157 on: Today at 05:13:29 pm »
Andy "I have a big heart"

Interviewer "I think you have a big everything"

Andy "I don't think my wife would agree"
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19158 on: Today at 05:13:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:13:01 pm
Without doubt would have in any other era

Lost a few Finals where he didnt perform but he has two Olympic Golds too.
Online Brain Potter

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19159 on: Today at 05:14:44 pm »
What a fantastic player Murray is. One of my favourite sportspersons if all time.
