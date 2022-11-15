« previous next »
Quote from: Ray K on November 15, 2022, 08:41:30 am
Novax Djokovic will be allowed to play in the Aussie Open in January after his ban was lifted.

Tournament needs him now I think. With Nadal not ever a guarantee to show up for a hard court event the mens side could be really lacking star power.
Quote from: Ray K on November 15, 2022, 08:41:30 am
Novax Djokovic will be allowed to play in the Aussie Open in January after his ban was lifted.
Rubbish decision.
Quote from: Ray K on November 15, 2022, 08:41:30 am
Novax Djokovic will be allowed to play in the Aussie Open in January after his ban was lifted.
Well that's disappointing..
Quote from: Tokyoite on November 15, 2022, 01:15:44 pm
Well that's disappointing..

It is.

Despite the fact I hate Nadal, there was a poetry in Nadal getting the record number of slams whilst the guy who, almost certainly, would have beaten him watched from home

There was a justice to it too.
US Open back on Sky Sports next year.
Quote from: sinnermichael on December 15, 2022, 02:18:02 pm
US Open back on Sky Sports next year.

That's disappointing, I thought Prime's coverage was very good.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
News from Ash Barty today.  Bigger news is the dog's name to be honest...

Quote from: Ray K on January  6, 2023, 12:02:09 pm
News from Ash Barty today.  Bigger news is the dog's name to be honest...


I'm sure she's always alert at corners.
Osaka pulled out of tournament (will she play again?). Alcaraz injured and won't play AU's Open either.
Draper gets Nadal in Melbourne. Murray gets Berretini. Draper has a right chance against Nadal. Nadal has not looked right for a long time. I smell an upset in that one.
Think Medverdev will win on the mens side. Not a massive punt but
Quote from: gjr1 on January 14, 2023, 11:59:02 am
Think Medverdev will win on the mens side. Not a massive punt but
Be surprised if it isn't Novak :(
Where's your money then?

Novak in the Men's

Women's...Pegula Gauff Sabalenka Bencic the challengers to Swiatek, who I don't overly favour for this one...Garcia finished 2022 strongly...
Il punt on Sabalenka


Gauff v Radicanu in Round 2 😎
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January 12, 2023, 06:44:04 am
Draper gets Nadal in Melbourne. Murray gets Berretini. Draper has a right chance against Nadal. Nadal has not looked right for a long time. I smell an upset in that one.
Betting against Nadal in the first week of a Slam is up there with starting a land war in Asia in the list of the big no-nos. Nadal wins in 4.

Tennis bad-boyTM Nick Kyrgios withdraws with knee-knack. Has a partially torn meniscus and needs surgery.
Quote from: Ray K on January 16, 2023, 08:35:58 am
Betting against Nadal in the first week of a Slam is up there with starting a land war in Asia in the list of the big no-nos. Nadal wins in 4.

Tennis bad-boyTM Nick Kyrgios withdraws with knee-knack. Has a partially torn meniscus and needs surgery.

Draper is the next off the British line of youngsters who arent fit or resolute enough. He needs to do a Murray and really nail himself to the floor to ensure he can last in the long matches.
Nadal won but really didn't look great in the little bit I watched. However it's Nadal and if he gets to the final and gets beaten by Djokovic I wouldn't be surprised.

Swiatek huge favourite on the women's side, can't really see past her.

Andy Murray in a fifth set tie break after being two sets up.
Berretini just doesnt have it. Theres no Grand Slams in him.
What a win by Andy.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:04:24 am
What a win by Andy.

Incredible.
Take nothing away from Murray, hes ridiculous but you cant be getting beat by this incarnation of him in a 5 hour match.
What an inspiration he is.
Even if he only makes it to round two or three - its just amazing what he continues to do. If only he never had the hip injury!
Thank you Andy - you will always be my favourite ever player.

Thanks for this match

An amazing 4-5 hours of tennis

But mostly thanks for the 900 bucks which I needed after Man City and Liverpool bets

I love you!
well done Andy!
what an amazing player
Unbelievable that he can still do what he does. Incredible determination.

As mentioned above, Inspirational
That's his biggest win for some time. Good on him.
Wonder what the odds on Murray winning were at this precise moment? ;D

Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Rafa injured.

Looks like he might have to pull out of the match
Nadal could finally be cooked. I dont see him being able to fight back from all these injuries one more time. I reckon hell retire by the end of this season.
Rafa just hasn't been able to regain his form from early last season, and now another injury. Wonder if retirement is around the corner for him too.
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 06:39:22 am
Rafa just hasn't been able to regain his form from early last season, and now another injury. Wonder if retirement is around the corner for him too.

You would think so.

He might make Roland Garros but seems silly to injure himself further.
He'll make it to Roland Garros, hobble around in that but won't look the same, and might even retire from tennis afterwards

He'll still win it mind, he just won't win the final in straight sets.
