I can only really give an opinion on Wimbledon as that's about the height of my tennis knowledge. Federer was the greatest, an artist, a genius, even now that he's almost retired I can easily envision him gliding across the grass court, nothing getting past him, hitting backhands like he's putting the finishing paint stroke on a masterpiece.



Of all the games, finals, the 2008 one with Nadal is the pinnacle of the game. The best pure athletic, sporting competition I've ever witnessed. It felt at the time like I was watching something never to be repeated, the 2 greatest players, in their greatest game, in THE greatest tournament. Glad to have watched it on the tele live, an honour and a memory of a lifetime.