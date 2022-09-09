« previous next »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  9, 2022, 07:46:47 am
Really like watching Jabeur. No offence to Swiatek but would like her to win.
Same, I adore her overall game and that dropshot is the best in tennis.

 Considering that both football and cricket was suspended, tennis is all we've got today, men's semi's are going to be a hard call to make. I'm going to go with Ruud and Alcaraz winning their matches. 
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September  9, 2022, 08:40:09 am
Swiatek should see her off. Jabeur is really good but you need to bring mega power to the table against Swiatek I think and Jabeur doesnt really play a power game.
I think Jabeur has a really good chance. Her serve is definitely a weapon, and you can't say that Swiatek has been firing on all cylinders this tournament. She's had to battle through the last couple of matches and her serve has been average at best.

I do like Swiatek's game and I'd never be sorry to see her win slams, but I think it'd be great to see Ons win this one. They're both real tennis nerds too.
Quote from: Persephone on September  9, 2022, 03:17:45 pm
Same, I adore her overall game and that dropshot is the best in tennis.

 Considering that both football and cricket was suspended, tennis is all we've got today, men's semi's are going to be a hard call to make. I'm going to go with Ruud and Alcaraz winning their matches. 

Agreed on both points. Jabeur is fantastic to watch and seems a lovely character as well. Swiatek will be a very tough opponent though, don't think she has played her best tennis in this tournament but her mental game is the best of anyone on the WTA tour at the moment.

Would love to see a Ruud v Alcaraz final given it would be a battle not just for the US Open title but for the world number one ranking too.
Is Ruud that good? Obviously not been following him too closely as didnt realise he was even in with a shout if taking top spot. Whats he won?
Quote from: Ray K on September  9, 2022, 03:54:20 pm
I think Jabeur has a really good chance. Her serve is definitely a weapon, and you can't say that Swiatek has been firing on all cylinders this tournament. She's had to battle through the last couple of matches and her serve has been average at best.

I do like Swiatek's game and I'd never be sorry to see her win slams, but I think it'd be great to see Ons win this one. They're both real tennis nerds too.

Yeah, this is probably the final that I wanted so I don't mind who wins. I'd probably lean towards Jabeur because I love her style and it'd be great for someone from Africa to win a grandslam. Wouldn't mind Swiatek winning either though, she's rightly the best player in the world, despite looking a bit shaky in this tournament.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  9, 2022, 07:26:36 pm
Is Ruud that good? Obviously not been following him too closely as didnt realise he was even in with a shout if taking top spot. Whats he won?

He reached the French Open final and the final at the Miami Masters (which he lost to Alcaraz) and won a lot of smaller titles. If Alcaraz loses his semi final and Ruud wins his he'll become number one without winning anything higher than ATP 250 level! He's been very consistent though which is ultimately what counts for the rankings.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on September  9, 2022, 07:30:38 pm
He reached the French Open final and the final at the Miami Masters (which he lost to Alcaraz) and won a lot of smaller titles. If Alcaraz loses his semi final and Ruud wins his he'll become number one without winning anything higher than ATP 250 level! He's been very consistent though which is ultimately what counts for the rankings.

I seem to recall Ruud played a number of 250 events when there was bigger fish to fry elsewhere in the tennis calendar at the same time..I remember Kyrgios called him out for it...he won a few of these at that time and his ranking pushed up..and of course once that happens you ain't drawing the big guns in the early rounds..seems to have worked out for him and his game has improved with it
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  9, 2022, 07:26:36 pm
Is Ruud that good? Obviously not been following him too closely as didnt realise he was even in with a shout if taking top spot. Whats he won?
He's a very efficient player, and can really leather that forehand. I think Alcaraz is a better player but Ruud has been in a Final before which could count in his favour, should he get there. Ruud was previously considered a clay courter so it's great to see him making inroads on the hard court now.

Quote from: jizzspunk on September  9, 2022, 07:38:24 pm
I seem to recall Ruud played a number of 250 events when there was bigger fish to fry elsewhere in the tennis calendar at the same time..I remember Kyrgios called him out for it...he won a few of these at that time and his ranking pushed up..and of course once that happens you ain't drawing the big guns in the early rounds..seems to have worked out for him and his game has improved with it
Let's just say that Kyrgios and Ruud are not amicable. Ruud has snapped back at him before and he did not enjoy that at all.
Such a nice ending to a below average set!
Ruuuud, 2 sets up and looking good. Hope he wraps it up in the 3 and then gets to chill while the other 2 beat each other up.
Amazing point that.
Some ridiculous points in this match ;D

So much variety, it's fantastic to watch.
Excellent match this, should've been the final.
Is there any shot that Alcarez can't run down??
Surely that's one break too far to come back from...
Its highly likely that at some point during the final Alcaraz will have been on court for an entire day during this tournament. He needs around 2 hours.
Alcaraz is fantastic.

