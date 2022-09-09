Really like watching Jabeur. No offence to Swiatek but would like her to win.
Swiatek should see her off. Jabeur is really good but you need to bring mega power to the table against Swiatek I think and Jabeur doesnt really play a power game.
Same, I adore her overall game and that dropshot is the best in tennis. Considering that both football and cricket was suspended, tennis is all we've got today, men's semi's are going to be a hard call to make. I'm going to go with Ruud and Alcaraz winning their matches.
I think Jabeur has a really good chance. Her serve is definitely a weapon, and you can't say that Swiatek has been firing on all cylinders this tournament. She's had to battle through the last couple of matches and her serve has been average at best.I do like Swiatek's game and I'd never be sorry to see her win slams, but I think it'd be great to see Ons win this one. They're both real tennis nerds too.
Is Ruud that good? Obviously not been following him too closely as didnt realise he was even in with a shout if taking top spot. Whats he won?
He reached the French Open final and the final at the Miami Masters (which he lost to Alcaraz) and won a lot of smaller titles. If Alcaraz loses his semi final and Ruud wins his he'll become number one without winning anything higher than ATP 250 level! He's been very consistent though which is ultimately what counts for the rankings.
I seem to recall Ruud played a number of 250 events when there was bigger fish to fry elsewhere in the tennis calendar at the same time..I remember Kyrgios called him out for it...he won a few of these at that time and his ranking pushed up..and of course once that happens you ain't drawing the big guns in the early rounds..seems to have worked out for him and his game has improved with it
Alcaraz is fantastic.Well played Tiafoe too.
Alcaraz is fantastic.
He defends like Nadal at 19, an absolute beast physically and the ability to really frustrate opponents.
It's a real final now. Jabeur has definitely gotten over her nerves.
Swiatek just mentally tougher than Jabaur. Thats despite Jabeur being a technically better player.
Fun start in the men's final, Alcaraz a break up and already running down impossible balls and playing some great shots.
Did I just see Rick Astley sitting in front of Jon Bon Jovi in the crowd? Random.
The future of men's tennis after the big 4 leave the arena will be in pretty good shape if this final is anything to go by. Alcaraz is all action and never gives up on a point, while Ruud's all round game and mental strength is so good.
Yep, it's great to see some new players finally stepping up. That Thiem v Zverev US Open final a few years back was embarrassing, both of them looked like they were well aware it might be their only chance to win a slam and it turned into a contest of which player could out-bottle the other. None of that on display from these two, it would be a big surprise if they don't both win multiple slams in the coming years.
Superb that from Alcaraz. A grand slam champion and world number one at 19. He's going to be a superstar.
