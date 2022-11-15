Novax Djokovic will be allowed to play in the Aussie Open in January after his ban was lifted.
Well that's disappointing..
US Open back on Sky Sports next year.
News from Ash Barty today. Bigger news is the dog's name to be honest...
Think Medverdev will win on the mens side. Not a massive punt but
Draper gets Nadal in Melbourne. Murray gets Berretini. Draper has a right chance against Nadal. Nadal has not looked right for a long time. I smell an upset in that one.
Betting against Nadal in the first week of a Slam is up there with starting a land war in Asia in the list of the big no-nos. Nadal wins in 4.Tennis bad-boyTM Nick Kyrgios withdraws with knee-knack. Has a partially torn meniscus and needs surgery.
What a win by Andy.
Rafa just hasn't been able to regain his form from early last season, and now another injury. Wonder if retirement is around the corner for him too.