Well played Tiafoe too.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 10, 2022, 08:39:02 am
Alcaraz is fantastic.

Well played Tiafoe too.
He defends like Nadal at 19, an absolute beast physically and the ability to really frustrate opponents.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 10, 2022, 08:39:02 am
Alcaraz is fantastic.


Real deal. No fraud.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 10, 2022, 08:39:02 am
Alcaraz is fantastic.

Well played Tiafoe too.

Quote from: Persephone on September 10, 2022, 12:11:52 pm
He defends like Nadal at 19, an absolute beast physically and the ability to really frustrate opponents.

He's phenomenal, his matches with Sinner and Tiafoe had some amazing chasing down and shotmaking from him. I like Tiafoe as well but as the match went on, I was willing for Alcaraz to win more and more.

The big concern for the final is the long matches he's had but the way he's going, they might not effect him all that much.
Huge step up in quality from Swiatek. Jabeur needs to cut out the mistakes and put pressure on or this match will be over soon.
Rough this from Jabeur.
She's not played well at all. Still hoping she can turn this around.
It's a real final now. Jabeur has definitely gotten over her nerves.
Quote from: Ray K on September 10, 2022, 10:48:41 pm
It's a real final now. Jabeur has definitely gotten over her nerves.

Swiatek just mentally tougher than Jabaur. Thats despite Jabeur being a technically better player.
Easy for Swiatek. She was nowhere near her best.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on September 10, 2022, 11:04:55 pm
Swiatek just mentally tougher than Jabaur. Thats despite Jabeur being a technically better player.
Hardly.
Really feel for Ons Jabeur. Hopefully, she can get it over the line sometime soon. She deserves it.
As has been said previously, Swiatek is the toughest mentally of all the women, and also has the best defence on tour: a really tough nut to crack, especially in a final.
Fun start in the men's final, Alcaraz a break up and already running down impossible balls and playing some great shots.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:34:31 pm
Fun start in the men's final, Alcaraz a break up and already running down impossible balls and playing some great shots.
Just found this on Prime. Not seen much of either but good to see some new (ish) young players in a grand slam final
Did I just see Rick Astley sitting in front of Jon Bon Jovi in the crowd? Random.
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 09:50:11 pm
Did I just see Rick Astley sitting in front of Jon Bon Jovi in the crowd? Random.
He was never gonna give up a final ticket.
Dont think Ruud could stand any further back when he's returning if he tried. Treating Alvarez like Roddick.
The future of men's tennis after the big 4 leave the arena will be in pretty good shape if this final is anything to go by. Alcaraz is all action and never gives up on a point, while Ruud's all round game and mental strength is so good.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm
The future of men's tennis after the big 4 leave the arena will be in pretty good shape if this final is anything to go by. Alcaraz is all action and never gives up on a point, while Ruud's all round game and mental strength is so good.
Been an exceptional third set for sure.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm
The future of men's tennis after the big 4 leave the arena will be in pretty good shape if this final is anything to go by. Alcaraz is all action and never gives up on a point, while Ruud's all round game and mental strength is so good.

Yep, it's great to see some new players finally stepping up. That Thiem v Zverev US Open final a few years back was embarrassing, both of them looked like they were well aware it might be their only chance to win a slam and it turned into a contest of which player could out-bottle the other. None of that on display from these two, it would be a big surprise if they don't both win multiple slams in the coming years.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm
Yep, it's great to see some new players finally stepping up. That Thiem v Zverev US Open final a few years back was embarrassing, both of them looked like they were well aware it might be their only chance to win a slam and it turned into a contest of which player could out-bottle the other. None of that on display from these two, it would be a big surprise if they don't both win multiple slams in the coming years.

He's played really well since the first set but I think your closing statement on Ruud might be going a bit too far. He could win a few, but equally it wouldn't be a surprise if he keeps falling short and maybe wins one or whatever. Whereas Alcaraz is a star no doubt about it.
Superb that from Alcaraz. A grand slam champion and world number one at 19.

He's going to be a superstar.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:41:39 am
Superb that from Alcaraz. A grand slam champion and world number one at 19.

He's going to be a superstar.
He was definitely 2nd best up to 5-6 in the third set. But holding the serve then was huge and he blitzed the tie-break and took control of the 4th set. A superstar in the making, as you say,  if not already.

Combined age of the two singles winners: 40 years and 8 months.
