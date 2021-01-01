« previous next »
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 03:17:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:46:47 am
Really like watching Jabeur. No offence to Swiatek but would like her to win.
Same, I adore her overall game and that dropshot is the best in tennis.

 Considering that both football and cricket was suspended, tennis is all we've got today, men's semi's are going to be a hard call to make. I'm going to go with Ruud and Alcaraz winning their matches. 
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 03:54:20 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:40:09 am
Swiatek should see her off. Jabeur is really good but you need to bring mega power to the table against Swiatek I think and Jabeur doesnt really play a power game.
I think Jabeur has a really good chance. Her serve is definitely a weapon, and you can't say that Swiatek has been firing on all cylinders this tournament. She's had to battle through the last couple of matches and her serve has been average at best.

I do like Swiatek's game and I'd never be sorry to see her win slams, but I think it'd be great to see Ons win this one. They're both real tennis nerds too.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:16:22 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 03:17:45 pm
Same, I adore her overall game and that dropshot is the best in tennis.

 Considering that both football and cricket was suspended, tennis is all we've got today, men's semi's are going to be a hard call to make. I'm going to go with Ruud and Alcaraz winning their matches. 

Agreed on both points. Jabeur is fantastic to watch and seems a lovely character as well. Swiatek will be a very tough opponent though, don't think she has played her best tennis in this tournament but her mental game is the best of anyone on the WTA tour at the moment.

Would love to see a Ruud v Alcaraz final given it would be a battle not just for the US Open title but for the world number one ranking too.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:26:36 pm
Is Ruud that good? Obviously not been following him too closely as didnt realise he was even in with a shout if taking top spot. Whats he won?
Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:28:46 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:54:20 pm
I think Jabeur has a really good chance. Her serve is definitely a weapon, and you can't say that Swiatek has been firing on all cylinders this tournament. She's had to battle through the last couple of matches and her serve has been average at best.

I do like Swiatek's game and I'd never be sorry to see her win slams, but I think it'd be great to see Ons win this one. They're both real tennis nerds too.

Yeah, this is probably the final that I wanted so I don't mind who wins. I'd probably lean towards Jabeur because I love her style and it'd be great for someone from Africa to win a grandslam. Wouldn't mind Swiatek winning either though, she's rightly the best player in the world, despite looking a bit shaky in this tournament.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:30:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:26:36 pm
Is Ruud that good? Obviously not been following him too closely as didnt realise he was even in with a shout if taking top spot. Whats he won?

He reached the French Open final and the final at the Miami Masters (which he lost to Alcaraz) and won a lot of smaller titles. If Alcaraz loses his semi final and Ruud wins his he'll become number one without winning anything higher than ATP 250 level! He's been very consistent though which is ultimately what counts for the rankings.
jizzspunk

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:30:38 pm
He reached the French Open final and the final at the Miami Masters (which he lost to Alcaraz) and won a lot of smaller titles. If Alcaraz loses his semi final and Ruud wins his he'll become number one without winning anything higher than ATP 250 level! He's been very consistent though which is ultimately what counts for the rankings.

I seem to recall Ruud played a number of 250 events when there was bigger fish to fry elsewhere in the tennis calendar at the same time..I remember Kyrgios called him out for it...he won a few of these at that time and his ranking pushed up..and of course once that happens you ain't drawing the big guns in the early rounds..seems to have worked out for him and his game has improved with it
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:58:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:26:36 pm
Is Ruud that good? Obviously not been following him too closely as didnt realise he was even in with a shout if taking top spot. Whats he won?
He's a very efficient player, and can really leather that forehand. I think Alcaraz is a better player but Ruud has been in a Final before which could count in his favour, should he get there. Ruud was previously considered a clay courter so it's great to see him making inroads on the hard court now.

Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm
I seem to recall Ruud played a number of 250 events when there was bigger fish to fry elsewhere in the tennis calendar at the same time..I remember Kyrgios called him out for it...he won a few of these at that time and his ranking pushed up..and of course once that happens you ain't drawing the big guns in the early rounds..seems to have worked out for him and his game has improved with it
Let's just say that Kyrgios and Ruud are not amicable. Ruud has snapped back at him before and he did not enjoy that at all.
Eternalsungod

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm
Such a nice ending to a below average set!
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm
Ruuuud, 2 sets up and looking good. Hope he wraps it up in the 3 and then gets to chill while the other 2 beat each other up.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 01:30:30 am
Amazing point that.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 01:55:15 am
Some ridiculous points in this match ;D

So much variety, it's fantastic to watch.
thegoodfella

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 01:56:04 am
Excellent match this, should've been the final.
newterp

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:59:24 am
Is there any shot that Alcarez can't run down??
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 04:36:37 am
Surely that's one break too far to come back from...
