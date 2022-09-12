« previous next »
September 12, 2022, 01:16:39 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas
He's played really well since the first set but I think your closing statement on Ruud might be going a bit too far. He could win a few, but equally it wouldn't be a surprise if he keeps falling short and maybe wins one or whatever. Whereas Alcaraz is a star no doubt about it.
Rudd I would say has a very good chance to win a French open, Might win multiple there. He was the best player on Clay this year(Obv could not beat the master of Clay at the french but he should be the next in line star there). He might not win Wimbledon but if he can get his serve a little better, and keep improving he can win Aussie or Us Open. He could also keep falling short but  seems he keeps improving and is young.
September 12, 2022, 02:01:53 am
Watched Alacaraz at Wimbledon and immediately knew hes the one to take over from the legends of this era. Incredible talent.
September 12, 2022, 10:25:55 am
It's all about timing.

Thiem, Medvedev and Zverev came through when the big three were still the best (plus one has had a major injury).  Fast forward a few years; Federer is done, Nadal almost done, and Djokovic is definitely past his best (and has fucked himself due to his NoVaxx stance).

Alcaraz always looked the real deal, but he's also fortunate to be coming through at this time.  It's really all set up for him now.

September 12, 2022, 10:57:40 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier
It's all about timing.

Thiem, Medvedev and Zverev came through when the big three were still the best (plus one has had a major injury).  Fast forward a few years; Federer is done, Nadal almost done, and Djokovic is definitely past his best (and has fucked himself due to his NoVaxx stance).

Alcaraz always looked the real deal, but he's also fortunate to be coming through at this time.  It's really all set up for him now.

True, if he had come at a time when the big 3 was at the top then he might end up just like Murray.

Mens tennis is in safe hands with him, Sinner. Zverev, Ruud and Tsisitpas are still very young.

Anyone stayed to see the prize giving? How was Ruud taking it with the fans support largely tilted toward Alcaraz?
September 12, 2022, 11:22:33 am
Quote from: Ray K
The future of men's tennis after the big 4 leave the arena will be in pretty good shape if this final is anything to go by. Alcaraz is all action and never gives up on a point, while Ruud's all round game and mental strength is so good.

There's never been a big 4, just a big 3  ;)
September 12, 2022, 11:54:46 am
The first of many, perhaps even 10s depending on injury, what players come through over the years etc. Pretty mad he has bits of all the big 3 in his game. Seems a good lad too!
September 12, 2022, 03:40:11 pm
Alcaraz played well, but Rudd just lost the mentality once he went a break down.
Today at 02:36:26 pm
Federer retiring :(
Today at 02:42:28 pm
Hope he gets an incredible send off next week. A true sporting icon.
Today at 02:51:31 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod
Federer retiring :(
As expected. Hasn't played in 2 years and his knees are gone.  Nice send off for him.  I thought he'd retire after the Swiss Indoors in his home town of Basel later in the year.

Other players may have won more tournaments or Slams, but there's little doubt in my mind that he was the most beautiful tennis player of all time. And that makes him the GOAT in my eyes.
Today at 02:53:33 pm
There will never be anyone like him. Especially not if c*nts like John MacEnroe have their way, which they do.
Today at 02:55:49 pm
Quote from: Ray K
As expected. Hasn't played in 2 years and his knees are gone.  Nice send off for him.  I thought he'd retire after the Swiss Indoors in his home town of Basel later in the year.

Other players may have won more tournaments or Slams, but there's little doubt in my mind that he was the most beautiful tennis player of all time. And that makes him the GOAT in my eyes.
Imagine having to say that about someone who won 20 slams, but yeah, I completely agree.   
Today at 03:26:36 pm
Today at 03:27:12 pm
You changed the game forever, thank you  for eveything Roger, such a privilege for us fans to witness all.
Today at 03:28:02 pm
Quote from: amir87
Hope he gets an incredible send off next week. A true sporting icon.
Sad but not unexpected. An absolute legend of the game and I don't think we will see his like again. Privileged to have seen him play and to witness the greatness, I hope he enjoys his retirement now.
Today at 03:30:49 pm



Today at 04:49:41 pm
What a legend. Hope he enjoys his retirement with his family and friends and we see him down the line on the punditry circuits.
Today at 04:57:16 pm
There'll be plenty of legendary tennis players in the future but there'll never be another Roger Federer.

Simply the greatest.
Today at 05:00:43 pm
Still remember him knocking out the mighty Pete Sampras at Wimbledon in 2001 which was almost unheard of at the time. Granted he lost to Tiger Tim in the next round but that was the first time I saw his quality. So good to watch. Sad, but hardly surprising news.
Today at 05:28:24 pm
Glad I was around to watch him play. 

My favourite player of all time. 
Today at 06:52:34 pm
1526 matches
Zero match retirements
in this era of professional sport..a remarkable statistic
Today at 06:58:53 pm
Best of luck to Federer in his retirement, a legend of the game and always a classy individual.
Today at 07:42:54 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk
1526 matches
Zero match retirements
in this era of professional sport..a remarkable statistic

That's quite an amazing stat.
Today at 08:08:30 pm
When Nadal retires as well, tennis will go into such a dull period imo.
Even likes of Murray, Wawrinka and to a degree Thiem were great for tennis and they are on the edge of retiring too, not to mention another fav of mine Del Potro already did.
Today at 08:43:15 pm
I can only really give an opinion on Wimbledon as that's about the height of my tennis knowledge. Federer was the greatest, an artist, a genius, even now that he's almost retired I can easily envision him gliding across the grass court, nothing getting past him, hitting backhands like he's putting the finishing paint stroke on a masterpiece.

Of all the games, finals, the 2008 one with Nadal is the pinnacle of the game. The best pure athletic, sporting competition I've ever witnessed. It felt at the time like I was watching something never to be repeated, the 2 greatest players, in their greatest game, in THE greatest tournament. Glad to have watched it on the tele live, an honour and a memory of a lifetime.
Today at 10:13:30 pm
Simply amazing and will be so missed.
Today at 11:11:12 pm
Him and Nadal are the greatest. Privilege to see them.










Novak a distant third.
Today at 11:16:14 pm
An essay I've always loved by the late, great David Foster Wallace about Roger.

https://www.nytimes.com/2006/08/20/sports/playmagazine/20federer.html
