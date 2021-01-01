Is Ruud that good? Obviously not been following him too closely as didnt realise he was even in with a shout if taking top spot. Whats he won?
He's a very efficient player, and can really leather that forehand. I think Alcaraz is a better player but Ruud has been in a Final before which could count in his favour, should he get there. Ruud was previously considered a clay courter so it's great to see him making inroads on the hard court now.
I seem to recall Ruud played a number of 250 events when there was bigger fish to fry elsewhere in the tennis calendar at the same time..I remember Kyrgios called him out for it...he won a few of these at that time and his ranking pushed up..and of course once that happens you ain't drawing the big guns in the early rounds..seems to have worked out for him and his game has improved with it
Let's just say that Kyrgios and Ruud are not amicable. Ruud has snapped back at him before and he did not enjoy that at all.